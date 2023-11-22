Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 2

The second week of the high school basketball season involves the Thanksgiving holiday, but here are the box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County schools:

TUESDAY

Boys

Gibson County 66, Greenfield 48

Greenfield 13 14 8 13 — 48 Gibson Co. 13 21 14 18 — 66

Greenfield (48) — Carson Wills 14, Porter 5, Green 9, Sullivan 2, Romain 6, Dunlap 4, Archie 3, Brown 2, Williams 3.

Gibson County (66) — Kylan Finch 26, Isiah DeBerry 12, Southerland 5, Wright 3, Eddings 7, Reynolds 7, Crandall 2, Goad 3, Wells 1.

3-pointers: Gr – ; GC – Finch 4, Southerland, Wright, Eddings, Reynolds, Goad. Records: GC 2-1; Gr 1-2.

South Fulton 59, Bradford 48

Bradford 10 9 14 15 — 48 S. Fulton 14 19 15 9 — 59

Bradford (48) — Carver Cates 17, Ethan Richardson 14, Jax Richardson 11, Street 2, Cain 4,

South Fulton (59) — Brady McFarland 30, Mulcahy 2, Rice 3, Circkles 9, O’Neal 8, Johnson 2, Mulcahy 3, Angelos 2.

3-pointers: B – Cates 4, E. Richardson 4, J. Richardson 2; SF – O’Neal 2. Records: B 1-2; SF 2-2.

Gleason 78, Bruceton 41

Bruceton 11 11 12 7 — 41 Gleason 23 22 27 6 — 78

Bruceton (41) — Seth Thomas 10, Parker Finley 13, Frye 5, King 4, Huff 4, Sala 3, Walter 2.

Gleason (78) — Drake Lehmkuhl 22, Kyzer Crochet 13, Brody Sanders 11, Sawyers 6, Pinkston 9, Taylor 9, Dilday 2, A. Morgan 2, P. Morgan 2, Gustafson 2.

3-pointers: B – Finley 2, Frye; G – Lehmkuhl 3, Taylor, Pinkston. Records: G 2-3; B 0-3.

Jackson Christian 50, Westview 47

Westview 13 13 9 12 — 47 Jackson Chr. 10 15 11 14 — 50

Westview (47) — Donteze Joy 10, Jashun Ward 11, McGuffin 6, Pettigrew 2, Lemons 8, Pearson 1, Walker 3, Belew 6.

Jackson Christian (50) — Ayden Shaw 21, Co Vargason 11, Robinson 2, Lawrence 2, Jones 7, Rose 7.

3-pointers: W – McGuffin 2, Ward 3, Walker, Lemons; JC – Shaw 3, Vargason 3, Jones. Records: W 1-1; JC 3-1.

Girls

Gibson County 54, Greenfield 26

Greenfield 6 6 8 6 — 26 Gibson Co. 21 11 16 6 — 54

Greenfield (26) — Vujicic 8, Little 2, Bowers 5, Abernathy 2, Fisher 7, Lunsford 2.

Gibson County (54) — Micah Hart 16, Akira Riding 10, Kailey Davidson 15, Reaves 4, Lannom 7, Turner 2.

3-pointers: Gr – Vujicic, Bowers; GC – Davidson 5, Hart 2. Records: GC 5-0; Gr 1-2.

Huntingdon 55, South Gibson 50

Huntingdon 14 12 22 7 — 55 S. Gibson 20 11 9 10 — 50

Huntingdon (55) — Lilly Kee 30, Singleton 2, Byars 5, Kelley 9, Smith 9.

South Gibson (50) — Hallie Allen 15, Karson Dunn 14, Cianciolo 5, Lewis 7, Reed 6, Davidson 3.

3-pointers: H – Kelley 3; SG – Dunn 3, Cianciolo, Lewis, Allen. Records: H 3-0; S 1-2.

South Fulton 62, Bradford 42

Bradford 9 5 14 14 — 42 S. Fulton 28 15 6 13 — 62

Bradford (42) — Rebecca Wood 22, Abby Beth Dunn 12, Graves 1, Reynolds 7.

South Fulton (62) — Anna Gore 13, Maddie Gray 17, Jaydin Rushin 12, Abbi McFarland 12, Au. Gore 2, Sturkie 3, Puckett 4, Johnson 2, Barclay 5.

3-pointers: B – Reynolds 2, Wood; SF – Gray 2, Sturkie, Barclay. Records: B 1-2; SF 3-0.

Westview 51, Jackson Christian 29

Westview 10 14 12 15 — 51 Jackson Chr. 3 7 10 9 — 29

Westview (51) — Kylee Alexander 16, McCall Sims 17, Evans 6, Rogers 7, Trevathan 2, Brent 3.

Jackson Christian (29) — Blakely Melton 10, Baines 4, Barnes 3, Yarbrough 4, Boykin 8.

3-pointers: W – Alexander 4, Sims 4, Rogers; JC – Boykin, Melton. Records: W 1-0; JC 3-1.

Gleason 45, Bruceton 22

Bruceton 5 5 5 7 — 22 Gleason 11 9 14 11 — 45

Bruceton (22) — Hampton 2, Garrison 1, Williams 4, Burton 6, Maness 4, Scott 2, King 3.

Gleason (45) — Autumn Mingle 24, Hayden Beasley 12, Whitworth 3, Arnold 2, Bennett 4.

3-pointers: B – Burton, King; G – Mingle 4, Whitworth, Beasley. Records: G 2-2; B 0-3.

MONDAY

Boys

Jackson Christian 59, Gleason 56

Jackson Chr. 14 11 15 19 — 59 Gleason 17 17 10 12 — 56

Jackson Christian (59) — Ayden Shaw 29, Co Vargason 12, Lawrence 3, Rose 8, Jones 4, Matthews 3.

Gleason (56) — Drake Lehmkuhl 33, Sawyers 2, Pinkston 6, Taylor 7, Crochet 4, Dilday 2, Sanders 2.

3-pointers: JC – Shaw 4, Vargason 4, Matthews; G – Lehmkuhl. Records: JC 2-1; G 1-3.

Girls

Jackson Christian 48, Gleason 38

Jackson Chr. 14 17 9 8 — 48 Gleason 5 17 9 7 — 38

Jackson Christian (48) — Riley Bradford 16, Baines 2, Yarbrough 6, Boykin 7, Little 3, Barnes 5, Melton 8, Tinsley 1.

Gleason (38) — Autumn Mingle 23, Whitworth 3, Perry 2, Beasley 6, Arnold 2, Bennett 2.

3-pointers: JC – Bradford 3, Melton 2, Boykin, Barnes; G – Mingle 2, Beasley. Records: G 1-2; JC 3-0.