Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 3 of basketball season

Westview’s McCall Simms (22) drives to the basket against Jackson Christian.

With the Thanksgiving holiday now complete, it is time to get back to basketball as we work toward the Christmas break. Here are the Week 3 games happening in Gibson County and Weakley County in Week 3:

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Madison at Milan, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

South Gibson at Bolivar, 6 p.m.; Milan at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Obion County at Peabody, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Madison at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Creek Wood, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Milan at Union City, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Humboldt, 6 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Martin at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; McKenzie at Greenfield, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Bradford, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Gleason at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Bradford at Greenfield, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Basketball

Dresden at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Crockett County at Martin, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at South Fulton, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Henry County at Westview, 6 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Peabody, 6 p.m.

