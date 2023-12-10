Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 5 of basketball season
Here are the Week 5 games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County:
GIBSON COUNTY
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Camden at Milan, 6 p.m.; Peabody at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Bruceton, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
Milan at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Greenfield, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Dresden at Milan, 6 p.m.; Union City at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at TCA, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
Peabody (B) in Dyersburg Christmas Classic, TBA
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
Middle School Basketball
Milan at Martin, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Carroll Academy at Greenfield, 1 p.m.; McKenzie at Westview, 6 p.m.; Big Sandy at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Bradford, 6 p.m.
Middle School Basketball
Dyersburg at Martin, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
Westview at South Fulton, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bruceton, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Halls at Dresden, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Bradford at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Milan, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Dresden in Community Christian Academy (Ky.) Christmas Tournament, TBA