Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 2 of basketball season

Milan’s Tieanna Adkisson shoots a free throw against Lexington on Nov. 18, 2023.

We enter into the second week of high school basketball along with Thanksgiving happening this week and Dresden in the Class 1A semifinals:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Peabody at Obion County, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Huntingdon at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Humboldt at Sacred Heart (boys only), 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Point Guard Thanksgiving Classic (Girls only), Huntingdon vs. South Side, 1:30 p.m.; USJ vs. Dyersburg, 3 p.m.; TCA vs. Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Covington, 6 p.m.

Memphis University School Thanksgiving Classic, Humboldt vs. MUS (B), 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

Gibson County Point Guard Thanksgiving Classic (Girls only), Huntingdon vs. USJ, 2 p.m.; Covington vs. Dyersburg, 4:30 p.m.; Gibson County vs. South Side, 6 p.m.

Memphis University School Thanksgiving Classic, Humboldt vs. Christian Brothers (B), 2 p.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Basketball

Jackson Christian at Gleason, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

Westview at Jackson Christian, 6 p.m.; Bruceton at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

State playoffs, Semifinals, Class 1A, Dresden at McKenzie

High School Basketball

Gibson County Thanksgiving Classic, Greenfield vs. TCA (G), 4:30 p.m.

