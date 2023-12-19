Sandra Nell Robbins Rice was called home by her Lord on December 13, 2023, only a few days before her 88th birthday. Mrs. Rice was born in Humboldt, Tenn., on December 29, 1935. Her parents were Mervin and Mary Nell Robbins.

She and her husband, Bill Rice, were high school sweethearts and have been married for 71 years. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and taught a ladies Sunday school class during the years her husband Bill was pastor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary Nell Griffin. Her father had died when she was only five.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband, Bill Rice; daughters, Debbie Barnett (Jerry) and Beth Julian (Philips); a son, Andy Rice (Dianna); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; a sister Lynda Vaughan; and a brother; David Griffin (Tina).

Visitation for Mrs. Rice was Friday, December 15 from 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, December 16 from 12 noon until time of service. Services will be at Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home on Saturday, December 16 at 1 p.m. with internment at Bethel Church Cemetery in Humboldt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Antioch Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.