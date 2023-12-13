Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 5
Here are box scores from Week 5 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County:
TUESDAY
Boys
South Gibson 67, Peabody 60
|Peabody
|8
|26
|14
|12
|—
|60
|S. Gibson
|18
|22
|19
|8
|—
|67
Peabody (60) — Thomas Luten 15, Emmanuel Cannon 12, Patterson 5, Jelks 6, Brooks 2, Haynes 8, Skinner 4, Agnew 2, Lucas 3, Bonds 3.
South Gibson (67) — Sam Tritt 19, Koen Thomas 18, Trevor Lemings 10, Allen 7, Marcum 4, Clouse 5, Beaver 1, Moore 3.
3-pointers: P – Cannon 2, Haynes 2, Luten 2, Patterson, Lucas; SG – Tritt 4, Clouse, Allen, Lemings. Records: SG 7-2; P 7-3.
Bradford 52, Dresden 51
|Dresden
|11
|7
|12
|21
|—
|51
|Bradford
|7
|16
|6
|22
|—
|52
Dresden (51) — Nick Turnbow 19, Reese Bell 12, Smith 7, Finney 9, Jett 3.
Bradford (52) — Ethan Richardson 23, Jax Street 11, Jax Richardson 11, Cates 4, Massey 2, Gibson 1.
3-pointers: D – Finney 3, Turnbow 3, Jett; B – E. Richardson 3. Records: B 3-5; D 1-3.
Westview 43, McKenzie 39
|McKenzie
|13
|4
|13
|9
|—
|39
|Westview
|9
|13
|14
|7
|—
|43
McKenzie (39) — Tate Surber 18, Garrett 3, Teague 9, Brown 1, Kee 8.
Westview (43) — Tayshawn Walker 16, Pettigrew 3, McGuffin 6, Pearson 4, Ward 3, Lemons 6, Joy 2, Brown 1, Barnes 2.
3-pointers: M – Kee 2, Surber 2, Garrett; W – Walker 4, McGuffin 2, Lemons 2, Ward. Records: W 4-4; M 2-5.
Camden 48, Milan 42
|Camden
|12
|14
|12
|10
|—
|48
|Milan
|10
|10
|9
|13
|—
|42
Milan (42) — J’Vione Johnson 10, Jones 7, Pruitt 5, Scott 9, Sherwood 2, Moore 4, Williams 3, Brown 2.
Camden (48) — Ridge Bruce 10, Ayden Melton 28, Nowah Porter 10.
3-pointers: M – Scott 3, Williams, Jones; C – Bruce 2, Porter 2, Melton . Records: M 3-4; C 5-4.
Crockett County 59, Gibson County 56
|Gibson Co.
|16
|15
|9
|16
|—
|56
|Crockett Co.
|14
|10
|17
|18
|—
|59
Gibson County (56) — Sedric Leke 27, Kylan Finch 12, Isaiah DeBerry 13, Reynolds 1, Crandall 3.
Crockett County (59) — Antuan Hobson 11, Lane Simmons 14, Butler 8, Am. Hobson 6, Walker 9, Pledge 6, Jones 5.
3-pointers: GC – Leke 5; CC – An. Hobson 2, Am. Hobson, Walker. Records: GC 5-4; CC 2-6.
Girls
South Gibson 41, Peabody 39
|Peabody
|4
|18
|4
|13
|—
|39
|S. Gibson
|6
|15
|15
|5
|—
|41
Peabody (39) — Travia Brooks 14, Clifft 9, Luten 2, Ross 2, Carter 5, Johnson 7.
South Gibson (41) — Jade Reed 12, Hallie Allen 11, Dunn 8, Lewis 6, Teague 2, Davidson 2.
3-pointers: P – Johnson, Carter, Clifft; SG – Dunn 2, Lewis 2. Records: SG 6-3; P 6-4.
Gibson County 52, Crockett County 40
|Gibson Co.
|14
|12
|16
|10
|—
|52
|Crockett Co.
|16
|14
|5
|5
|—
|40
Gibson County (52) — Micah Hart 24, Georgia Lannom 11, 6Riding 7, Reaves 5, Turner 2, Davidson 3.
Crockett County (40) — Hannah Johnson 16, Cherry 9, Jo. Maddox 6, Walker 9, Ja. Maddox 2.
3-pointers: GC – Hart 2, Davidson; CC – Cherry, Johnson 2. Records: GC 12-0; CC 6-2.
Westview 55, McKenzie 30
|McKenzie
|9
|6
|7
|8
|—
|30
|Westview
|10
|15
|20
|10
|—
|55
McKenzie (30) — Mikaela Reynolds 12, Davis 7, Pate 7, French 2, Gottshall 2.
Westview (55) — McCall Sims 14, Kylee Alexander 10, Alexis Evans 11, Ashlee Brent 12, Trevathan 3, Simpson 3, Rogers 2.
3-pointers: M – Pate; W – Sims 2, Brent 2, Alexander, Trevathan, Simpson. Records: W 5-1; M 4-2.
Dresden 60, Bradford 31
|Dresden
|17
|20
|10
|13
|—
|60
|Bradford
|6
|8
|7
|10
|—
|31
Dresden (60) — Allie Spaulding 17, Kaylee Jarred 11, Adams 4, Ritz 4, Poole 4, Hale 6, Pittman 9, Oliver 5.
Bradford (31) — Rebecca Wood 25, Graves 2, Page 3.
3-pointers: D – Spaulding 2, Hale 2, Jarred; B – Wood, Page. Records: D 2-2; B 1-7.
Camden 48, Milan 26
|Camden
|6
|14
|11
|17
|—
|48
|Milan
|1
|7
|10
|8
|—
|26
Camden (48) — Emma Pierce 16, Hartney 7, A. Wallace 7, Christopher 2, F. Wallace 1, Wright 4, Douglas 3, Melton 8.
Milan (26) — Tieanna Adkisson 10, Williamson 4, DePriest 2, Grant 4, Reed 4, Curry 2.
3-pointers: C – Hartney, Pierce, A. Wallace, Douglas. Records: M 1-5; C 2-4.