WTRAC Artful Evening slated next week

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

dwade@hchronicle.net

It is time to dust off your best dress shoes, bring out your suits, tuxedos, evening gowns and dresses. The annual West Tennessee Regional Art Center Artful Evening fundraiser is here. This year, the attire is suggested “black tie”, but is optional.

The theme this year is Artful Evening in Blue. Guests are encouraged to wear or add blue to their evening wardrobe. There will be blue décor for the festive event as well.

Once again, Artful Evening will be held at Crown Winery. The date is Saturday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. This year, dinner will be seated instead of the buffet at last year’s event. Basil and Bourbon will cater the dinner.

Entertainment for the night will be Hubtet, billed as a versatile band that plays pop, R&B, soul, country, jazz and blues music.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” WTRAC Director Bill Hickerson said. “It generates funds to support the center’s operations and programming.”

Hickerson said there are still a limited number of tables of eight and individual tickets available. Contact WTRAT at 731-784-1787 or any board member to purchase seats or to make a donation to the art center.

Hickerson praised the hard work the West Tennessee Regional Art Center Board does each year planning and putting on the gala event. Board members include chair Phyllis Elliott, Carolyn Barnett, Rosemary Caraway, Brenda Corey, Dawn Fallert, Bob Graning, Greg Lee, Harold Nance, Latricia Stallings and Peggy Tacker.

The board is extremely thankful for local businesses and individuals that stepped up to be presenting sponsors. They are Gene Langley Ford, E.L. Roy Hunt, Humboldt Housing Authority, Friends of WTRAC, Centennial Bank of Humboldt, Lois Currie, Crown Winery and Jones-Lashlee-Stallings.

The annual Artful Evening is always a wonderful occasion to get dressed in your finest fashions. There will definitely be good food, drinks, music (and maybe some dancing), fellowship, conversations and friendship, all while supporting one of Humboldt’s crown jewels, the West Tennessee Regional Art Center.