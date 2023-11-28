Christmas on Main offers something for everyone

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

Everyone loves Christmas. It is a time to get together with family and friends. Each year, the city kicks off the season with Christmas on Main—a celebration in historic downtown Humboldt.

Christmas on Main has become a wonderful time to celebrate the holidays and this year will be no different. The fun kicks off on Thursday, December 7 at 6 p.m. and concludes at 7:30 p.m. One of the highlights of the evening will be lighting the community Christmas tree at the corner of Main St. and Central Ave. Mayor Marvin Sikes has the honor of flipping the switch to light up the big tree in the heart of downtown. As the countdown begins from 10 all the way to zero, everyone will cheer as the tree lights up for all to see. But, perhaps the best part of the night, especially for the kids, will be the arrival of Santa Claus.

There will be plenty to do at Christmas on Main. There will be a photo booth to have pictures made with Santa. The Rotary Club of Humboldt will assist with the photo booth and hand out goody bags to all the youngsters. The Lions Club will be popping popcorn to snack on. Junior Auxiliary of Humboldt will have a table with supplies for the kids to write their letters to Santa and drop them in the mailbox. Humboldt Exchange Club will have reindeer food for the kids to sprinkle on their lawns on Christmas Eve so Santa’s reindeer will have something to snack on while he delivers presents. Strawberry Festival royalty will man the hot chocolate bar with a variety of toppings. There will be a live nativity scene at Magnolia Manor.

To keep things festive, Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School band will perform Christmas music and other popular tunes.

Perhaps the very best part of Christmas on Main is that everything is free. All of the snacks, pictures with Santa, music and holiday cheer are provided at no cost. If you need more than a snack, there are several downtown restaurants that offer a wide variety of cuisines to choose from.

With the large crowd expected for Christmas on Main, safety and security are a must. Main St. will be blocked off to traffic from 12th Ave. to 16th Ave. Humboldt Police Department, Humboldt Fire Department and Humboldt Area Rescue Squad will all have a presence during the event.

If that was not enough excitement, Christmas on Main continues on Saturday, December 9 with Christmas on Main at the Movies. Humboldt Plaza 3 will show two movies, “Home Alone” and “Arthur Christmas” with three showings each. This is also a free event, but tickets must be reserved in advance. To get your free tickets (kids and adults), visit the chamber’s Facebook page, find the “Movies” post, click on the ticket link and reserve your spot. Or you can go directly to www.eventbrite.com and search Christmas on Main at the Movies. Show times for Arthur Christmas are 9:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Home Alone show times are 12:15 p.m., 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m.

While you’re are in town during either or both events, stop by the local shops and stores to pick up those one-of-a-kind gifts you may not find at the big box stores or some of the day-to-day necessities. Many of the businesses will host Christmas open houses this weekend. Shopping local is the best Christmas present you can give to the local businesses. These business owners are the people that are members of civic clubs, churches, non-profits and other organizations that give back to the community throughout the year. Your tax dollars stay at home to help fund city services, schools, police, fire and so much more.

Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amanda Love said Christmas on Main is a joint effort with the city and chamber as a way to give back to the community. What better way to ring in the Christmas spirit than to light up the Christmas tree, visit with Santa, watch a movie, do some shopping and all of the other treats that make Christmas on Main the place to be this holiday season.