Funeral services for Sandra Arnold Pruett, 62, were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Humboldt with Rev. Allen Grant and Rev. Ronnie Peck officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at the church and from 12 p.m. until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Mrs. Pruett died unexpectedly on August 11, 2023.

Born on September 29, 1960, in Humboldt, Tenn., she was the only child of Gerald and Betty Arnold.

She graduated from Humboldt High School in 1977 and excelled at tennis. She was awarded a scholarship at Union University and won the women’s city league single tennis championship in 1980. Mrs. Pruett graduated with a degree in accounting in 1981 and later completed a Master of Business Administration in 2003. Upon graduation, she moved to Memphis and worked for Holiday Inn as an internal auditor. After transferring to the Peabody Hotel group, she met Bob Pruett and they were married on May 30, 1998.

In 2002, they returned to Humboldt and she became certified in the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants in 2008, as well as a Certified Internal Auditor in 2013. She became a member of the Humboldt Lions Club in 2014, initially serving as treasurer, and was planning to serve as District Governor next year. She was very active in the Lions Club, along with her husband Bob, the current president.

Mrs. Pruett had a passion for renovating old houses and apartments, and always had a project “in the works.” She enjoyed music, especially classic rock like Led Zeppelin, and passionately loved chocolate. Mrs. Pruett enjoyed travelling and took many great trips with her husband, Bob.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Arnold.

Survivors include her mother, Betty Arnold; and her husband, Bob Pruett of Humboldt, as well as a host of family and friends, including a special godson, Joshua Wood of Memphis, Tenn.

Mrs. Pruett was smart, headstrong, witty, funny-with a hint of sarcasm and had a huge, loving heart. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mrs. Pruett’s honor be sent to Midsouth Hamilton Eye Institute at 930 Madison Ave., #200, Memphis, TN 38103.