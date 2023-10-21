Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 11 of fall season
Week 11 of the high school fall season is here. Golf and volleyball are complete. Girls soccer heads to state, and cross country has its region meet. And football is in the final week of the regular season.
GIBSON COUNTY
TUESDAY
High School Cross Country
Bradford, Milan, South Gibson in Region 7 A-AA Meet at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School Girls Soccer
South Gibson in Class AA state quarterfinals, at Baylor, TBA
THURSDAY
High School Football
7 p.m. – Humboldt at South Fulton; West Carroll at McKenzie
FRIDAY
High School Football
7 p.m. – Milan at Riverside; South Side at South Gibson; Peabody at Huntingdon; JCM at Gibson County
WEAKLEY COUNTY
MONDAY
Middle School Basketball
Lake Road at Gleason, 6 p.m; Martin at Union City, 6 p.m.; South Fulton at Greenfield, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY
High School Cross Country
Dresden, Greenfield, Westview in Region 7 A-AA Meet at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
Middle School Basketball
Henry at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Martin at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Greenfield at Lake Road, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
High School Girls Soccer
Westview in Class A state quarterfinals, at Girls Preparatory School, TBA
THURSDAY
High School Football
7 p.m. – Westview at Covington; Greenfield at Dresden; Gleason at Halls
Middle School Basketball
Gibson County at Martin, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Middle School Basketball
Dresden at West Carroll, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Middle School Basketball
Gleason at Greenfield, 2 p.m.