City board hires financial official officer

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

dwade@hchronicle.net

The city of Humboldt has been operating without a financial officer for the past few months. This caused a slow down in spending and a delay in getting the city’s budget approved.

Last Monday night, that all changed. During the Humboldt Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Mayor Marvin Sikes brought a recommendation to the board to hire Alicia Pigue as the new city financial officer.

“We’ve been looking diligently,” Mayor Sikes told the board and audience attending the meeting. “We got probably 30 applications. We got them from Canada. We got them from Russia. We got them from Dallas, Texas. We got them from around the world.”

Sikes said that none of the applicants were certified financial officers by the state of Tennessee. He said Pigue was the most qualified.

Pigue’s resume was included in the board’s packet. She has a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Memphis. Pigue earned her CMFO (certified municipal financial officer) certification from the state in 2010 and has worked for the city of Bells as a financial officer and CMFO since 2006.

Mayor Sikes said Pigue has been working part-time afterhours for Humboldt, getting the city’s books in order. He noted that if approved, Pigue would need to give notice at her current job with the city of Bells.

Pigue, who was in attendance of the board meeting, said she would begin the first week of November. She noted she would work nights and weekends to get things caught up.

Mayor Sikes recommended the board hold a role call vote and give her a 5-0 vote to welcome her into her new position as CMFO for the city of Humboldt.

Alderman Leon McNeal, who serves as secretary of the board as vice mayor, called each alderperson’s name, Monte Johnson, Julie Jones-Coleman, Shane Lynch, McNeal and Tammie Porter. Each voted in favor of hiring Pigue as the city’s financial officer.

Mayor Sikes thanked the board for the 5-0 vote and thanked Pigue, calling her hiring a blessing.

Also on the board agenda was the promotion of Humboldt Police Department Cpl. Jeremy Douglas to the rank of sergeant. Officer Douglas had been up for the same promotion during the August 14 city board meeting. During that meeting Lynch, Porter and McNeal voted down the promotion.

Last Monday night it was a complete 180 for the three board members that voted against promoting Douglas.

During discussion, Lynch had questions for Police Chief Reynard Buchanan. Lynch asked the chief how many sergeant positions the department has. He replied the department is down one sergeant position. The chief said there are three on patrol, which is the position to be filled, a sergeant assigned to the criminal investigation division and a sergeant assigned to the Drug Task Force.

Lynch wanted clarity and asked the chief how many there are right now on the force. Chief Buchanan replied they are missing one on patrol so there are four and five are needed.

Lynch continued grilling the chief and asked how many lieutenants are on the police force. The chief said there are three on patrol, two on the criminal investigation division for a total of five.

Next, Lynch asked how many officers were eligible for the sergeant position. Chief said there were about seven. Lynch wanted to know how many were interested in the sergeant position, to which Buchanan said there were two.

Lynch asked for information about Douglas. Chief Buchanan gave Cpl. Douglas an excellent endorsement. He said Douglas has been with HPD for three years. He is a member of the Special Response Team, a field-training officer and a member of the gang unit. Buchanan said anything Douglas is asked to do, he will do it. In 2022, Douglas made the most arrests, most drug arrests, made the most traffic stops and he seized the most weapons off the streets. Chief Buchanan said Douglas received six accommodations this year, one being a traffic stop a few days ago during a basic traffic stop. During the stop, he recovered items used in robberies in Madison County. Chief Buchanan said Douglas is the hardest working officer on the force.

Mayor Sikes asked McNeal for a role call vote. This may have been due to Douglas not receiving enough votes during the previous promotion vote in August. This time, Johnson and Jones-Coleman once again voted year. Lynch, McNeal and Porter changed their votes to yes. Douglas received a 5-0 vote of approval.

In other board action:

•The board approved hiring two new police officers. Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan submitted letters of recommendation to hire Michael Cardenas Jr. and Aden Fountain. In his letters, Chief Buchanan stated both men passed the National Police Officer Selection test, physical agility test, psychological exam, medical exam, drug screen, background check and meet all the requirements to become a law enforcement officer in the state of Tennessee.

The letter reflected that Fountain lives in Milan, while Cardenas lives in Dyer. Fountain is also a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Both men were approved unanimously.

•The board approved a beer permit for SQRL Service Station (aka Valero). Demiana Mekhail Salama submitted the beer application to operate under the name St. George Service Station, Inc. Mayor Sikes said this is the location formerly known as Q-Mart for many years.

The store’s current beer permit holder is Mary Fleming, a store associate. Fleming must surrender her license to the new owner.

•The final portion of each board meeting is concerned citizens. Charles McKnight and Elijah Glenn both signed up to speak.

McKnight, who is the city rabies control officer, approached the board regarding people gossiping that do not know the facts that are damaging his name and his car detail business on 22nd Ave. This stems from pictures surfacing on Facebook of his dog, tied up with a log chain, bloody, with no food or water. McKnight said there is a 5-gallon bucket of water and a food bowl. He said someone asked if he would sell his dog.

He said none of the people complaining brought a dog biscuit or a bag of food to the pound. He does that seven days a week because it is his job and been doing it for seven months. McKnight had three folders full of document papers for every dog at the pound—adoptions, finding owners, rabies shots, etc.

Mayor Sikes pulled out his phone with a picture of McKnight’s dog. He said it shows the dog on a log chain with blood behind it. He said there is a 5-gallon bucket but no food. The doghouse is torn in two and its out in the elements.

He thanked McKnight for his time addressing the board.

Next, Elijah Glenn addressed the board regarding the historic Booker T. Washington Motel on Main St., which he owns. Glenn had asked the board to erect a sign dating back to 2018.

Lynch asked Glenn what sign he was referring to. Glenn said to mark the historical Booker T. Motel.

Mayor Sikes asked Glenn if he has a sign, to which Glenn said he does not. The mayor suggested Glenn get a sign.

Glenn then mentioned renaming Crenshaw St., which has no houses on it, to Booker T.

Lynch asked if Glenn was referring to rename the street or a Booker T. Motel historical marker. Glenn said either one.

McNeal suggest the sign be on Main St.

Mayor Sikes said a group of people contacted the Tennessee Historical Commission for a marker at the old Stigall School. He suggested Glenn do the same since that piece of property is a historical location.

Glenn said he checked into the price of a sign and was told the cost would be $2,500 and that he did not think he should be responsible since it is part of the community’s history.

Mayor Sikes said he supports having a sign, but it has to go through the proper procedures.