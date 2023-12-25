Gibson County girls move to No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 6

For the first time this season, there is a new No. 1 team in the West Tennessee girls basketball rankings as Gibson County is still undefeated after six weeks of action, so the Lady Pioneers moved past Dyersburg, who was previously No. 1.

There were also three new teams that entered into the rankings with Dresden and Madison in the girls’ poll along with Humboldt re-entering the boys’ rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (10-1) – Results: Beat Crockett County 78-38. This week: Thursday at Westview; Friday vs. Obion County (at Westview); Saturday vs. Humboldt (at Westview). Last week: No. 1.

2. Dyer County (9-1) – Results: Beat Madison 61-40; Lost to TCA 83-44. This week: Thursday vs. Lexington (at Westview); Friday vs. Humboldt (at Westview); Saturday vs. Gibson County (at Westview). Last week: No. 2.

3. Haywood (10-5) – Results: Beat Collierville 60-58; Lost to Melrose 66-59; Lost to White Station 70-50. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 3.

4. Union City (10-4) – Results: Beat Memphis Business 82-69; Beat Tennessee Heat 71-63; Lost to Central Hardin (Ky.) 80-60. This week: Pearl-Cohn Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 5.

5. USJ (11-2) – Results: Beat Columbia 61-47; Beat East Hickman 67-47; Lost to Lawrence County 52-47. This week: HUB Classic at Liberty. Last week: No. 7.

6. Chester County (10-1) – Results: Beat Riverside 53-50; Beat Crockett County 66-56. This week: HUB Classic at Liberty. Last week: No. 8.

7. Munford (8-2) – Results: Beat Lexington 77-52; Lost to HW Byers (Miss.) 68-65. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 4.

8. Bolivar (9-3) – Results: Did not play. This week: Thursday vs. MHEA (at Fayette Academy); Friday vs. Northpoint Christian (at Fayette Academy). Last week: No. 6.

9. Obion County (12-3) – Results: Did not play. This week: Thursday vs. Humboldt (at Westview); Friday vs. Fayette-Ware (at Westview); Saturday vs. Millington (at Westview). Last week: No. 9.

10. Dyersburg (9-4) – Results: Beat Tullahoma 54-47; Beat Coffee County 60-59. This week: Thursday vs. Rockvale (at Page): Friday vs. Shelbyville (at Page). Last week: No. 10.

11. Jackson Christian (10-3) – Results: Beat Summertown 68-63; Beat Cornersville 77-45; Lost to Mt. Pleasant 62-48. This week: LA Realty Holiday Tournament. Last week: No. 14.

12. North Side (8-2) – Results: Did not play. This week: HUB Classic at Liberty. Last week: No. 12.

13. Middleton (8-3) – Results: Beat Walnut (Miss.) 57-41. This week: Does not play. Last week: No. 13.

14. Humboldt (7-5) – Results: Beat South Gibson 79-75; Beat Westview 69-62; Beat Ripley 57-56. This week: Thursday vs. Obion County (at Westview); Friday vs. Dyer County (at Westview); Saturday vs. Fayette-Ware (at Westview). Last week: Not ranked.

15. South Gibson (7-5) – Results: Lost to Humboldt 79-75; Lost to Creek Wood 69-37 . This week: LA Realty Holiday Tournament at Milan. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: Ripley (8-4).

On the bubble: Camden (8-4); Henry County (6-4); Peabody (9-4).

Girls

1. Gibson County (16-0) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 55-29; Beat Greenfield 73-36; Beat Peabody 48-37. This week: LA Realty Holiday Tournament. Last week: No. 2.

2. Dyersburg (10-2) – Results: Beat Hancock County (Ky.) 44-36; Beat Christian County (Ky.) 57-46; Lost to Bartlett 73-68. This week: Lady Trojans Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 1.

3. Westview (9-1) – Results: Beat Keenan (SC) 56-42; Beat King’s Fork (Va.) 58-46; Beat Dorman (SC) 52-46. This week: Thursday vs. Paducah Tilghman (Ky.); Friday vs. Humboldt; Saturday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 3.

4. Dyer County (9-1) – Results: Beat Bradford 58-10; Lost to Houston 60-58. This week: Thursday vs. USJ (at Westview); Friday vs. Lexington (at Westview); Saturday vs. Humboldt (at Westview). Last week: No. 4.

5. Chester County (10-2) – Results: Beat Riverside 45-40; Beat Crockett County 60-57. This week: HUB Classic at Liberty. Last week: No. 9.

6. Huntingdon (10-4) – Results: Beat Wise Central (Va.) 79-75; Beat Ingomar (Miss.) 74-63; Lost to Cookeville 69-62. This week: Point Guard Coca-Cola Classic at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 6.

7. Crockett County (9-3) – Results: Beat Graves County (Ky.) 39-35; Beat Fayette-Ware 58-49; Lost to Chester County 60-57. This week: HUB Classic at Liberty. Last week: No. 5.

8. South Gibson (9-4) – Results: Beat Tennessee Heat 71-23; Beat DeKalb County 60-37; Lost to Ensworth 37-29. Up next: Dragon Fire Invitational at Collierville. Last week: No. 11.

9. Peabody (9-5) – Results: Beat South Fulton 49-40; Beat USJ 41-33; Lost to Gibson County 48-37. This week: Lady Trojans Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 15.

10. McKenzie (5-3) – Results: Beat Milan 86-33. This week: Friday vs. USJ (at Westview). Last week: No. 7.

11. Jackson Christian (10-3) – Results: Beat Haywood 60-16; Beat South Fulton 53-50; Lost to Gibson County 55-29. This week: Lady Trojans Christmas Tournament. Last week: No. 13.

12. USJ (7-5) – Results: Beat Obion County 51-16; Beat Greenfield 46-23; Lost to Peabody 41-33. This week: Thursday vs. Dyer County (at Westview); Friday vs. McKenzie (at Westview); Saturday vs. Obion County (at Westview). Last week: No. 8.

13. South Side (8-3) – Results: Did not play. This week: Andrew Johnson Bank Classic at Greeneville. Last week: No. 12.

14. Dresden (7-2) – Results: Beat Hickman County (Ky.) 66-35; Beat Pope County (Ill.) 80-45. This week: LA Realty Holiday Tournament at Milan. Last week: Not ranked.

15. Madison (9-2) – Results: Beat West Carroll 56-36. This week: Christmas Tournament in Florida. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Obion County (10-6); South Fulton (7-6).

On the bubble: Gleason (9-3); Humboldt (7-3); Lexington (10-3); Middleton (7-3).