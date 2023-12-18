Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 6

Here are box scores from Week 6 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County:

MONDAY

Boys

Gibson County 47, Greenfield 40

Greenfield 12 14 2 12 — 40 Gibson Co. 12 11 15 9 — 47

Greenfield (40) — Easton Sullivan 19, Porter 3, Green 2, St. Romain 7, Wills 2, Dunlap 2, Brown 5.

Gibson County (47) — Sedric Leke 12, Trajan Eddings 11, Southerland 4, Barnes 3, Reynolds 9, DeBerry 8.

3-pointers: Gr – Sullivan 3, Porter, Brown; GC – Eddings 3, Leke 2, Southerland, Barnes, Reynolds. Records: GC 6-5; Gr 3-6.

Girls

Union City 60, Bradford 23

Union City 13 20 20 7 — 60 Bradford 8 2 7 6 — 23

Union City (60) — Sh’nyla Moss 17, Robinson 9, Jones 8, Rogers 3, Davis 4, Theobald 8, McKinnis 3, A. Moss 3, Gordon 5.

Bradford (23) — Rebecca Wood 16, Reynolds 2, Malone 4, Glisson 1.

3-pointers: UC – S. Moss 3, Robinson 2, Theobald 2, Rogers, McKinnis, A. Moss, Gordon; B – Wood 2. Records: UC 4-8; B 1-9.