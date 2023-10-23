Breaking down the playoff scenarios in Gibson County, Weakley County

Week 11 is upon us which means high school football fans begin to start thinking about playoffs. Where will my team finish? Will we play at home in the playoffs? Who are we going to play?

Here is a quick breakdown of playoff scenarios for the teams in Gibson County and Weakley County.

Gibson County and Humboldt are eliminated from playoff contention.

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will host playoff games. And the region listed under the Gibson County and Weakley County regions are the first round matchups.

Region 6-2A

Huntingdon (6-0) is the No. 1 seed.

The Milan (5-1)-Riverside (5-1) winner is the No. 2 seed and the loser is the No. 3 seed.

Peabody (4-2) is the No. 4 seed.

Region 5-2A

If Loretto (6-0) beats Mt. Pleasant (5-1) and Lewis County (5-1) beats Waverly (4-2), then Loretto is No. 1, Lewis County is No. 2, Mt. Pleasant is No. 3 and Waverly is No. 4.

If Loretto beats Mt. Pleasant and Waverly beats Lewis County, then Loretto is No. 1, Waverly is No. 2, Lewis County is No. 3 and Mt. Pleasant is No. 4.

If Mt. Pleasant beats Loretto and Lewis County beats Waverly, then Mt. Pleasant is No. 1, Loretto is No. 2 and Lewis County is No. 3, Waverly is No. 4.

If Mt. Pleasant beats Loretto and Waverly beats Lewis County, Mt. Pleasant is No. 1, Loretto is No. 2, Waverly is No. 3, Lewis County is No. 4

Region 6-4A

Hardin County (4-0) is the No. 1 seed.

South Gibson (3-1) is the No. 2 seed.

North Side (2-2) is No. 3 and Lexington (2-2) is No. 4, unless Chester County beats North Side and Lexington beats Hardin County, then Lexington is No. 3 and Chester County is No. 4.

Region 5-4A

The Pearl-Cohn (6-0)-Marshall County (6-0) winner is No. 1 and loser is No. 2.

Station Camp (4-2) is the No. 3 seed.

The winner of White House (3-3)-Creek Wood (2-4) is the No. 4 seed.

Region 7-3A

Dyersburg (6-0) is the No. 1 seed.

The Covington (5-1)-Westview (5-1) winner is the No. 2 seed and the loser is the No. 3 seed.

Ripley (4-2) is the No. 4 seed.

Region 8-3A

Sheffield (6-0) is the No. 1 seed.

If Bolton beats Douglass, Memphis East beats Raleigh-Egypt and Hamilton beats Lakeland Prep, then Bolton is No. 2, Memphis East is No. 3 and Hamilton is No. 4.

If Bolton beats Douglass, Memphis East beats Raleigh-Egypt and Lakeland Prep beats Hamilton, then Memphis East is No. 2, Bolton is No. 3 and Hamilton is No. 4.

If Bolton beats Douglass, Raleigh-Egypt beats Memphis East and Hamilton beats Lakeland Preps, then Bolton is No. 2, Hamilton is No. 3 and Raleigh-Egypt is No. 4.

If Bolton beats Douglass, Raleigh-Egypt beats Memphis East and Lakeland Prep beats Hamilton, then Bolton is No. 2, Hamilton is No. 3 and Raleigh-Egypt is No. 4.

If Douglass beats Bolton, Memphis East beats Raleigh-Egypt and Hamilton beats Lakeland Prep, Hamilton is No. 2, Memphis East is No. 3 and Bolton is No. 4.

If Douglass beats Bolton, Memphis East beats Raleigh-Egypt and Lakeland Prep beats Hamilton, then Memphis East is No. 2, Bolton is No. 3 and Hamilton is No. 4.

If Douglass beats Bolton, Raleigh-Egypt beats Memphis East and Hamilton beats Lakeland Prep, then Hamilton is No. 2, Bolton is No. 3 and Raleigh-Egypt is No. 4.

If Douglass beats Bolton, Raleigh-Egypt beats Memphis East and Lakeland Prep beats Hamilton, then Bolton is No. 2, Hamilton is No. 3 and Raleigh-Egypt is No. 4.

Region 7-1A

Dresden (6-0) is the No. 1 seed.

The Union City (5-1)-Lake County (5-1) winner is the No. 2 seed and the loser is the No. 3 seed.

South Fulton (3-3) is the No. 4 seed.

Region 8-1A

The MASE (4-0)-Middle College (4-0) winner is the No. 1 seed and the loser is the No. 2 seed.

The Booker T. Washington (2-2)-Westwood (2-2) winner is the No. 3 seed and the loser is the No. 4 seed.

Region 6-1A

The winner of McKenzie (4-0)-West Carroll (4-0) is the No. 1 seed, and the loser will be the No. 2 seed.

The winner of Houston County (2-2)-McEwen (2-2) is the No. 3 seed, and the loser will be the No. 4 seed.

Region 5-1A

Moore County (5-0) is the No. 1 seed.

If Collinwood (3-2) beats Huntland, Collinwood is No. 2, and the Cornersville (3-2)-Eagleville (2-3) winner is No. 3 and loser is No. 4.

If Huntland beats Collinwood and Cornersville beats Eagleville, then Cornersville is No. 2, Collinwood is No. 3 and Eagleville is No. 4.

If Huntland beats Collinwood and Eagleville beats Cornersville, then Collinwood is No. 2, Eagleville is No. 3 and Cornersville is No. 4.