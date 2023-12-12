Funeral services for Martha Ann (Hale) Shaver, 73, were held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 11, 2023 at Mt. Zion Community Church in Medina, Tenn. with Dr. Don Thrasher, Bro. Steven Fonville and Bro. Kevin Autry officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Mrs. Shaver passed away Friday, December 8, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital surrounded by her family and loved ones after a long illness.

She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late Paul Revere Hale and Annie Lucille Hale. She graduated from Gibson High School in Gibson, Tenn. She was an entrepreneur that developed all four phases of the Hale Estates subdivisions located in the Gibson County Special School District. The subdivision was built from a family cattle and agriculture farm that was operated by Paul and Philip Hale where she was raised. She was also retired educator for the Gibson County Special School District after 25 years of service. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Community Church in Medina.

Mrs. Shaver was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Lucille (Warmath) Hale and Paul Revere Hale; and her in-laws, Kenneth Earl and Martha Francis Shaver.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years of marriage, Kenneth Don Shaver; one son, Kenneth Paul Shaver; two daughters, Melissa Shaver Bass and Beth Shaver; two grandchildren, Brooke (Tyler) Volner and Annie Grace Bass; and one great-grandson, Wesson Alan Volner.

She was a compassionate and kindhearted Christian woman who loved her family dearly.

Memorials can be directed to Mt. Zion Community Church, 125 Mt. Zion Road, Medina, TN 38355.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.