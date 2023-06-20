Firefighters promoted to captain

by DANNY WADE | Senior Editor

Two Humboldt firefighters received promotions last week after the Humboldt Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the vote with no opposition.

Mayor Marvin Sikes presented Fire Chief Greg Lencioni’s request to promote Alex Trudo and Jonathan Tibbs from lieutenants to captains.

In Chief Lencioni’s letter of recommendation to the board, he stated the promotions would further strengthen the staff as the second level in the chain of command.

Lencioni was a captain prior to being named chief. It was noted during the meeting that Captain Robert Carruthers retired a few years ago, now leaving the Humboldt Fire Department without any captains.

Alderman Shane Lynch asked Chief Lencioni why he needed two captains since the department had been operating with one for the past few years.

Lencioni replied that the department had three captains maybe 10 or so years ago. His reasoning for two captains was to have one to be the city fire inspector and the other for training. The chief said having one captain and the other lieutenant would not work due to the possibility of the lower ranking officer telling the higher ranking officer what to do during training. Having two captains put them on an even level, Lencioni explained.

Chief Lencioni said he is requesting Tibbs to be the fire inspector and Trudo to be in charge of training. Chief Lencioni was the fire inspector as a captain and is still performing those duties as chief. The chief told the board that both men would have to go through training to become certified for the position.

As an added bonus, once Trudo gets his credentials, he can train firefighters and not have to send new hires to the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy. This would save the city money by training in-house, Chief Lencioni told the board.

Alderman Monte Johnson questioned how it would affect the pay scale. Lencioni said the difference in pay right now is 25-cents an hour more but he hopes to bump it up in the pay scale.

Alderman Leon McNeal asked Chief Lencioni why he has not addressed the assistant chief position. Lencioni said Chief Leroy Kail is the assistant chief.

McNeal said Kail had been the interim chief and there was no assistant chief. Lencioni corrected McNeal by saying Chief Kail was acting chief, not interim. If he had been an interim chief, they he would not have a job once the chief position was hired. But as acting chief, once a new chief was named, Kail kept his same position of assistant chief.

McNeal had more questions regarding the assistant chief position when Mayor Sikes stepped in by saying the agenda item is not about the assistant chief, but instead to promote two lieutenants to chief.

Lynch called for question, which halted any further discussion and an immediate vote. Mayor Sikes suggested there be a role call vote, which the board seemed to be in favor of, but McNeal said there was no need to have a role call vote.

When Sikes called for the vote, Johnson, Lynch and alderwoman Julie Jones-Coleman voted yes to approve the promotions, while McNeal and alderwoman Tammie Porter did not speak up to vote.

In other board action:

•The board unanimously approved hiring Timothy Hatch as a Humboldt firefighter. In Chief Lencioni’s letter of recommendation to the board, he said Hatch met or exceeded the requirement of the hiring process. When asked about the number of firefighters needed, Lencioni said the department still needs six.

Hatch told the board he has 17 years of service as a volunteer with the Dyer County Fire Department and 25 years experience with the rescue squad in Dyer County.

•The board voted to accept the resignation of firefighter Tobias Horton-Barber. Horton-Barber was recently hired in late February.

•The board unanimously approved hiring Johnathan Van Reed as a patrolman for the Humboldt Police Department. Chief Reynard Buchanan submitted Reed to be hired. In his letter, Chief Buchanan stated Reed had passed the National Police Officer Selection Test, physical agility tests, medical exam, drug screen and psychological evaluation. Reed would be required to attend Basic Police Schools for certification.

When asked how many positions the police department needed to fill, Chief Buchanan

said there were three openings.

•The board hired a new street department employee. Street Department Superintendent Willie Reed recommended hiring Thomas Dance.

McNeal said he knew Dance’s father, who also worked for the street department. McNeal said his dad was a good worker.

Reed agreed with McNeal’s statement and jested he hopes the apple does not fall far from the tree. Reed said his department was two people short with the hiring of Dance.