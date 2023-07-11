Tyson Learning Center to open

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

dwade@hchronicle.net

For dozens of Humboldt Tyson parents, July 24 will be a blessing when the Tyson Learning Center opens its doors. Tyson Learning Center will be more than a daycare facility, but a place where children receive high quality educational foundations that prepare them for school.

A grand opening celebration is set for Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. at the facility on Tyson Blvd. inside the Gibson County Industrial Park.

The learning center is a partnership with Tyson Foods and KinderCare that will serve children from six weeks to five years old. Tyson Learning Center only accepts children of Tyson team members and is not for the public. The almost 10,000 sq.ft.-facility has nine classrooms including three infant rooms, two toddler rooms, two two-year-old rooms, one preschool room and one pre-k room. There will be two teachers/staff in the rooms at all times. There is also a family room and two playgrounds on the campus.

Dr. Danielle Shutes serves as the center’s director and Crystal Rowan is the assistant director. Both ladies are from Humboldt and have extensive background and experience in education and on early childhood development.

“I am thrilled to be part of a groundbreaking project that will revolutionize our community and transform the lives of families,” Dr. Shutes said. “As an experienced educator, I know firsthand the critical importance of early childhood development.”

“My goal as the assistant director for the Tyson Learning Center is to provide high-quality care for the families,” said Assistant Director Rowan. “I also want to assure parents/guardians that their children will be in a safe, healthy environment where staff will strive to meet emotional, social and physical needs. It is also important that I ensure that our center creates a happy, warm and exciting environment that is inviting, comfortable, flexible and manageable for the children.”

Gibson County Economic Development Director Kingsley Brock knows that available and affordable childcare is becoming increasingly important in today’s workplace environment.

“The benefits of the Tyson Learning Center are numerous,” Brock stated. “The center will help stabilize Tyson’s workforce, provide parents with comfort and assurance their children are safe and receiving excellent care while they are working. It will provide the children with early education opportunities, which will help prepare them for the transition to grade school.”

Sr. Communications Associate JamieDay Montgomery with KinderCare Learning Companies said the Humboldt facility will serve more than 100 children and currently has 22 staff members and teachers. In order to accommodate Tyson’s team members, Tyson Learning Center will have extended hours beyond the industry norm. The hours are Monday through Friday, 4:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

“At KinderCare, we believe every child deserves a high-quality early education. Our proprietary, best-in-class curriculum helps children learn, grow and build confidence for life,” said Montgomery. “Results from national studies show the power of our programs achieve developmental milestones earlier than their peers. We approach learning with the goal of building on the natural sense of discovery, joy and wonder children have. Bringing both play and education together help young minds develop and help children build confidence. Our curriculum is specifically developed to align with state early learning standards and kindergarten expectations, so parents can be confident that their children have the skills necessary for kindergarten.”

As an added bonus, Tyson subsidizes tuition costs for their team member parents whose child or children are enrolled in the learning center. Many families may qualify for Smart Steps, a state subsidy to help with costs. Offering lower fees for childcare is a nice perk for parents and families. It also may entice the workforce to choose to work for Tyson.

Dr. Shutes and Rowan make up the perfect team to lead Tyson Learning Center. Dr. Shutes’ background in elementary education provides the knowledge of where children’s level of education should be as they enter pre-k and elementary school. On the other hand, Rowan’s background is in early childhood development—preparing the youngest for school. This combination offers the best of both worlds to feed the young minds as they develop.

“I have worked in the educational field for over 10 years,” Dr. Shutes said of her background in education. “I first began in early childhood education in college and was granted an opportunity to service children with special needs and diverse backgrounds. I then transitioned into public education as an elementary school teacher, a consultant teacher and then an assistant principal at East Elementary School in Humboldt. Leaving my previous role wasn’t an easy decision, but the chance to make a profound difference in the lives of the families we serve was too compelling to ignore. In this role, I am empowered to provide vital interventions at the earliest stages, giving our children the best possible start in life.”

“I served in early childhood for more than 10 years,” Rowan stated. “I worked as the Early Childhood Program specialist for West Tennessee at TN Voices. In my role, I provided training and technical assistance, classroom consultations/coaching and child-focused consultations. I currently serve as a professional development specialist and assist teachers in obtaining their credentials through the CDA Council.”

Dr. Shutes earned her B.S. in Criminal Justice and an M.Ed in Education, both from the UT Chattanooga. She has an Ed.S. and Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Rowan has a degree in Early Childhood and is currently attending UT Martin. She worked as a teacher for TSU TN CAREs Early Headstart and was later promoted to the center’s manager. She earned the AIMHi TN Endorsement for Culturally Sensitive, Relationship focused Practice Promoting Infant Mental Health as an early childhood family associate.

“This is an exciting time to be in Gibson County and I am so proud of Tyson for continuing to invest in their employees and in Gibson County,” said Brock.

Tyson Learning Center—originally called Tyson Tykes—broke ground in April of 2022. A huge ceremony took place that included a visit from Gov. Bill Lee. During the ceremony, Gov. Lee described a number of areas across the nation as a “childcare desert” and noted Tennessee has its fair share as well. He praised Tyson’s innovative thinking by offering childcare service for their team members. Congressman David Kustoff said during the ceremony that he believes this pilot program will be a model for larger employers, not only in West Tennessee, but across the nation.

The $3.5-million learning center is another feather in Gibson County’s hat when it comes to building and recruiting a quality workforce.