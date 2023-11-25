Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 3 of basketball season
With the Thanksgiving holiday now complete, it is time to get back to basketball as we work toward the Christmas break. Here are the Week 3 games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County in Week 3:
GIBSON COUNTY
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Madison at Milan, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
South Gibson at Bolivar, 6 p.m.; Milan at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Obion County at Peabody, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Madison at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Creek Wood, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
Milan at Union City, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Humboldt, 6 p.m.
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
Middle School Basketball
Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Martin at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Bradford, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Middle School Basketball
Dresden at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Martin, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at South Fulton, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
Henry County at Westview, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.