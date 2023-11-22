Gibson County, Weakley County high school basketball box scores for Week 2
The second week of the high school basketball season involves the Thanksgiving holiday, but here are the box scores for Gibson County and Weakley County schools:
TUESDAY
Boys
Gibson County 66, Greenfield 48
|Greenfield
|13
|14
|8
|13
|—
|48
|Gibson Co.
|13
|21
|14
|18
|—
|66
Greenfield (48) — Carson Wills 14, Porter 5, Green 9, Sullivan 2, Romain 6, Dunlap 4, Archie 3, Brown 2, Williams 3.
Gibson County (66) — Kylan Finch 26, Isiah DeBerry 12, Southerland 5, Wright 3, Eddings 7, Reynolds 7, Crandall 2, Goad 3, Wells 1.
3-pointers: Gr – ; GC – Finch 4, Southerland, Wright, Eddings, Reynolds, Goad. Records: GC 2-1; Gr 1-2.
South Fulton 59, Bradford 48
|Bradford
|10
|9
|14
|15
|—
|48
|S. Fulton
|14
|19
|15
|9
|—
|59
Bradford (48) — Carver Cates 17, Ethan Richardson 14, Jax Richardson 11, Street 2, Cain 4,
South Fulton (59) — Brady McFarland 30, Mulcahy 2, Rice 3, Circkles 9, O’Neal 8, Johnson 2, Mulcahy 3, Angelos 2.
3-pointers: B – Cates 4, E. Richardson 4, J. Richardson 2; SF – O’Neal 2. Records: B 1-2; SF 2-2.
Gleason 78, Bruceton 41
|Bruceton
|11
|11
|12
|7
|—
|41
|Gleason
|23
|22
|27
|6
|—
|78
Bruceton (41) — Seth Thomas 10, Parker Finley 13, Frye 5, King 4, Huff 4, Sala 3, Walter 2.
Gleason (78) — Drake Lehmkuhl 22, Kyzer Crochet 13, Brody Sanders 11, Sawyers 6, Pinkston 9, Taylor 9, Dilday 2, A. Morgan 2, P. Morgan 2, Gustafson 2.
3-pointers: B – Finley 2, Frye; G – Lehmkuhl 3, Taylor, Pinkston. Records: G 2-3; B 0-3.
Jackson Christian 50, Westview 47
|Westview
|13
|13
|9
|12
|—
|47
|Jackson Chr.
|10
|15
|11
|14
|—
|50
Westview (47) — Donteze Joy 10, Jashun Ward 11, McGuffin 6, Pettigrew 2, Lemons 8, Pearson 1, Walker 3, Belew 6.
Jackson Christian (50) — Ayden Shaw 21, Co Vargason 11, Robinson 2, Lawrence 2, Jones 7, Rose 7.
3-pointers: W – McGuffin 2, Ward 3, Walker, Lemons; JC – Shaw 3, Vargason 3, Jones. Records: W 1-1; JC 3-1.
Girls
Gibson County 54, Greenfield 26
|Greenfield
|6
|6
|8
|6
|—
|26
|Gibson Co.
|21
|11
|16
|6
|—
|54
Greenfield (26) — Vujicic 8, Little 2, Bowers 5, Abernathy 2, Fisher 7, Lunsford 2.
Gibson County (54) — Micah Hart 16, Akira Riding 10, Kailey Davidson 15, Reaves 4, Lannom 7, Turner 2.
3-pointers: Gr – Vujicic, Bowers; GC – Davidson 5, Hart 2. Records: GC 5-0; Gr 1-2.
Huntingdon 55, South Gibson 50
|Huntingdon
|14
|12
|22
|7
|—
|55
|S. Gibson
|20
|11
|9
|10
|—
|50
Huntingdon (55) — Lilly Kee 30, Singleton 2, Byars 5, Kelley 9, Smith 9.
South Gibson (50) — Hallie Allen 15, Karson Dunn 14, Cianciolo 5, Lewis 7, Reed 6, Davidson 3.
3-pointers: H – Kelley 3; SG – Dunn 3, Cianciolo, Lewis, Allen. Records: H 3-0; S 1-2.
South Fulton 62, Bradford 42
|Bradford
|9
|5
|14
|14
|—
|42
|S. Fulton
|28
|15
|6
|13
|—
|62
Bradford (42) — Rebecca Wood 22, Abby Beth Dunn 12, Graves 1, Reynolds 7.
South Fulton (62) — Anna Gore 13, Maddie Gray 17, Jaydin Rushin 12, Abbi McFarland 12, Au. Gore 2, Sturkie 3, Puckett 4, Johnson 2, Barclay 5.
3-pointers: B – Reynolds 2, Wood; SF – Gray 2, Sturkie, Barclay. Records: B 1-2; SF 3-0.
Westview 51, Jackson Christian 29
|Westview
|10
|14
|12
|15
|—
|51
|Jackson Chr.
|3
|7
|10
|9
|—
|29
Westview (51) — Kylee Alexander 16, McCall Sims 17, Evans 6, Rogers 7, Trevathan 2, Brent 3.
Jackson Christian (29) — Blakely Melton 10, Baines 4, Barnes 3, Yarbrough 4, Boykin 8.
3-pointers: W – Alexander 4, Sims 4, Rogers; JC – Boykin, Melton. Records: W 1-0; JC 3-1.
Gleason 45, Bruceton 22
|Bruceton
|5
|5
|5
|7
|—
|22
|Gleason
|11
|9
|14
|11
|—
|45
Bruceton (22) — Hampton 2, Garrison 1, Williams 4, Burton 6, Maness 4, Scott 2, King 3.
Gleason (45) — Autumn Mingle 24, Hayden Beasley 12, Whitworth 3, Arnold 2, Bennett 4.
3-pointers: B – Burton, King; G – Mingle 4, Whitworth, Beasley. Records: G 2-2; B 0-3.
MONDAY
Boys
Jackson Christian 59, Gleason 56
|Jackson Chr.
|14
|11
|15
|19
|—
|59
|Gleason
|17
|17
|10
|12
|—
|56
Jackson Christian (59) — Ayden Shaw 29, Co Vargason 12, Lawrence 3, Rose 8, Jones 4, Matthews 3.
Gleason (56) — Drake Lehmkuhl 33, Sawyers 2, Pinkston 6, Taylor 7, Crochet 4, Dilday 2, Sanders 2.
3-pointers: JC – Shaw 4, Vargason 4, Matthews; G – Lehmkuhl. Records: JC 2-1; G 1-3.
Girls
Jackson Christian 48, Gleason 38
|Jackson Chr.
|14
|17
|9
|8
|—
|48
|Gleason
|5
|17
|9
|7
|—
|38
Jackson Christian (48) — Riley Bradford 16, Baines 2, Yarbrough 6, Boykin 7, Little 3, Barnes 5, Melton 8, Tinsley 1.
Gleason (38) — Autumn Mingle 23, Whitworth 3, Perry 2, Beasley 6, Arnold 2, Bennett 2.
3-pointers: JC – Bradford 3, Melton 2, Boykin, Barnes; G – Mingle 2, Beasley. Records: G 1-2; JC 3-0.