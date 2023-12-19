Shivers headed to combine

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

Practically everyone in Humboldt has heard of the junior phenom, Stephon Shivers. For three years now, Shivers has been a terror on the defensive line for the Vikings on the football field.

Last December as a sophomore, Shivers was invited to attend the SuperMax 100 held at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, for the top 100 recruits in the nation. There he dominated some of the best in the nation doing one-on-one drills.

Now as a junior, Shivers has been invited to attend another prestigious football camp, the 2024 National Combine to be held in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tex.

Shivers received a letter stating he had been identified as one of the nation’s top high school underclassmen by the National Combine and received an invitation to participate. Shivers’ father, Steve Shivers, went to Viking assistant coach Viktor Horton to put some film together to submit to the committee.

Horton said just because you get an invitation, does not mean you have been accepted. Once film on Shivers was complete, Horton sent it to the National Combine Invite Committee. Shivers was accepted.

The National Combine will be held January 4 – 6, 2024 and is for high school juniors only. Last year’s junior combine attendees, now seniors, will play in the All-American Bowl on Saturday, January 6. As an attendee this year, Shivers will have the opportunity to show his stuff on the gridiron in the 2025 All-American Bowl.

This combine and bowl game have had some of the top athletes in the nation participate, the likes of Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars), Patrick Peterson (Pittsburgh Steelers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), D’Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles) and Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens), just to name a few.

Coach Horton said the National Combine is similar to the NFL combine where the top college prospects go through drills and all of their measurable for NFL coaches and staff to see in person. Horton said there would be college and even NFL coaches and scouts at the National Combine. He added that there are probably 500 to 600 athletes identified but only a couple of hundred get accepted to participate.

Even though Shivers played on both sides of the ball for the Vikings, he said he would compete as a defensive lineman at the National Combine.

“I’m ready to go,” said Shivers, who is a man of few words and lets his skills do the talking on the football field. “Everything else is gonna speak for itself.”

With the full support of his family, Shivers father says he is very proud of his son.

“I’m thankful to the Lord that Stephon is blessed with these opportunities and skills to go around the United States,” Steve said. “He’s very respectful. I’m proud to have him as my son.”

Coach Horton echoed his dad’s sentiments, saying, “I can’t wait to see him at the next level. I want to see him with others who have put in the hard work. I’m watching him grow every day. I’ve seen how his character has grown. Self-discipline is big, and without it, it can keep you from reaching your goals.”

As a freshman, Shivers had begun making a name for himself on the gridiron. As a sophomore, he was invited to show his skill at SuperMax 100. Now as a junior, he continues to climb that ladder by attending the National Combine. And, he still has his senior year to turn even more heads.

Shivers has his pick of where he wants to continue his football career. He has received offers from Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Marshall, Grambling, Tennessee State and Austin-Peay. Other schools have shown interest including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Colorado but have yet to made a scholarship offer. With his senior year to go next year and attending these camps, you can bet more and more colleges will come knocking.

Shivers has a great opportunity to add to his already impressive resume as a top high school recruit. Attending events such as the National Combine and SuperMax 100 can only bolster his pedigree.

But, attending these types of events is costly with travel expenses, accommodations, food and a number of other expenditures. Anyone wishing to help with these travel expenses can contribute through Humboldt City Schools Athletic Department.