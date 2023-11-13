Fayette-Ware boys; Dyersburg girls open West Tennessee basketball rankings at No. 1

The start of the 2023-24 high school basketball season is here. Beginning tonight, there are Hall of Champions games this week.

So before games begin, here are season-opening rankings for both the boys’ and girls’ season.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Fayette-Ware (25-8) – The Wildcats reached the Class 3A sectionals last season before losing to Haywood.

2. Haywood (30-6) – The Tomcats finished as the Class 3A state runner-up, falling to Fulton in the championship game, but they lost Mr. Basketball finalist Tylon Chatman.

3. Dyersburg (22-8) – The Trojans reached the Region 7-3A semifinals before losing to Haywood.

4. Humboldt (19-13) – The Vikings reached the Class 1A state quarterfinals before losing to Hampton.

5. TCA (22-8) – The Lions reached the Division II-A West region quarterfinals before losing to First Assembly Christian School.

6. Middleton (29-2) – The Tigers reached the Class 1A state championship game before losing to Hampton to finish as runner-up. Mr. Basketball RJ Robinson.

7. Chester County (21-12) – The Eagles reached the Class 3A state quarterfinals before losing to Ridgeway.

8. Sacred Heart (26-7) – The Knights reached the Division II-A state quarterfinals before losing to Clarksville Academy.

9. Bolivar (17-11) – The Tigers reached the Class 2A sectionals before losing to Power Center Academy.

10. South Gibson (16-15) – The Hornets reached the Class 3A sectionals before losing to Martin Luther King.

11. Henry County (20-8) – The Patriots reached the Region 7-4A quarterfinals before losing to Clarksville.

12. South Side (5-16) – The Hawks didn’t graduate a single player after reaching the Region 6-3A quarterfinals.

13. North Side (20-8) – The Indians reached the Region 6-3A quarterfinals before losing to Hardin County.

14. Westview (9-21) – The Chargers reached the Region 6-2A quarterfinals before losing to Camden.

15. Camden (25-8) – The Lions reached the Region 6-2A semifinals before losing to Gibson County.

On the bubble: Jackson Christian (19-8); Munford (18-10); Ripley (14-17).

Girls

1. Dyersburg (18-13) – The Lady Trojans reached the Class 3A quarterfinals before losing to Elizabethton.

2. Westview (33-1) – The Lady Chargers are the two-time defending Class 2A state champions, but they graduated Middle Tennessee State player Jada Harrison.

3. McKenzie (27-7) – The Lady Rebels are the two-time defending Class 1A state champions led by Middle Tennessee State signee Savannah Davis.

4. USJ (18-10) – The Lady Bruins are led by one of the top class of 2027 players in the country in Haylen Ayers, which gives them a chance to win every game. They lost in the Division II-A first round last year.

5. South Side (34-0) – The Lady Hawks are the defending Class 3A state champions, but they graduated Miss Basketball winner Ta’Mia Lawson.

6. Gibson County (28-9) – The Lady Pioneers reached the Class 2A semifinals before losing to McMinn Central, and they return Micah Hart.

7. South Gibson (26-10) – The Lady Hornets reached the Class 3A semifinals for the first time in program history before losing to Lipscomb Academy.

8. Huntingdon (24-7) – The Fillies reached the Region 6-2A semifinals with six of the seven losses coming against Gibson County or Westview.

9. South Fulton (21-8) – The Lady Red Devils reached the Region 7-1A semifinals before losing on a last-second shot by Peabody.

10. Henry County (18-12) – The Lady Patriots reached the Region 7-4A semifinals before losing to Clarksville.

11. Crockett County (24-7) – The Lady Cavaliers reached the Region 7-3A semifinals before losing to Dyer County.

12. Peabody (22-11) – The Lady Tide reached the Class 1A state tournament before losing to McKenzie in the quarterfinals.

13. Dresden (25-8) – The Lady Lions reached the Class 1A state tournament before losing Wayne County in the quarterfinals.

14. Scotts Hill (26-7) – The Lady Lions reached the Class 2A state tournament before losing to Community by one point in the quarterfinals.

15. McNairy Central (21-8) – The Lady Bobcats reached the Region 6-3A semifinals before losing to South Gibson.

On the bubble: Fayette-Ware (25-6); Greenfield (15-15); Riverside (24-6).