Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 5

Here are box scores from Week 5 of the high school basketball season for Gibson County and Weakley County:

TUESDAY

Boys

South Gibson 67, Peabody 60

Peabody 8 26 14 12 — 60 S. Gibson 18 22 19 8 — 67

Peabody (60) — Thomas Luten 15, Emmanuel Cannon 12, Patterson 5, Jelks 6, Brooks 2, Haynes 8, Skinner 4, Agnew 2, Lucas 3, Bonds 3.

South Gibson (67) — Sam Tritt 19, Koen Thomas 18, Trevor Lemings 10, Allen 7, Marcum 4, Clouse 5, Beaver 1, Moore 3.

3-pointers: P – Cannon 2, Haynes 2, Luten 2, Patterson, Lucas; SG – Tritt 4, Clouse, Allen, Lemings. Records: SG 7-2; P 7-3.

Bradford 52, Dresden 51

Dresden 11 7 12 21 — 51 Bradford 7 16 6 22 — 52

Dresden (51) — Nick Turnbow 19, Reese Bell 12, Smith 7, Finney 9, Jett 3.

Bradford (52) — Ethan Richardson 23, Jax Street 11, Jax Richardson 11, Cates 4, Massey 2, Gibson 1.

3-pointers: D – Finney 3, Turnbow 3, Jett; B – E. Richardson 3. Records: B 3-5; D 1-3.

Westview 43, McKenzie 39

McKenzie 13 4 13 9 — 39 Westview 9 13 14 7 — 43

McKenzie (39) — Tate Surber 18, Garrett 3, Teague 9, Brown 1, Kee 8.

Westview (43) — Tayshawn Walker 16, Pettigrew 3, McGuffin 6, Pearson 4, Ward 3, Lemons 6, Joy 2, Brown 1, Barnes 2.

3-pointers: M – Kee 2, Surber 2, Garrett; W – Walker 4, McGuffin 2, Lemons 2, Ward. Records: W 4-4; M 2-5.

Camden 48, Milan 42

Camden 12 14 12 10 — 48 Milan 10 10 9 13 — 42

Milan (42) — J’Vione Johnson 10, Jones 7, Pruitt 5, Scott 9, Sherwood 2, Moore 4, Williams 3, Brown 2.

Camden (48) — Ridge Bruce 10, Ayden Melton 28, Nowah Porter 10.

3-pointers: M – Scott 3, Williams, Jones; C – Bruce 2, Porter 2, Melton . Records: M 3-4; C 5-4.

Crockett County 59, Gibson County 56

Gibson Co. 16 15 9 16 — 56 Crockett Co. 14 10 17 18 — 59

Gibson County (56) — Sedric Leke 27, Kylan Finch 12, Isaiah DeBerry 13, Reynolds 1, Crandall 3.

Crockett County (59) — Antuan Hobson 11, Lane Simmons 14, Butler 8, Am. Hobson 6, Walker 9, Pledge 6, Jones 5.

3-pointers: GC – Leke 5; CC – An. Hobson 2, Am. Hobson, Walker. Records: GC 5-4; CC 2-6.

Girls

South Gibson 41, Peabody 39

Peabody 4 18 4 13 — 39 S. Gibson 6 15 15 5 — 41

Peabody (39) — Travia Brooks 14, Clifft 9, Luten 2, Ross 2, Carter 5, Johnson 7.

South Gibson (41) — Jade Reed 12, Hallie Allen 11, Dunn 8, Lewis 6, Teague 2, Davidson 2.

3-pointers: P – Johnson, Carter, Clifft; SG – Dunn 2, Lewis 2. Records: SG 6-3; P 6-4.

Gibson County 52, Crockett County 40

Gibson Co. 14 12 16 10 — 52 Crockett Co. 16 14 5 5 — 40

Gibson County (52) — Micah Hart 24, Georgia Lannom 11, 6Riding 7, Reaves 5, Turner 2, Davidson 3.

Crockett County (40) — Hannah Johnson 16, Cherry 9, Jo. Maddox 6, Walker 9, Ja. Maddox 2.

3-pointers: GC – Hart 2, Davidson; CC – Cherry, Johnson 2. Records: GC 12-0; CC 6-2.

Westview 55, McKenzie 30

McKenzie 9 6 7 8 — 30 Westview 10 15 20 10 — 55

McKenzie (30) — Mikaela Reynolds 12, Davis 7, Pate 7, French 2, Gottshall 2.

Westview (55) — McCall Sims 14, Kylee Alexander 10, Alexis Evans 11, Ashlee Brent 12, Trevathan 3, Simpson 3, Rogers 2.

3-pointers: M – Pate; W – Sims 2, Brent 2, Alexander, Trevathan, Simpson. Records: W 5-1; M 4-2.

Dresden 60, Bradford 31

Dresden 17 20 10 13 — 60 Bradford 6 8 7 10 — 31

Dresden (60) — Allie Spaulding 17, Kaylee Jarred 11, Adams 4, Ritz 4, Poole 4, Hale 6, Pittman 9, Oliver 5.

Bradford (31) — Rebecca Wood 25, Graves 2, Page 3.

3-pointers: D – Spaulding 2, Hale 2, Jarred; B – Wood, Page. Records: D 2-2; B 1-7.

Camden 48, Milan 26

Camden 6 14 11 17 — 48 Milan 1 7 10 8 — 26

Camden (48) — Emma Pierce 16, Hartney 7, A. Wallace 7, Christopher 2, F. Wallace 1, Wright 4, Douglas 3, Melton 8.

Milan (26) — Tieanna Adkisson 10, Williamson 4, DePriest 2, Grant 4, Reed 4, Curry 2.

3-pointers: C – Hartney, Pierce, A. Wallace, Douglas. Records: M 1-5; C 2-4.