Zombie 5K a big success

by ARIEL McRAE | Associate Editor

amcrae@hchronicle.net

The Humboldt Area Rescue Squad held its first spooktacular fundraiser on Saturday, October 21 at Bailey Park. The Zombie 5K Costume and Glow Run along with the costume contest was a huge success.

The frightening race had 40 runners sign up to compete for the prize. The runners were from several different counties across the state of Tennessee. They even had one runner enter the race from Texas. The ages of the runners spanned from eight years old to 69 years old.

This horrifying, fundraising race was a created as a means to help raise funds to support the Humboldt Area Rescue Squad as they operate solely on donations. This is true monetarily as well as those on the squad volunteer their time and service. All in all the Zombie 5K helped raise about $1,700. The money collected from the race will be used for training, equipment, gas, insurance and supplies so those on the squad can continue to help save lives in Humboldt and its surrounding communities.

The costume contest winners in the 18 and under category were first place, Olivia Barger, for her zombie costume and Lily Hicks in second place for her Dalmatian puppy costume. In the adult costume category, first place went to Deanda Manning for her zombie costume. Second place was a joint costume for Rachel Hicks and Claire Hill as Thing One and Thing Two. Last but not least, Mitzie Privitt came in third place for her flamingo costume.

As for the winners of the race, for male runners the winning time for first place was 20 minutes and 48 seconds completed by Jon Graves. Second place was Tyler Thetford

with a time of 23 minutes. Third place was awarded to Rob Bolton with a timed run of 23 minutes and 19 seconds.

For those running in the female category, the first place time was completed by Olivia Barger with a time of 27 minutes and 27 seconds. In second place, Emily Ricket ran the race in 29 minutes and 57 seconds. Victoria Graves brought up the rear in third place with a run time of 30 minutes and seven seconds.

The Humboldt Area Rescue Squad is grateful to all those who competed in the Zombie 5K. They hope to see everyone again next year as they aim to make the monstrous race an annual ghoulish fundraiser for the squad.