Gibson County, Weakley County high school schedules for Week 5 of fall season

The fall weather is here, and we near the midway point of the fall sports season. Here is the lineup for Gibson County and Weakley County teams:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

Gibson County, Milan, South Gibson in Humboldt Hornet Classic at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 1 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

South Side at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Peabody, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Milan at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.; Obion County at Peabody, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Riverside at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Bradford, Milan, South Gibson in Huntingdon Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Golf

McKenzie vs. Milan at Carroll Lake, 3:30 p.m.; Peabody/Gibson County/West Carroll at The Pines, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

South Fulton at Milan, 4:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Milan at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Fayette-Ware/Halls at South Gibson (trimatch), 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Ripley at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Golf

South Gibson vs. Chester County at Chickasaw, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Huntingdon at Milan, 4:30 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Halls at Milan, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Clarksburg, 6 p.m.; Union City at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; South Gibson at Obion County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Milan at JCM; South Gibson at USJ; Peabody at Gibson County; Humboldt at Dresden; West Carroll at Houston County

SATURDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Dyer County at South Gibson, 10 a.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Golf

Union City vs. Westview at Persimmon Hills, 4 p.m.; Obion County vs. Gleason at Wynridge, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Dyer County at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Westview at Henry County, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Cross Country

Westview in Huntingdon Meet, 4:30 p.m.

High School Golf

Union City vs. Westview at Poplar Meadows, 4 p.m.; McKenzie vs. Gleason at Carroll Lake, 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Crockett County at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Westview at Union City, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Middle School Football

Dresden at Greenfield, 6:30 p.m.; Lake Road at Gleason, 6:30 p.m.; Union City at Martin, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer

Westview at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Crockett County at Westview, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Westview at Dyer County; Humboldt at Dresden; Greenfield at Gleason