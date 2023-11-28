Right to Know Nov. 28, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Nov. 20-26, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 11/20/2023 through 11/26/2023:

Lori Lynn Carretero, B/F, 56- driving under the influence.

Joshua Mandrell Clay, B/M, 35- violation of probation.

Tiniki Michelle Dance, B/F, 33- capias.

Bobbye Jane Dunlap, W/F, 71- domestic assault.

Javier Neftali Galvan, W/M, 45- domestic assault.

John Lucas Henley, W/M, 19- domestic assault.

Shlah Lorraine Hobon, W/F, 46- failure to appear, violation of probation.

Jerry Keith Mallard, B/M, 28- resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), public intoxication.

William Carlton Minter, B/M, 43- manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, unregistered vehicle, misuse of registration, violation light law.

Demetri Dante Partee, B/M, 32- domestic assault, false imprisonment, violation of parole.

Danis Samuel Gusman-Soto, U/M, age unknown- leaving scene of accident, failure to provide proof insurance, altering, falsifying or forging auto titles or assignment of plates, driving without license.

Kajazmine Lenae King, B/F, 29- domestic assault.

Michael Benard McCorry, B/M, 62- driving on revoked/suspended license, speeding.

Stephen Carl Mullins, W/M, 37- driving under the influence first offense, open container law, violation light law.

Jesse Lee Riggs, W/M, 52- violation of probation.

Terrance Leon Pirtle, B/M, 40- aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, hold for other agency.

Destiny Alexis Miller, W/F, 23- weekender.

Berry Jane Reagan, W/F, 60- weekender.

Ashley Ann Turner, W/F, 38- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 55- weekender.

Police Report Nov. 20-26, 2023

Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 11/20/2023 through 11/26/2023:

John Lucas Henley, W/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 28, 2023, Woodhaven; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Kajazmine L. King, B/F, 29, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 25, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Jerry Keith Mallard, B/M, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 24, 2023, 16th and Burrow; Charges: public intoxication, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Lekita Denise Martin, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 26, 2023, HPD; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Michael Bernard McCorry, B/M, 62, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 23, 2023, Maverick; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Stephen Carl Mullins, W/M, 37, of Trenton; Arrest date and location: November 23, 2023, East End and Mullins; Charges: violation of light law, driving under influence, violation open container. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Ricky Dwayne Robinson, B/M, 34, of Chattanooga; Arrest date and location: November 26, 2023, 6th Ave. and Etheridge; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: Sgt. Cooper.

Danis S. Soto Gusman, H/M, 20, of Pasadena, TX; Arrest date and location: November 25, 2023, 45 Bypass and Vann Dr.; Charges: leaving scene of an accident, driving without a license, altering or forging title or plates, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Real Estate Transfers

William Wilkerson and wife, Betty Wilkerson to Double R Properties, LLC – Humboldt – $68,000

Lucas C. Parrett and wife, Ellie Kate Spencer, n/k/a Parrett to Bob W. Long – Medina – $315,000

Faye B. Reid to Brenda Gail Roe Milan – $3,000

Roger D. Braddock and wife, Diana M. Braddock to William O. Tompkins and wife, Laurie Tompkins – Dyer – $162,500

Krista Haller and Myrissa Carter to Kent Smithson and wife, Jill Smithson, Rodney McMackin, Jr. and wife, Tina McMackin, Roger Cochran and wife, Beth Cochran and Marty Lannom and wife, Keri Lannom – Kenton – $25,000

Daniela Suset Castelan to John Ethan Taylor – Milan – $195,840

John G. Vaughn and wife, Lorli D. Vaughn to Mark Widner – Bradford – $50,000

Veronica J. Patterson, f/k/a Veronica J. Wade, to Norma J. Nunn and Ashley S. Nunn – Humboldt – $155,000

John Timothy Carter and John Alexander Carter to Samaritans Road, LLC – Milan – $65,000

Carol Powell Pulliam, individually and as Attorney-In-Fact for Bettie Lou Powell to Kevin Lemings and wife, Ashley Lemings – Trenton – $127,000

Tony Montgomery to Kajal Chopra and daughter, Tanya Chopra and Raninga Sohum – Bradford – $27,000

Gary M. Freeman and Barbara L. Sterling and Wanda S. Lay and Sherry L. Menz and Shirley Gale Freeman to Brent Dickson and wife, Tiffany Dickson – Milan – $155,000

Mary Sue Wofford, by and through her Co-Attorneys-In-Fact Wayne Wofford and Michael A. Wofford, to Jennifer Marie Brown – Trenton – $129,000

Gary M. Freeman and Barbara L. Sterling and Wanda S. Lay and Sherry L. Menz and Shirley Gale Freeman to Terry Herndon and wife, Marian M. Herndon – Milan – $75,000

John Cooper to Christopher E. Brewer and wife, Chelsea L. Brewer – Milan – $174,000

Donald Perkins to Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker – Dyer – $10,500

Ashley M. Barker and Heather L. Goodrum to Michael Schoonover, Reda Schoonover and Eric Baker – Dyer – $14,500

Richard Neal and wife, Glenda Neal to Lewis Jenkins, Sr. and wife, Emma J. Jenkins – Humboldt – $153,500

Joyce Ann Cantrell and Alison Cantrell Bell, to Hubert P. Clemmer, III and wife, Denise L. Clemmer – Milan – $185,000

Kimberly Edwards Lee, f/k/a Kimberly Barron Lee, to Texanna Jane Edwards – Dyer – $58,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 129 Nightshade Drive – Medina – $45,000

Jasmine Pearson to Darius Montgomery – Humboldt – $2,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 136 Nightshade Drive – Medina – $45,000

Hometown Development Group, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Milan – $190,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – 113 Nightshade Drive – Medina – $45,000

Alfred Laster and wife, Donna Laster to JR Medina Inc. – Medina – $800,000

Robert Jackson Sawyer and wife, Leann Gurley Sawyer to Craig L. Fields and wife, Morgan L. Fields – Humboldt – $629,000

Hilda Jane Forsythe to Robert Treadwell – Dyer – $96,360

Joseph Adam Rector and wife, Misty Leanne Rector to Brendan Smart – Medina – $325,000

Carlye J. Cicinelli, n/k/a Carlye J. Martin and husband, James Weston Martin – Medina – $275,000

Aaron G. Thompson to Sam Rhodes – Medina – $225,000

Marilyn P. Macmillan, Robert Sidney Phelan, Jr., Paul E. Phelan and Leann Phelan to Blake Spellings – Trenton – $7,500

David Etheridge and wife, Amanda Etheridge to Dustin Ring – Milan – $30,000

Kristie Carson Polizzi, f/k/a Kristie Carson Joes, f/k/a Kristie Lynn Carson, to Patrick Parker and wife, Amy Parker – Dyer – $270,500

Kay Elaine Flowers to Lynda Ann Roby – Dyer – $123,000

Stephen Grace and wife, Danielle Grace to Bob W. Long – Medina – $230,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Yu Ying Lin – Medina – $344,900

William B. Martin, Jr. to Michelle R. Phelps – Humboldt – $279,900

John F. Warmath to Vicki Underwood – Humboldt – $130,000

Mark Hampton and wife, Delana Hampton to Audrey Leudeman – Bradford – $120,000

Joseph A. Dudley to Zachary White Lewis and wife, Alexis Nicole Lewis, a/k/a Alexis Nicole Hasler – Trenton – $42,000

Karen Schwahn to the Trustees of the First Baptist Church of Bradford, Inc. – Bradford – $3,250

Stanley Sims and wife, Malinda Sims to Patricia Lyn Galloway and Cathy Willoughby – Dyer – $70,000

Eric J. Stetten and wife, Heather Rochelle Stetten to Prime Consulting, Inc. – Humboldt – $41,600

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $165,189

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $137,135

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Gibson County – $102,375

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $160,836

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $88,810

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $113,100

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $100,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $113,595

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $118,463

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $155,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $222,470

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $160,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $155,000

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Trenton – $157,424

Baldy’s Properties, LLC to Zoe Asher I, LLC – Humboldt – $105,480

MBA Properties, TN, LLC to Baldy’s Properties, LLC – Jackson, Trenton, Milan and Humboldt – $1,431,000

Dustin Morrison to Brad Allen Patterson and wife, Tracy Lane Patterson – Trenton – $325,000

Marketplace Milan, General Partnership to Marketplace at Milan LLC – Milan – $4,650,000

Blake Spellings to Nellie P. Hayes – Humboldt – $134,000Ridgetop Properties, LLC to Maria L. Morales and Alfonso Meza Zaragoza – Humboldt – $49,900

U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of LSRMF MH Master Participation Trust II to Mateo Ornelas – Humboldt – $10,000