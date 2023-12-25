Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 7 of basketball season

Week 7 of the high school basketball season is all about Christmas tournaments that are happening across West Tennessee, so here are the schedules for the tournaments with Gibson County or Weakley County teams involved:

WEDNESDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson (G) in Dragon Fire Christmas Tournament, at Collierville, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

LA Realty Holiday Tournament, at Milan, Gibson County vs. Big Sandy (G), 9 a.m.; Jackson Christian vs. Kenwood (B), 10:30 a.m.; Houston vs. Kenwood (G), 12 p.m.; West Creek vs. Briarcrest, 1:30 p.m.; Dresden vs. Manassas (G), 3:30 p.m.; South Gibson vs. Manassas (B), 5 p.m.; Milan vs. St. Agnes (G), 6:30 p.m.; Milan vs. Fulton City (Ky.), 8 p.m.

Dynamix Christmas Classic, at Westview, Peabody vs. McKenzie (B), 10 a.m.; Obion County vs. Humboldt (B), 11:30 a.m.; Dyer County vs. USJ (G), 1 p.m.; Millington vs. Gibson County (B), 2:30 p.m.; Obion County vs. Humboldt (G), 4 p.m.; Dyer County vs. Lexington (B), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Paducah-Tilghman (Ky.) (G), 7 p.m.; Westview vs. Fayette-Ware (B), 8:30 p.m.

Point Guard Coca-Cola Christmas Tournament (Boys), at Huntingdon, Lake County vs. Camden, 10:30 a.m.; Halls vs. Riverside, 1:30 p.m.; Clarksburg vs. Fulton City (Ky.), 4:30 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Greenfield, 7:30 p.m.

Lady Trojan Christmas Tournament (Girls), at Dyersburg, Peabody vs. Halls, 3 p.m.; Jackson Christian vs. Union City, 4:30 p.m.; Lake County vs. Ripley, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg vs. University High, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at Fulton City (Ky.), 6 p.m.

LA Realty Holiday Tournament, at Milan, Losers’ bracket semifinal (G), 9 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (B), 10:30 a.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (G), 12 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal (B), 1:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 3:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (B), 5 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 6:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal (G), 8 p.m.

Dynamix Christmas Classic, at Westview, Obion County vs. Fayette-Ware (B), 10 a.m.; Paducah-Tilghman (Ky.) vs. Obion County (G), 11:30 a.m.; Dyer County vs. Humboldt (B), 1 p.m.; USJ vs. McKenzie (G), 2:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. McKenzie (B), 4 p.m.; Dyer County vs. Lexington (G), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Humboldt (G), 7 p.m.; Westview vs. Millington (B), 8:30 p.m.

Point Guard Coca-Cola Christmas Tournament (Boys), at Huntingdon, Losers’ bracket semifinal, 10:30 a.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 1:30 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Lady Trojan Christmas Tournament (Girls), at Dyersburg, Losers’ bracket semifinal, 3 p.m.; Losers’ bracket semifinal, 4:30 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 6 p.m.; Winners’ bracket semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

LA Realty Holiday Tournament, at Milan, Seventh-place game (G), 9 a.m.; Seventh-place game (B), 10:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game (G), 12 p.m.; Fifth-place game (B), 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game (G), 3:30 p.m.; Third-place game (B), 5 p.m.; Championship (G), 6:30 p.m.; Championship (B), 8 p.m.

Dynamix Christmas Classic, at Westview, Obion County vs. Millington (B), 11:30 a.m.; Obion County vs. USJ (G), 1 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Dyer County (B), 2:30 p.m.; Humboldt vs. Dyer County (G), 4 p.m.; Humboldt vs. Fayette-Ware (B), 5:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Lexington (G), 7 p.m.; Westview vs. Lexington (B), 8:30 p.m.

Point Guard Coca-Cola Christmas Tournament (Boys), at Huntingdon, Seventh-place game, 10:30 a.m.; Fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Lady Trojan Christmas Tournament (Girls), at Dyersburg, Seventh-place game, 3 p.m.; Fifth-place game, 4:30 p.m.; Third-place game, 6 p.m.; Championship, 7:30 p.m.

