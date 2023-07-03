Park upgrades back on track

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

dwade@hchronicle.net

After years of delays due to covid and the skyrocketing costs, upgrades to the playground equipment at Bailey Park are back on track. This comes after the Humboldt Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to fund an additional $200,000 to the overall scope of the project.

During the June 26 city board meeting, Mayor Marvin Sikes brought information to board of a grant that is now back on track. He offered some history on the project. In June of 2018, the city applied for and was awarded a Local Parks and Recreation grant funded through Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservation. This is a 50-50 funded grant meaning the city pays half and the grant funds the other half.

The original project came in at $896,750. Then covid hit and everything shut down. As things began to get back to somewhat normal, the city learned that there would be a price increase coming on the playground equipment and a pavilion planned for downtown. To beat the price increase, the city purchased the equipment and put it in storage.

After being dormant for a few years, the project was rebid and came back at $1.3-million. Mayor Sikes said he wrote letters to the state seeking to reduce the scope of work in order to fit the park projects within the budget. He said he wrote letters that had tear stains, begging the state to consider the request. The mayor said the state does not normally reduce the amount once the grant is approved.

Due to covid, supply chain issues and record high inflation, the state allowed a reduction of the grant. Some parts of the original plan had to be scrapped and could be brought back at a later date. After trimming down the scope of work, the city’s portion of the overage is just under $194,000.

The city worked with TLM Architect Associates, and with Graves and Graves Construction to whittle down the overall project in order for the project to get back on track. TLM’s Bob Safin and Ginger French attended the city board meeting to offer more insight and answer questions the board might have concerning the park renovation project. Humboldt Parks & Recreation Director Jeff Graves was also available for information.

A portion of the original project was completed years ago at 6th Street Park, which included paving the driveway and parking lot, putting a new roof on the old Stigall gym and sidewalks between the pavilion and restrooms. The city funded these projects, which were pulled from the original grant plan.

In a memorandum from TLM presented during the board meeting, Graves and Graves updated cost was $672,800. The remaining budget for the grant is $478,978 after the purchase of the upgrade playground equipment and pavilion. This leaves an additional $193,821 needed to finish out the project.

Mayor Sikes called for a vote for the city to fund this amount. French recommended the board approve a higher amount for unexpected expenses that may occur once the work is underway. Sikes amended his request to $220,000 to cover any unforeseen issues. It was noted that this does not mean the project automatically has extra money to spend, but instead, there is a contingency allowance that can be pulled from if needed.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the additional $220,000 and get the park project going. Alderwoman Tammie Porter voted against funding the project.

After the meeting, Parks & Rec Director Graves told the Humboldt Chronicle the scope of work to be done. At Bailey Park, the biggest part of the project is replacing all of the old playground equipment with new equipment. This includes demolition and removal of the old equipment.

Other improvements include the parking lot and drive to be resealed and striped for parking. There will be handicap spaces and concrete bumper stops to keep vehicles from running into the fence.

The walking trail will be resurfaced to be ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant.

The building at the park will get new doors and the restrooms will be renovated to be ADA compliant as well as a few other cosmetic improvements.

In downtown Humboldt, a pavilion will be erected in the open lot at the corner of Burrow and Central Ave. It will have a concrete floor and there will be handicap parking spaces to be ADA compliant.

TLM’s French said the project should begin in 60 to 90 days but parts could start much sooner. She said getting contractors’ schedules and the pending state approval could be factors on when work begins.

In other city board business:

•Pam Poston with the Stigall Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit since 2011, requested the city appropriate funds to help support the African American Heritage and Music Festival celebrated during the new federal, state and city holiday, Juneteenth. Poston said the festival has been going on for eight years and have had no problems.

Mayor Sikes and Alderman Shane Lynch said they both attended this year’s festival and had a very good time. Sikes said hopefully the city can budget money for the event in the future.

Lynch asked how much Poston was requesting. She said $15,000. Poston also noted that planning will begin for next year’s event in October, lining up talent, vendors and other things that make the celebration a success.

Alderman Monte Johnson asked Poston if she could get the city an expense report for the past few festivals. Poston said she would gladly get the reports to the city.

Lynch asked if there are private donors, to which Poston said there are.

Alderman Leon McNeal said the Stigall Museum started the festival in 2017 and intends to “bring it back home” and get it par. He referred to the festival returning to 6th St. Park to the neighborhood at the historic Stigall School location. McNeal, who is a Stigall Museum board member, said they have already begun planning for next year’s festival at 6th St. Park. It was evident that there was some friction between McNeal and Poston.

Poston’s sister, Valerie Porter, said she started the African American Heritage and Music Festival, which was held at 6th St. Park. Porter said there are no trees at 6th St. and the vendors would not come due to the heat and lack of shade. That is why Porter moved the festival to Viking Park. Plus, Viking Park has a stage and walking trail, which makes it easier for those with disabilities, Porter noted.

McNeal said he did not see any reason why the festival is not moved back to the historic area at 6th St. Park. He said the Stigall Museum would have an event there next year.

Alderman Johnson asked McNeal if the museum was asking for money. McNeal said they have investors and do not get taxpayers’ money.

Mayor Sikes asked McNeal if the Stigall Museum was a 501(c)3 nonprofit, to which McNeal said it is. Sikes said the city gives the Stigall Museum $5,000 each year.

Lynch said the city would support the festival, but suggested the museum and the Stigall Center work together and noted it is not a city of Humboldt event.

Mayor Sikes said the city would give the Stigall Center the opportunity to receive funding, but Poston must submit a budget request. He encouraged Poston to do that.

City attorney Randy Camp had concerns of how the Stigall Center was set up as a nonprofit. He also noted that the charter had been revoked.

Poston said their charter has now been reinstated and back in place.

Mayor Sikes said the city would need documentation in order to accept the donation request. He suggested Porter and Camp get together to make sure both the city and the Stigall Center’s nonprofit charter are up-to-date and legal. The mayor said the city has to be sure the charter is legal and it would be beneficial to the Stigall Center to makes sure all of their documentation is correct.

•The board approved a beer permit application for Karen Smith, owner of Half Pint Lounge, located at 114 S. 13th St. in Humboldt. The beer license is for on-site consumption.

It was noted that other beer establishments had been in the building in the past.

Humboldt Chief of Police Reynard Buchanan submitted his letter of recommendation, stating Smith has no outstanding warrants and the references spoke favorably of Smith.

The board approved the beer license.

•Mayor Sikes submitted his recommendation to reappoint Kathleen Smith to the Humboldt Utility Board. Smith’s reappointment was approved unanimously.