Right to Know – November 7, 2023

Sheriff’s Report Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

Information listed for the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 10/30/2023 through 11/5/2023:

Kenneth Lloyd Workman, W/M, 59- violation of probation.

Joshua Allen Whitehead, W/M, 45- theft of property, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of methamphetamines..

Joshua Deshawn Bailey, B/M, 27- hold for other agency.

Dustin Shane Campbell, W/M, 36- driving under the influence.

Barbara Allisson Canady, W/F, 31- violation of probation.

Jeffrey Lynn Gardner II, B/M, 32- capias.

Karriem Rahmann Hammonds, B/M, 26- capias.

Felicia Brooke Hughey, W/F, 38- violation of probation.

Jarvis Montez James, B/M, 28- violation of probation.

Sidney Blake Lee, W/M, 36- violation of probation.

Lexiey Montana Mealer, W/F, 25- violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Nagle, W/M, 39- driving under the influence second offense, violation of implied consent law, open container law.

Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26- capias.

Cody Lynn Reeves, W/M, 24- reckless endangerment, evading arrest, simple possession/casual exchange, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Bruce Steven Rishton, W/M, 53- violation of conditions of community supervision..

Earl Singleton, U, U- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, simple possession/casual exchange, violation probation (circuit).

Jackie Lee Sowell, B/M, 66- domestic assault.

Terrence Lavour Swift, B/M, 40- theft of property.

Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 34- capias.

Cindy Arias Acosta, U/F, 31- failure to provide proof insurance, no driver’s license, failure to exercise due care.

Jessica Joann Anderson, W/F, 31- disorderly conduct.

Kelsey Reyshaun Hunt, B/M, 35- simple possession/casual exchange, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license, violation stop sign law, attachment order.

Lashunda Marie Isabel, B/F, 31- simple possession, casual exchange.

Jermaine Romale Jarrett, B/M, 47- prohibited weapon, improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, falsification of drug test result.

Dale Teague, B/M, 67- aggravated assault.

Billy Obrien Thomas Jr., B/M, 34- criminal trespass, vandalism, disorderly conduct.

Malik Deonta Wade, B/M, 19- possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof insurance, speeding..

Daryvion Sandrekas Brown, B/M, 30- domestic assault.

Katrina Santell Emerson-Gray, B/F, 42- schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, improper display of plates.

Quentin Ian Collier, B/M, 28- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance.

David Alan Forsythe, W/M, 60- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law.

Lamontae Joshua Holloway, B/M, 23- domestic assault, aggravated burglary, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), escape, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, violation of probation.

Justin Lee Powers, W/M, 40- domestic assault.

Sietta Tocarra Smith, B/F, 36- capias, violation of probation .

Kristen Zekyra Tyus, B/F, 24- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activites, seatbelt law.

Gregory Neal Young, W/M, 34- violation of probation.

Joseph Carll Nicholas, W/M, 45- domestic assault.

Matthew Aaron Kasey Wassman, W/M, 27- capias.

Terry Allen Atchison, W/M, 24- weekender.

Steven Jerome Wade, B/M, 54- weekender.

Police Report Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2023

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 10/30/2023 through 11/5/2023:

Jessica Joann Anderson, W/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 31, 2023, 2227 Mullins Street; Charges: disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomer.

Cindy Carolina Arias Acosta, W//f, 31, of Jackson; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2023, 45/Airport; Charges: failure to maintain control, driving w/o a license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Kelsey Reyshawn Hung, B/M, 35, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 3, 2023, N. 17th Avenue; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, violation open container law, stop sign violation, simple possession. Arresting officer: Sgt. Douglas.

Lashunda Marie Isable, B/F, 31, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 2, 2023, Jones/Spangler; Charges: simple possession. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Jermaine Romale Jarrett, B/M, 47, of Milan; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2023, Central/Tyson; Charges: weapon:prohibited (A)(6), driving revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Bowens.

Markie William Permenter, W/M, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: October 30, 2023, 1008 N. 20th Avenue; Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, falsification of drug test, manufacture/delivering/selling controlled substance. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathly.

Terrence Lavour Swift, B/M, 40, of Maury City; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2023, 217 Vine Street; Charges: theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Dale Teague, B/M, 67, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 3, 2023, 3432 Bledsoe Road Lot 23; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Billy Thomas, B/M, 34, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 4, 2023, 1630 Etheridge; Charges: criminal trespassing, vandalism, disorderly conduct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Griffin.

Malic Deonta Wade, B/M, 19, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: November 1, 2023, Eastend Drive; Charges: manufacturing/selling/possession controlled substance analog, speeding, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: Lt. Bomar.

Humboldt Court Report

Tristan Pemental – driving without DL

Denzel Donald – disorderly conduct

Eric Rice – contempt of court

Cabreshia Shane – contempt of court

Robert Vernon Arnold III – domestic assault

David Dycus – evading arrest, driving without DL

Clint Porter Doolin – harassment

Darius Campbell – vandalism

Jeff Buchanan – resisting arrest

Jose Alonsa Ortiz – DUI (2nd), contempt of court

Timothy Harris – possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule VI

Susan Story – simple possession Schedule VI meth

Joe King – contempt of court

John Wesley Jones – contempt of court

Ray Bills Sr. – contempt of court

Jassen McDonald – theft of property

Jerry Sullivan – possession of weapon convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), possession of firearm with intent to go armed, manufacture-deliver-sell Schedule II – waived to Grand Jury

Samuel Clay Sikes – manufacture-deliver-sell meth with intent, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia (felony)

Jeffrey McCord – contempt of court

Lakunda Pirtle – contempt of court

Javarion Brooks – contempt of court

Tyler Boykin – contempt of court

Michael Trimain Holman – disorderly conduct, domestic assault (2 counts), simple possession casual exchange, evading arrest risk of death or injury vehicle involved, reckless endangerment – bound over to Grand Jury

Ricky Nolan – driving on suspended DL, obstruction of service of process, theft under $1,000

Justin Rainey – contempt of court, aggravated criminal trespass, vandalism under $1,000

Timaresa Perry – reckless endangerment

Jamar M. Webb – unlawful possession of weapon, evading arrest

Antwon Tyus – simple possession of marijuana

Derrick Wilson – simple possession of marijuana

William Johnson – contempt of court

Mario Wright – slow poke law, unlawful possession of weapon, alter serial number firearm, driving on suspended DL

Jeff Buchanan – resisting arrest

Buford Barnett – attempted violation sexual offender registry

Michael Palmer – contempt of court

Justin Rogers – contempt of court

Kaitlyn Jones – contempt of court

Qristian Mance – domestic assault, interference with 911 call

Zycarius Cox – simple assault

Aaron Taylor – vandalism $1,000-$2,500, harassment, contempt of court, disorderly conduct, prohibited weapons-knuckles, carry weapon during judicial proceeding, retaliation – bound over to Grand Jury

Civil

Digestive Disease Clinic – Transsouth vs Ted Goodrich

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005-1 vs Jacob McNeil

CKS Prime Investment LLC vs Betty Ynzunza

Yourrentalhome.com vs Jonathan Stanley and Latasha Stanley

Charles Lovell vs Becky and Michael West

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc vs Marquitta Collier

Caleb Chandler LLC vs Byron Weathers

HRP II LLC vs Candra Taylor

Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Joshua Johnson

Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Chauncy Roberson

Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Kaleigh Hays

Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Jaqueline McClinton

Harpeth Services LLC dba Advance Financial vs Steven Richardson Jr.

Farmers Home Furniture vs Kathryn Bernardo

Farmers Home Furniture vs Deiodria M. Pitts

Farmers Home Furniture vs Betty Russell

Farmers Home Furniture vs Lindsey Parker aka Lynsey Parker

Farmers Home Furniture vs Shinell Ivie

Farmers Home Furniture vs Malion Montreal Davis

Farmers Home Furniture vs Dale Teague

Citibank NA vs Aaliyah Smith

Emad A. Alsahany vs Kwame Ahkeem Tidwell

Roy J. Ward and Judy Ward vs Angela Epperson

Lindsey Reeves vs Stephanie Reeves

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Alex Ward

Reed Watt vs Joe Westmoreland

LVNV Funding LLC vs Stephen Bell

First National Bank of Omaha vs Samantha Carlisle

CKS Prime Investments LLC vs Caress Perry

Capital One NA vs David Ingram

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs Megan Smith

Capital One NA vs Robert Bragg

Rent-A-Center vs Latonya Hannah

Maurice Givens vs Terronica Weaver and Towanda Woodruff

First National Bank of Omaha vs Heather Matson

Plaza Services LLC vs Jaime Champion

First Metropolitan Financial Services Inc vs Elvis Justice

Credit Acceptance Corporation vs Mary E. Howard

Credit Central of Tennessee LLC vs James Greer

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Jaquaez McHaney

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Kenneth Cook

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Timothy Anderson

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Brandon Fisher

Onemain Financial Group LLC vs Casey Collins

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank vs Samantha Edwards)

Real Estate Transfers

Austin Evans to Drew T. Mitchell – Bradford – $150,000

Chris Temple and wife, Kari Temple to Rocky D. Elliott and wife, Elizabeth Ann Elliott – Trenton – $60,000

Michael Simmons and husband, Melissa Simmons to Jeff K. Crabtree and wife, Tonya Crabtree – Bradford – $152,000

Tasha Jennings and Iyonna Jennings to Altovise Jones – Humboldt – $240,000

Brad Lindsey and Lyle Bartlett Swingler to Lisa Erline Lucero – Humboldt – $210,000

James E. Watson and wife, Micah Watson to Robert Clark and Kaleigh Clark – Medina – $315,000

Sky View Homes, LLC to Andrea Wray Hendley – Humboldt – $355,000

Ethan Agnew to Krishan K. Advani Irrevocable Trust – Medina – $195,000

Tom Hartigan to Charlotte Brown and husband, Charles Brown – Milan – $117,000

Diane L. Doyle to Ronald Brooks – Milan – $164,000

KOKA Development, LLC to Clark Family Holdings, LLC – Medina – $45,000

Brian Bass and wife, Amy Bass to Logan Bass – Humboldt – $64,600

Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith to Yenart Inc. – Humboldt – $253,500

Andrew Allen to Mindy Allison Ross – Milan – $221,000

Divorces

Deborah Rodriguez vs Rodolfo Rodriguez

Kayla Crossett vs Wesley Crossett

Christopher Burke vs Megan Rinks

Whitney Lauren Pinckley vs Kyle Rowan Pinckley

Linda Horton Davis vs Thomas Leon Davis

Janet Lynn Johnson vs Steven Douglas Johnson

Jessie D. Parker vs Bethany N. Parker

Cynthia Searcy vs Jonathan Searcy

Deborah Boggs vs William Boggs

Anthony Burke vs Ashtin Burks

Marriage Licenses

Jonathan Gregory Goodwin of Atwood to Penny Marie Hanks Cavaness of Atwood

Patrick Francis Miksa of Dyer to Erin Grace reed of Dyer

Jonathan Gregory Goodwin of Atwood and Penny Marie Hanks Cavaness of Atwood

Reece Evan Gibson of Humboldt and Elizabeth Ann Turner of Humboldt

Alan Keith Floyd of Jackson and Leigh Chantee’ Taylor House of Humboldt

Haydin Andrew Wray of Medina and Rebecca Cristine Lawler of Medina

Grant Harrington McEwen of Trenton and Haidyn Banks McLemore of Trenton

Justin Lee Ewell of Trenton and Jessica Darlene Johnson Seiber of Trenton

Larry Gene Frye, 2nd of Dyer and Chasity Lynn Pierce of Dyer

Jonathon Eli Gaydon of Humboldt and Alexis Nichole Essary of Humboldt

Owen Richard Bartholomew of Parsons and Jaylie Madison Shaver of Humboldt

Daniel Isaac Ervin of Bradford and Jennifer Leann Davidson of Dyer

Jacob Aaron Ecker of Trezevant and Sarah Elizabeth Hardin Tatum of Milan

Jonathan Blake Thrasher of Dyer and Gabrielle Astara Martinez of Dyer

Building Permits

Mohammed Gaad, 101 Fly Road, Medina

DHS, 2205 Highway 45 Bypass South, Trenton

Blake Spellings, 123 Sammons Circle, Trenton

Blake Spellings, 125 Sammons Circle, Trenton

Ricky Hudson, 103 Wayne Lloyd Road, Bradford

Ray Sienko, 98 County Lake Drive, Trenton

PL&K Farm LLC, 153B Skullbone Road, Bradford

Alex Cantrell and Catherine Hatch, 83 Skullbone Road, Bradford

Jason Batts, 78 John Martin Road, Bradford

Mark Sanders, 100 Medina Highway, Humboldt

John and Olivia Fox, 174 Eldad Road, Humboldt