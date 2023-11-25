Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 3 of basketball season

With the Thanksgiving holiday now complete, it is time to get back to basketball as we work toward the Christmas break. Here are the Week 3 games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County in Week 3:

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Madison at Milan, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson at Bolivar, 6 p.m.; Milan at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Obion County at Peabody, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Madison at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Creek Wood, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Union City, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Humboldt, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Martin at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Bradford, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Basketball

Dresden at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Martin, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at South Fulton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Henry County at Westview, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.