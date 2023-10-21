Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 11 of fall season

Week 11 of the high school fall season is here. Golf and volleyball are complete. Girls soccer heads to state, and cross country has its region meet. And football is in the final week of the regular season.

GIBSON COUNTY

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford, Milan, South Gibson in Region 7 A-AA Meet at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson in Class AA state quarterfinals, at Baylor, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Humboldt at South Fulton; West Carroll at McKenzie

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Milan at Riverside; South Side at South Gibson; Peabody at Huntingdon; JCM at Gibson County

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

Middle School Basketball

Lake Road at Gleason, 6 p.m; Martin at Union City, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Greenfield, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Dresden, Greenfield, Westview in Region 7 A-AA Meet at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

Middle School Basketball

Henry at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Martin at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Lake Road, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Westview in Class A state quarterfinals, at Girls Preparatory School, TBA

THURSDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Westview at Covington; Greenfield at Dresden; Gleason at Halls

Middle School Basketball

Gibson County at Martin, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

Middle School Basketball

Dresden at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Middle School Basketball

Gleason at Greenfield, 2 p.m.