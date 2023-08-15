Jack Lee Cole, 77, died at home with his wife and puppy, Angel, at his side on August 2, 2023. Jack is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Jane (Brasfield) Cole; son, William Casey Cole; and sister, Jill Autrey.

Jack was born in Humboldt, TN, to the late Fred J. Cole and Sara (Blakemore) Cole. His grandparents were Les and Margie Cole of Humboldt.

From an early age, Jack exhibited a strong work ethic and a passion for learning. In 1964, Jack graduated from Humboldt High School where he played full back on the HHS football team and often tended to “Jake the Ram” mascot.

In 1964, he joined the U.S. Air Force achieving the rank of Sergeant, Crew Chief, Airman 2nd on a Douglas C-133B, “Cargomaster” transport aircraft. It was the largest turbo prop plane in the Air Force Fleet during Jack’s service time. Jack’s military service and career revealed his propensity toward discipline, perseverance, and teamwork. His mechanical, electrical, and welding proficiency combined with problem solving revealed his tenacity to “figure it out.”

In 1969, Jack married Mary Jane Brasfield and began a notable life experience, beginning with his Aircraft and Powerplant certification that led him toward a remarkable career with FedEx. Over the course of his thirty years with FedEx, Jack excelled in his work roles: beginning as a senior flight line aircraft mechanic, contract administrator for field line maintenance and quality and from 1991 to retirement, he was the senior FedEx Manager for Aircraft Heavy Maintenance aircraft with oversight duties and responsibilities in Europe, Asia, and several US locations. He retired from FedEx while residing in the Seattle, Washington area. In 2010, he and Mary Jane moved back home to Humboldt reuniting with family and lifelong friends.

His love for motorcycles began in his childhood with a Sear’s Allstate 175 and continued his entire life. Jack’s favorite motorcycle, on which he traveled nationwide for more than 100,000 miles, was a Honda Goldwing that he converted to a trike. Jack’s intense respect for men/women who died in service to our county, led him to ride with the Tennessee Patriot Guard. Upon retirement, Jack’s love for motorcycle rides with friends and Mary J contributed to a myriad of wonderful stories.

Jack’s qualities shaped him into a compassionate, respectful, insightful, reliable person. The WA State neighborhood parents and children adored Mr. Jack and his dog Bear. Jack and Mary Jane never had a daughter of their own, so they lovingly referred to the daughters of family and friends as their “adoptive daughters.” Regardless if they called him, Uncle Jack, or Mr. Jack; Deidre, Victoria, Kelsey, Larissa, Sterling, Tiffany, Cindy, Jillian and Danika and many other “daughters” loved Jack’s laughs, hugs, and kind encouragements toward helping others. His squirrel tales alone delighted audiences of all ages.

The memory of Jack is etched in the hearts and minds of those who loved him. His gentle spirit and unwavering commitment are held dear in his life stories.

Family and invited friends will gather on Thursday August 24, 2023,at 1:30 pm at his military service at Parker Crossroads Veterans Cemetery.

In honor of his life, an (adult) ‘celebratory wake’ will be held on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from

5-7 p.m. at Magnolia Manor, 1424 East Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343. Family and friends of Jack and Mary J are invited.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.