McCurry indicted for murder

During a special called grand jury last week, a seven-count indictment was returned on Cordarious McCurry, including first degree murder. On Thursday, May 25, McCurry was arraigned on the seven-count indictment by Circuit Court Judge Clayburn Peeples.

McCurry was out on bond in Circuit Court for allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Of the counts McCurry is facing include first degree murder, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, three counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon with a felony conviction.

According to the indictment, McCurry did intentionally and with premeditation kill Markheous Keshon Lloyd.

Counts two and six of the indictment state McCurry possessed a handgun after being convicted of a felony, to wit: retaliation for past action.

Counts three, four and five indicate McCurry unlawfully possessed a firearm after being a convicted of a felony crime of violence, and attempt to commit a felony crime of violence or a felony involving use of a deadly weapon. Count three to wit: possession firearm/felon with prior drug offense convictions. Count four to wit: aggravated burglary and count five to wit: aggravated assault.

Count seven shows McCurry did unlawfully possess a firearm after being convicted on a felony drug offense, to wit: Schedule VI drugs not less than half an ounce.

“Prosecuting violent crime is our highest priority,” said District Attorney General Frederick H. Agee. “This is a case where the defendant already has a pending felony indictment awaiting trial in Circuit Court and his whereabouts were believed to possibly be in another state thus, we decided to call the special reconvening of the grand jury. As district attorney, I have the authority to call for a special reconvening of the grand jury and we will do our best to never abuse that authority however, with violent murder cases and cases involving allegations of child sexual abuse, we will not hesitate to exercise this authority when it is appropriate.”

The seven-count indictment stems from a fatal shooting that took place on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Humboldt police were dispatched to a location on Burrow St. in Humboldt at 2:49 a.m. Upon arrival, Lloyd, a 25-year-old black male from Humboldt, was found with gunshot wounds.

Gibson County EMS was called in and transported Lloyd to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Lloyd’s body was sent to the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center in Memphis, Tenn. for autopsy.

McCurry’s next scheduled court date is set for Monday, August 7 at 8:30 a.m.