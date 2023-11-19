Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 2 of basketball season

We enter into the second week of high school basketball along with Thanksgiving happening this week and Dresden in the Class 1A semifinals:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Peabody at Obion County, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Sacred Heart (boys only), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Point Guard Thanksgiving Classic (Girls only), Huntingdon vs. South Side, 1:30 p.m.; USJ vs. Dyersburg, 3 p.m.; TCA vs. Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Covington, 6 p.m.

Memphis University School Thanksgiving Classic, Humboldt vs. MUS (B), 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Point Guard Thanksgiving Classic (Girls only), Huntingdon vs. USJ, 2 p.m.; Covington vs. Dyersburg, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. South Side, 6 p.m.

Memphis University School Thanksgiving Classic, Humboldt vs. Christian Brothers (B), 2 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Jackson Christian at Gleason, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Westview at Jackson Christian, 6 p.m.; Bruceton at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, Semifinals, Class 1A, Dresden at McKenzie

High School Basketball

Gibson County Thanksgiving Classic, Greenfield vs. TCA (G), 4:30 p.m.