Gibson County, Weakley County high school fall sports Week 3 box scores

Cooler temperatures have led to more games being played this week in Gibson County and Weakley County. Here are the Week 3 box scores:

TUESDAY

Golf

Boys

at Gibson County Country Club

Westview 154, Gibson County 180, Westview (B) 187, Peabody 198, South Fulton 204

Individual scoring: W – Luke Stephenson 33, Ethan Hatler 36, Connor Newsom 42, Brett McGuffin 43, Thomas Baker 43; GC – Eli Goad 41, Brayden Fisher 41, Hayden Holden 47, Jonathan Forsythe 51; P – Phillip Elliott 41, Brody Temple 46, Branson Ash 48, Brady Barton 58.

Medalist: Stephenson (W) 33.

At Milan Golf and Country Club

McKenzie 177, Milan 183

Individual scoring: Mi – Matt Fry 40, Easton Ezelle 46, Beckett Alexander 48, Braden Gibson 49.

Medalist: Nolan Fawcett (Mc) 39.

Girls

McKenzie 95, Milan 120

Individual scoring: Mi – Emily Foren 55, Savannah Smith 65.

Medalist: Charli Weatherford (Mc) 41.

Girls Soccer

South Gibson 7, Adamsville 0

Goals: SG – Aubrey Colvin 5, Sierra Healy 2. Assists: SG – McKenzie Scherer, Healy, Reese Thurston, Ava Odle, JiIlian Ridley. Records: SG 2-0-1.

Westview 7, Obion County 0

Records: W 2-1.

South Side 5, Milan 0

Records: M 0-4.

Volleyball

Milan 3, Union City 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-12)

Records: M 9-5 (4-0 13-A).

Gibson County 3, South Fulton 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-13)

Kills: GC – Ella Kate McCurdy 7, Sania Reaves 6, Tamia Murphy 6. Assists: GC – Hannah Prestininzi 20. Aces: GC – Olivia Williams 10, Prestininzi 5. Digs: GC – Williams 6, Rachel Edwards 5, Chloe Allmon 5. Records: GC 8-5 (3-1 13-A).

Crockett County 3, South Gibson 0

Records: SG 1-7 (0-4 13-AA).

Westview 3, Henry County 0

Records: W 4-3.

MONDAY

Golf

Boys

at Milan Golf and Country Club

Westview 169, Westview (B) 192, Milan 201

Individual scoring: W – Connor Newsom 42, Ethan Hatler 42, Brett McGuffin 42, Luke Stephenson 43; M – Matt Fry 47, Kaleb Moore 49, Easton Ezelle 51, Braden Gibson 54.

Medalist: Newsom, Hatler, McGuffin (W) 42.

Girls Soccer

Dyer County 4, Gibson County 1

Records: GC 2-2.

Volleyball

Milan 3, South Gibson 0 (25-21, 25-17,25-7)

Kills: M – Mia Pearson 10, Lilly Autry 10, Raela Curry 7; Brea Bone 4, Jenna Buck 3. Assists: M – Claire Nelson 29; SG – Bella Suiter 4, Ava Holifield 4. Aces: M – Briley Morris 4, Reese Redmond 3. Blocks: M – Tieanna Adkisson 3, Nelson 2;. Digs: M – Nelson 14, Reagan Jones 6, Pearson 6, Autry 5, Redmond 5; SG – Addison Flowers 15, Suiter 11, Sydney Scott 11. Records: M 8-5; SG 1-6.

Gibson County 3, WTHSA 1 (26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-10)

Kills: GC – Ella Kate McCurdy 14, Sania Reaves 11, Tami Murphy 6, Chloe Allmon 6. Assists: GC – Hannah Prestininzi 31, Aces: GC – Georgia Lannom 5, Rachel Edwards 4, Olivia Williams 3. Digs: GC – Edwards 6, Prestininzi 5, McCurdy 4. Records: GC 7-5.

South Side 3, Peabody 1 (22-25, 25-8, 25-20, 25-16)

Records: P 6-1.

Dyer County 3, Westview 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-13)

Records: W 3-3 (1-3 13-AA).