Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 2

South Gibson’s Cade Allen drives toward the basket against Huntingdon during a high school basketball game on Nov. 21, 2023.

The second week of the high school basketball season involves the Thanksgiving holiday, but here are the box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County schools:

TUESDAY

Boys

Gibson County 66, Greenfield 48

Greenfield 13 14 8 13 48
Gibson Co. 13 21 14 18 66

Greenfield (48) — Carson Wills 14, Porter 5, Green 9, Sullivan 2, Romain 6, Dunlap 4, Archie 3, Brown 2, Williams 3.

Gibson County (66) — Kylan Finch 26, Isiah DeBerry 12, Southerland 5, Wright 3, Eddings 7, Reynolds 7, Crandall 2, Goad 3, Wells 1.

3-pointers: Gr – ; GC – Finch 4, Southerland, Wright, Eddings, Reynolds, Goad. Records: GC 2-1; Gr 1-2.

South Fulton 59, Bradford 48

Bradford 10 9 14 15 48
S. Fulton 14 19 15 9 59

Bradford (48) — Carver Cates 17, Ethan Richardson 14, Jax Richardson 11, Street 2, Cain 4,

South Fulton (59) — Brady McFarland 30, Mulcahy 2, Rice 3, Circkles 9, O’Neal 8, Johnson 2,  Mulcahy 3, Angelos 2.

3-pointers: B – Cates 4, E. Richardson 4, J. Richardson 2; SF – O’Neal 2. Records: B 1-2; SF 2-2.

Gleason 78, Bruceton 41

Bruceton 11 11 12 7 41
Gleason 23 22 27 6 78

Bruceton (41) — Seth Thomas 10, Parker Finley 13, Frye 5, King 4, Huff 4, Sala 3, Walter 2.

Gleason (78) — Drake Lehmkuhl 22, Kyzer Crochet 13, Brody Sanders 11, Sawyers 6, Pinkston 9, Taylor 9, Dilday 2, A. Morgan 2, P. Morgan 2, Gustafson 2.

3-pointers: B – Finley 2, Frye; G – Lehmkuhl 3, Taylor, Pinkston. Records: G 2-3; B 0-3.

Jackson Christian 50, Westview 47

Westview 13 13 9 12 47
Jackson Chr. 10 15 11 14 50

Westview (47) — Donteze Joy 10, Jashun Ward 11, McGuffin 6, Pettigrew 2, Lemons 8, Pearson 1, Walker 3, Belew 6.

Jackson Christian (50) — Ayden Shaw 21, Co Vargason 11, Robinson 2, Lawrence 2, Jones 7, Rose 7.

3-pointers: W – McGuffin 2, Ward 3, Walker, Lemons; JC – Shaw 3, Vargason 3, Jones. Records: W 1-1; JC 3-1.

Girls

Gibson County 54, Greenfield 26

Greenfield 6 6 8 6 26
Gibson Co. 21 11 16 6 54

Greenfield (26) — Vujicic 8, Little 2, Bowers 5, Abernathy 2, Fisher 7, Lunsford 2.

Gibson County (54) — Micah Hart 16, Akira Riding 10, Kailey Davidson 15, Reaves 4, Lannom 7, Turner 2.

3-pointers: Gr – Vujicic, Bowers; GC – Davidson 5, Hart 2. Records: GC 5-0; Gr 1-2.

Huntingdon 55, South Gibson 50

Huntingdon  14 12 22 7 55
S. Gibson 20 11 9 10 50

Huntingdon (55) — Lilly Kee 30, Singleton 2, Byars 5, Kelley 9, Smith 9.

South Gibson (50) — Hallie Allen 15, Karson Dunn 14, Cianciolo 5, Lewis 7, Reed 6, Davidson 3.

3-pointers: H – Kelley 3; SG – Dunn 3, Cianciolo, Lewis, Allen. Records: H 3-0; S 1-2.

South Fulton 62, Bradford 42

Bradford 9 5 14 14 42
S. Fulton 28 15 6 13 62

Bradford (42) — Rebecca Wood 22, Abby Beth Dunn 12, Graves 1, Reynolds 7.

South Fulton (62) — Anna Gore 13, Maddie Gray 17, Jaydin Rushin 12, Abbi McFarland 12, Au. Gore 2, Sturkie 3, Puckett 4, Johnson 2, Barclay 5.

3-pointers: B – Reynolds 2, Wood; SF – Gray 2, Sturkie, Barclay. Records: B 1-2; SF 3-0.

Westview 51, Jackson Christian 29

Westview 10 14 12 15 51
Jackson Chr. 3 7 10 9 29

Westview (51) — Kylee Alexander 16, McCall Sims 17, Evans 6, Rogers 7, Trevathan 2, Brent 3.

Jackson Christian (29) — Blakely Melton 10, Baines 4, Barnes 3, Yarbrough 4, Boykin 8.

3-pointers: W – Alexander 4, Sims 4, Rogers; JC – Boykin, Melton. Records: W 1-0; JC 3-1.

Gleason 45, Bruceton 22

Bruceton 5 5 5 7 22
Gleason 11 9 14 11 45

Bruceton (22) — Hampton 2, Garrison 1, Williams 4, Burton 6, Maness 4, Scott 2, King 3.

Gleason (45) — Autumn Mingle 24, Hayden Beasley 12, Whitworth 3, Arnold 2, Bennett 4.

3-pointers: B – Burton, King; G – Mingle 4, Whitworth, Beasley. Records: G 2-2; B 0-3.

MONDAY

Boys

Jackson Christian 59, Gleason 56

Jackson Chr. 14 11 15 19 59
Gleason 17 17 10 12 56

Jackson Christian (59) — Ayden Shaw 29, Co Vargason 12, Lawrence 3, Rose 8, Jones 4, Matthews 3.

Gleason (56) — Drake Lehmkuhl 33, Sawyers 2, Pinkston 6, Taylor 7, Crochet 4, Dilday 2, Sanders 2.

3-pointers: JC – Shaw 4, Vargason 4, Matthews; G – Lehmkuhl. Records: JC 2-1; G 1-3.

Girls

Jackson Christian 48, Gleason 38

Jackson Chr. 14 17 9 8 48
Gleason 5 17 9 7 38

Jackson Christian (48) — Riley Bradford 16, Baines 2, Yarbrough 6, Boykin 7, Little 3, Barnes 5, Melton 8, Tinsley 1.

Gleason (38) — Autumn Mingle 23, Whitworth 3, Perry 2, Beasley 6, Arnold 2, Bennett 2.

3-pointers: JC – Bradford 3, Melton 2, Boykin, Barnes; G – Mingle 2, Beasley. Records: G 1-2; JC 3-0.

