Gibson County, Weakley County high school fall sports Week 7 box scores

Here are the box scores from Week 7 that we have received for teams from Gibson County and Weakley County:

MONDAY

Golf

District 15-A Tournament

at Milan Golf and Country Club

Boys

Dyersburg 353, Milan 368, Gibson County 394, Halls 413, Lakeland Prep 418, Peabody 426, Madison 436, West Carroll 473

Individual scoring: M – Matt Fry 78, Beckett Alexander 89, Easton Ezelle 99, Braden Gibson 102; GC – Hayden Holden 92, Cole Lannom 97, Eli Goad 102, Jonathan Forsythe 103; P – Brody Reuter 95, Brody Temple 100, Greyson Buchanan 105, Brady Barton 126.

Medalists: Fry (M) 78, Ace Mahaffey (Dyersburg) 85, Maverick Wynn (Lakeland) 85, John Morris (Dyersburg) 86, Hayden Humphreys (Dyersburg) 87.

Individuals advancing to region: Maverick Wynn (Lakeland) 85, Chad Joyner (Madison) 91, Ty Crawford (Ripley) 91, Reuter (P) 95. Jack McDaniel (Lakeland) 95.

Girls

Gibson County 218, Madison 234, Halls 252, Milan 270

Individual scoring: GC – Ellie Carson 107, Aubrey Richardson 111; M – Emily Foren 112, Savanah Smith 158.

Medalists: Nora Manley (Madison) 105, Carson (GC) 107, Richardson (GC) 111, Foren (M) 112, Ashton Hardy (Halls) 113.

Individuals advancing to region: Foren (M) 112, McKenzie Finley (West Carroll) 131, Madison Wells (Dyersburg) 155, Whitson Matthew (Covington) 156, Smith (M) 158.

District 14-AA Tournament

at Humboldt Golf and Country Club

Boys

South Gibson 313, Lexington 319, South Side 360, Hardin County 362, Dyer County 375, Chester County 380, Crockett County 421, North Side 451

Individual scoring: SG – Lane Carr 71, Rogelio Gerena 80, John Schlenker 80, Andrew Snuffin 28.

Medalists: Carr (SG) 71; Knox Franklin (Lex) 79, Jack Shaver (Crockett) 79, Zach Thompson (Hardin) 79, Seth Williams (Lex) 79.

Individuals advancing to region: Shaver (Crockett) 79, Thompson (Hardin) 79, McKinley Hopkins (Chester) 85, Sam McGinley (Hardin) 87, Seth Larue (Dyer) 92.

Girls

South Gibson 180, Dyer County 185, Lexington 193, Hardin County 202, Chester County 220

Individual scoring: SG – Marleigh Chicantek 82, Olivia Davis 98, Brylee Doyle 100.

Medalists: Molly Pierce (Hardin) 81, Chicantek (SG) 82, Emma Stone (Lex) 87, Kennedy Hill (Dyer) 88, Lily Flagg (Dyer) 97.

Individuals advancing to region: Molly Pierce (Hardin) 81, Mackenzie Loynes (Chester) 106, Elizabeth Hughes (Chester) 114, Rachel Crossnoe (Crockett) 114, Alexis Stuart (Hardin) 121

Girls Soccer

St. Mary’s 3, South Gibson 0

Saves: SG – Ava Odle 8. Records: SG 9-3-2.

Volleyball

Milan 3, West Carroll 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-9)

Records: M 16-8.

Jackson Christian 3, Peabody 1 (25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 25-15)

Records: P 14-5.