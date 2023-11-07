Right to Know – November 7, 2023
Sheriff’s Report Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/30/2023 through 11/5/2023:
Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 59- violation of probation.
Joshua Allen Whitehead, W/M, 45- theft of property, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of methamphetamines..
Joshua Deshawn Bailey, B/M, 27- hold for other agency.
Dustin Shane Campbell, W/M, 36- driving under the influence.
Barbara Allisson Canady, W/F, 31- violation of probation.
Jeffrey Lynn Gardner II, B/M, 32- capias.
Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, B/M, 26- capias.
Felicia Brooke Hughey, W/F, 38- violation of probation.
Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28- violation of probation.
Sidney Blake Lee, W/M, 36- violation of probation.
Lexiey Montana Mealer, W/F, 25- violation of probation.
Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 39- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law.
Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26- capias.
Cody Lynn Reeves, W/M, 24- reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Bruce Steven Rishton, W/M, 53- violation of conditions of community supervision..
Earl Singleton, U, U- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, violation probation (circuit).
Jackie Lee Sowell, B/M, 66- domestic assault.
Terrence Lavour Swift, B/M, 40- theft of property.
Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 34- capias.
Cindy Arias Acosta, U/F, 31- failure to provide proof insurance, no driver’s license, failure to exercise due care.
Jessica Joann Anderson, W/F, 31- disorderly conduct.
Kelsey Reyshaun Hunt, B/M, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation stop sign law, attachment order.
Lashunda Marie Isabel, B/F, 31- simple possession, casual exchange.
Jermaine Romale Jarrett, B/M, 47- prohibited weapon, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.
Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result.
Dale Teague, B/M, 67- aggravated assault.
Billy Obrien Thomas Jr., B/M, 34- criminal trespass, vandalism, disorderly conduct.
Malik Deonta Wade, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof insurance, speeding..
Daryvion Sandrekas Brown, B/M, 30- domestic assault.
Katrina Santell Emerson-Gray, B/F, 42- schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.
Quentin Ian Collier, B/M, 28- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.
David Alan Forsythe, W/M, 60- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.
Lamontae Joshua Holloway, B/M, 23- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), escape, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation.
Justin Lee Powers, W/M, 40- domestic assault.
Sietta Tocarra Smith, B/F, 36- capias, violation of probation .
Kristen Zekyra Tyus, B/F, 24- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activites, seatbelt law.
Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 34- violation of probation.
Joseph Carll Nicholas, W/M, 45- domestic assault.
Matthew Aaron Kasey Wassman, W/M, 27- capias.
Terry Allen Atchison, W/M, 24- weekender.
Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.
Police Report Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023
Information listed for the Humboldt Police Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/30/2023 through 11/5/2023:
Jessica Joann Anderson, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2023, 2227 Mullins Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.
Cindy Carolina Arias Acosta, W//f, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2023, 45/Airport; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving w/o a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Kelsey Reyshawn Hung, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2023, N. 17th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container law, stop sign violation, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.
Lashunda Marie Isable, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 2, 2023, Jones/Spangler; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.
Jermaine Romale Jarrett, B/M, 47, of Milan; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2023, Central/Tyson; Charges: weapon:prohibited (A)(6), driving revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.
Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 30, 2023, 1008 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of drug test, manufacture/delivering/selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathly.
Terrence Lavour Swift, B/M, 40, of Maury City; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2023, 217 Vine Street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.
Dale Teague, B/M, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2023, 3432 Bledsoe Road Lot 23; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.
Billy Thomas, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 4, 2023, 1630 Etheridge; Charges: criminal trespassing, vandalism, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Griffin.
Malic Deonta Wade, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2023, Eastend Drive; Charges: manufacturing/selling/possession controlled substance analog, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomar.
Humboldt Court Report
Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.
Tristan Pemental – driving without DL
Denzel Donald – disorderly conduct
Eric Rice – contempt of court
Cabreshia Shane – contempt of court
Robert Vernon Arnold III – domestic assault
David Dycus – evading arrest, driving without DL
Clint Porter Doolin – harassment
Darius Campbell – vandalism
Jeff Buchanan – resisting arrest
Jose Alonsa Ortiz – DUI (2nd), contempt of court
Timothy Harris – possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule VI
Susan Story – simple possession Schedule VI meth
Joe King – contempt of court
John Wesley Jones – contempt of court
Ray Bills Sr. – contempt of court
Jassen McDonald – theft of property
Jerry Sullivan – possession of weapon convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), possession of firearm with intent to go armed, manufacture-deliver-sell Schedule II – waived to Grand Jury
Samuel Clay Sikes – manufacture-deliver-sell meth with intent, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)
Jeffrey McCord – contempt of court
Lakunda Pirtle – contempt of court
Javarion Brooks – contempt of court
Tyler Boykin – contempt of court
Michael Trimain Holman – disorderly conduct, domestic assault (2 counts), simple possession casual exchange, evading arrest risk of death or injury vehicle involved, reckless endangerment – bound over to Grand Jury
Ricky Nolan – driving on suspended DL, obstruction of service of process, theft under $1,000
Justin Rainey – contempt of court, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism under $1,000
Timaresa Perry – reckless endangerment
Jamar M. Webb – unlawful possession of weapon, evading arrest
Antwon Tyus – simple possession of marijuana
Derrick Wilson – simple possession of marijuana
William Johnson – contempt of court
Mario Wright – slow poke law, unlawful possession of weapon, alter serial number firearm, driving on suspended DL
Jeff Buchanan – resisting arrest
Buford Barnett – attempted violation sexual offender registry
Michael Palmer – contempt of court
Justin Rogers – contempt of court
Kaitlyn Jones – contempt of court
Qristian Mance – domestic assault, interference with 911 call
Zycarius Cox – simple assault
Aaron Taylor – vandalism $1,000-$2,500, harassment, contempt of court, disorderly conduct, prohibited weapons-knuckles, carry weapon during judicial proceeding, retaliation – bound over to Grand Jury
Civil
Digestive Disease Clinic – Transsouth vs Ted Goodrich
National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-1 vs Jacob McNeil
CKS Prime Investment LLC vs Betty Ynzunza
Yourrentalhome.com vs Jonathan Stanley and Latasha Stanley
Charles Lovell vs Becky and Michael West
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc vs Marquitta Collier
Caleb Chandler LLC vs Byron Weathers
HRP II LLC vs Candra Taylor
Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joshua Johnson
Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Chauncy Roberson
Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaleigh Hays
Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jaqueline McClinton
Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Steven Richardson Jr.
Farmers Home Furniture vs Kathryn Bernardo
Farmers Home Furniture vs Deiodria M. Pitts
Farmers Home Furniture vs Betty Russell
Farmers Home Furniture vs Lindsey Parker aka Lynsey Parker
Farmers Home Furniture vs Shinell Ivie
Farmers Home Furniture vs Malion Montreal Davis
Farmers Home Furniture vs Dale Teague
Citibank NA vs Aaliyah Smith
Emad A. Alsahany vs Kwame Ahkeem Tidwell
Roy J. Ward and Judy Ward vs Angela Epperson
Lindsey Reeves vs Stephanie Reeves
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Alex Ward
Reed Watt vs Joe Westmoreland
LVNV Funding LLC vs Stephen Bell
First National Bank of Omaha vs Samantha Carlisle
CKS Prime Investments LLC vs Caress Perry
Capital One NA vs David Ingram
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Megan Smith
Capital One NA vs Robert Bragg
Rent-A-Center vs Latonya Hannah
Maurice Givens vs Terronica Weaver and Towanda Woodruff
First National Bank of Omaha vs Heather Matson
Plaza Services LLC vs Jaime Champion
First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Elvis Justice
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Mary E. Howard
Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs James Greer
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Jaquaez McHaney
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Kenneth Cook
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Timothy Anderson
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Brandon Fisher
Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Casey Collins
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Samantha Edwards)
Real Estate Transfers
Austin Evans to Drew T. Mitchell – Bradford – $150,000
Chris Temple and wife, Kari Temple to Rocky D. Elliott and wife, Elizabeth Ann Elliott – Trenton – $60,000
Michael Simmons and husband, Melissa Simmons to Jeff K. Crabtree and wife, Tonya Crabtree – Bradford – $152,000
Tasha Jennings and Iyonna Jennings to Altovise Jones – Humboldt – $240,000
Brad Lindsey and Lyle Bartlett Swingler to Lisa Erline Lucero – Humboldt – $210,000
James E. Watson and wife, Micah Watson to Robert Clark and Kaleigh Clark – Medina – $315,000
Sky View Homes, LLC to Andrea Wray Hendley – Humboldt – $355,000
Ethan Agnew to Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Medina – $195,000
Tom Hartigan to Charlotte Brown and husband, Charles Brown – Milan – $117,000
Diane L. Doyle to Ronald Brooks – Milan – $164,000
KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000
Brian Bass and wife, Amy Bass to Logan Bass – Humboldt – $64,600
Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith to Yenart Inc. – Humboldt – $253,500
Andrew Allen to Mindy Allison Ross – Milan – $221,000
Divorces
Deborah Rodriguez vs Rodolfo Rodriguez
Kayla Crossett vs Wesley Crossett
Christopher Burke vs Megan Rinks
Whitney Lauren Pinckley vs Kyle Rowan Pinckley
Linda Horton Davis vs Thomas Leon Davis
Janet Lynn Johnson vs Steven Douglas Johnson
Jessie D. Parker vs Bethany N. Parker
Cynthia Searcy vs Jonathan Searcy
Deborah Boggs vs William Boggs
Anthony Burke vs Ashtin Burks
Marriage Licenses
Jonathan Gregory Goodwin of Atwood to Penny Marie Hanks Cavaness of Atwood
Patrick Francis Miksa of Dyer to Erin Grace reed of Dyer
Jonathan Gregory Goodwin of Atwood and Penny Marie Hanks Cavaness of Atwood
Reece Evan Gibson of Humboldt and Elizabeth Ann Turner of Humboldt
Alan Keith Floyd of Jackson and Leigh Chantee’ Taylor House of Humboldt
Haydin Andrew Wray of Medina and Rebecca Cristine Lawler of Medina
Grant Harrington McEwen of Trenton and Haidyn Banks McLemore of Trenton
Justin Lee Ewell of Trenton and Jessica Darlene Johnson Seiber of Trenton
Larry Gene Frye, 2nd of Dyer and Chasity Lynn Pierce of Dyer
Jonathon Eli Gaydon of Humboldt and Alexis Nichole Essary of Humboldt
Owen Richard Bartholomew of Parsons and Jaylie Madison Shaver of Humboldt
Daniel Isaac Ervin of Bradford and Jennifer Leann Davidson of Dyer
Jacob Aaron Ecker of Trezevant and Sarah Elizabeth Hardin Tatum of Milan
Jonathan Blake Thrasher of Dyer and Gabrielle Astara Martinez of Dyer
Building Permits
Mohammed Gaad, 101 Fly Road, Medina
DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton
Blake Spellings, 123 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Blake Spellings, 125 Sammons Circle, Trenton
Ricky Hudson, 103 Wayne Lloyd Road, Bradford
Ray Sienko, 98 County Lake Drive, Trenton
PL&K Farm LLC, 153B Skullbone Road, Bradford
Alex Cantrell and Catherine Hatch, 83 Skullbone Road, Bradford
Jason Batts, 78 John Martin Road, Bradford
Mark Sanders, 100 Medina Highway, Humboldt
John and Olivia Fox, 174 Eldad Road, Humboldt