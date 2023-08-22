Charles “Gary” Blankenship Sr. passed away surrounded by those he loves on Tuesday August 15, 2023 in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Mr. Blankenship was born on August 12, 1950 to Charles and Aretha Blankenship in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in East Germany until his Honorable Discharge, after which he returned to Humboldt to obtain his college degree in electrical engineering. Mr. Blankenship then founded and built Central Office Systems from the garage of his home to the large business it became for over 30 years.

Mr. Blankenship will always be remembered for his fun loving nature and his laughter and joy that he brought to everyone’s lives he met. He enjoyed playing his bass guitar and had the privilege of being a part of and forming many bands throughout his life and enjoyed the company of many fellow musicians and their music.

He was blessed with two sons, Gary Blankenship II and Steven Powell, whom he worked his whole life to better their lives. He never let his children go without and provided every opportunity to them. His love of family was always evident to those around him.

Mr. Blankenship is preceded in death by his parents, Aretha and Charles Blankenship; and his son, Steven Powell.

He is survived by his son, Gary Blankenship II; granddaughters, Juliette “Baby Girl” Blankenship and Alexis Powell; grandson, Aiden Powell; nephew, John Blankenship; and many other cousins and friends.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation was Saturday from 12 p.m. until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Society.