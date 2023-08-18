Week 1 Football Roundup: Milan knocks off South Gibson on Johnson TD pass

After falling behind 14-0, the Milan football team seemed to figure it all out in the final three quarters as it outscored South Gibson 28-7.

With 2:36 to play, Milan sophomore Will Johnson hit senior Carmelo Jones for a 21-yard touchdown for the 28-21 win.

Milan’s defense held South Gibson on 4th-and-11 to secure the win.

In Week 2, Milan (1-0) travels to Chester County, while South Gibson (0-1) hosts Hamilton.

South Gibson quarterback Heath Howe scored on runs of 15 yards and 26 yards to give the Hornets the 14-0 lead with 11:09 left until halftime.

But a 19-yard run by Milan’s Jones on the next possession cut the South Gibson lead in half (14-7).

And that was looking like the halftime score as South Gibson went back to punt with under a minute to play. But a bad snap that went to the back of the end zone was recovered by Milan’s Jaydon Peete with 18 seconds remaining to tie the game 14-14.

Milan came out in the second half and put together a 12-play, 65-yard drive to take a 21-14 lead on a three-yard Peete run with 5:20 left in the third quarter. South Gibson responded with a nine-play, 61-yard drive capped off by a 15-yard touchdown pass from Howe to Jonathan Reed to tie it up 21-21 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

Dresden 40, Westview 34: With 3:17 remaining, Cameron Schlicht hit Nick Turnbow with an 11-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions’ teir second lead of the night, and this one stuck for the victory.

Westview took a 20-6 lead late in the first half as quarterback Miles Vincent hit Donteze Joy for a 66-yard touchdown pass, Cam Davis for a 49-yard touchdown pass and Cooper Spaulding for a nine-yard touchdown pass.

But with 2:33 to play, Dresden’s Schlicht connected with Reese Bell for a 27-yard touchdown pass to end the half, and three plays in to the second half, Tristan Jett ran 52 yards to cut Westview’s lead to 20-18.

Vincent hit Joy for a 36-yard touchdown, but Jett scored from two yards out and then again from 16 yards out to give Dresden the 34-27 lead with 10:18 to play.

A third touchdown on the connection of Vincent to Joy from 70-yards out tied it up 34-34 with 9:21 to play before the game winner.

The game featured close to 900 yards of total offense.

Vincent threw five touchdown passes and over 450 yards, while Schlicht threw for three touchdowns and close to 200 yards.

In Week 2, Westview (0-1) hosts Obion County, while Dresden (1-0) travels to McKenzie.