Right to Know – May 9, 2023

Sheriff’s Report May 1-7

Information listed in the Gibson County Sheriff’s Report is obtained from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the report. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests in their weekly arrest report for 5/1/2023 through 5/7/2023:

Jerry Aldon Morgan, W/M, 62- fugitive from justice.

Matthew Stratton Bettie, W/M, 33- serving time.

Monica Lynn Bridges, W/F, 48- capias.

Hershel William Clint Canady, W/M, 26- cruelty to animals.

Colby Alicia Jarnigan, W/F, 22- capias.

Leslie Richardson Lancaster, W/F, 50- contempt of court.

Gabrielle Astara Martinez, W/F, 29- assault on first responder.

Eric Caprice Mayberry, B/M, 43- violation of probation.

Dakota Neal McLemore, W/M, 18- contempt of court.

Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 39- capias, domestic assault.

Samuel Mark Peden, W/M, 36- domestic assault, assault on first responder, vandalism, resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search (non-violent), prohibited weapons.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30- violation of probation.

Martavious Davon Street, B/M, 25- capias, theft of property, failure to appear.

Kaminski Stephon Turner, B/M, 27- unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related, capias.

Tabitha Leigh Whitney, W/F, 35- violation of probation.

Sandra Inez Booker, W/F, 36- simple possession/casual exchange, child endangerment.

Jonathan Allen King, W/M, 31- violation of probation.

Elijah Neal Morris, W/M, 39- aggravated assault.

John Jeffrey Saxon, W/M, 42- unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines, misuse of reg.

Brandon Eugene Davis, B/M, 24- reckless endangerment, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm-domestic violence related.

Phineas Ray Donald, B/M, 76- aggravated burglary of a habitation, theft of property.

Oscar Edward Mance, B/M, 46- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Mercedes Danyelle Mays, B/F, 28- domestic assault.

Earnest Lewis Patrick, B/M, 31- driving under the influence first offense, violation of implied consent law, failure to provide proof of insurance..

Tyesha Ravon Rice, B/F, 24- domestic assault.

James David Sanders, B/M, 61- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30- public indecency, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct.

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 54, – unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of methamphetamines.

Moriah Juliet Walker, W/F, 25- improper display of plates, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jamaal Rafaell Wright, B/M, 36- driving under the influence.

William Garner III, W/M, 38- failure to provide proof of insurance, misuse of reg., driving on revoked/suspended license, seatbelt law, registration..

Kevin Lee Gauthier, B/M, 62- knowingly falsify sex offender registry, driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

Austin Tyler Sorrell, W/M, 28- driving under the influence, driving left of center line.

Colby Alicia Jarnigan, W/F, 22- violation of probation.

Brenden Alexander Lubbock, B/M, 20- murder, second degree, aggravated robbery, vandalism, firearm use in association with dangerous felonies.

Larry Michael Morris, B/M, 38- attachment order.

Yordy Fabiany-Beltran Rivera, W/M, 30- manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance analog, failure to provide proof insurance, driving on revoked/suspended license.

Jinna Nichole York, W/F, 30- domestic assault.

Tylor Stephen Adams, W/M, 23- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Tyler Blake Lumley, W/M, 26- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Craig Victor Ozier, B/M, 59- driving under the influence first offense, misuse of reg, violation light law.

Mister Anthony Burnett, B/M, 29- theft of property.

Candace Denise Moffatt, W/F, 51- driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law.

Matthew Aaron Kasey Wassman, W/M, 26- driving on revoked/suspended license.

Walter Thomas Borello, W/M, 53- theft of property.

Keshonna Naja Edmonson, B/F, 26- violation of probation.

Dallas Michael Love, W/M, 23- weekender.

Kevin Ray Mullins Jr., W/M, 22- capias.

Rachquita Masha Perry, B/F, 43- weekender.

Joshua Jacob Sutcliffe, W/M, 32- weekender.

Brittni Rene Thompson, W/F, 30- violation of probation.

Sabrina Gale Johnson, W/F, 45- weekender.

Breeanna Lynnmaree Hudkins, B/F, 31- simple possession/casual exchange, failure to obey traffic light.

Police Report – May 1-7

Information listed for the Humboldt General Sessions court docket is obtained from court records and printed as is. The Humboldt Chronicle cannot assume responsibility for correcting inaccuracies when information accurately reflects the records. Readers are cautioned that some names published may be similar to or the same as those of other members of the community.

The Humboldt Police Department reported the following arrests from 5/1/2023 through 5/7/2023:

Phineas Ray Donald, B/M, 76, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 2, 2023, 103 Chester Cove; Charges: aggravated burglary, theft of property. Arresting officer: Lt. Williams.

Oscar Edward Mance, B/M, 46, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 1, 2023, Central/McLin; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Mercedes Danyelle Mays, B/F, 28, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2023, 618 N. 28th Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Ptl. Hodge.

Earnest Lewis Patric, B/M, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 3, 2023, 521 Etheridge; Charges: driving under influence, financial responsibility law, violation implied consent law. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Tyesha Ravon Rice, B/F, 24, of Milan; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2023, 301 S 3rd Street; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: Lt. Moore.

James David Sanders, B/M, 61, of Milan; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2023, 45 and Golf Course; Charges: driving revoked/suspended/expired license. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 2, 2023, 604 N 19th Charges: disorderly condtuct. Arresting officer: Sgt. Fleming.

Anitia Charnea Shivers, B/F, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 1, 2013, Stop N Shop Charges: indecent exposure. Arresting officer: Ptl. Cooper.

James Anthony Slates, B/M, 54, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: May 5, 2023, 7th and Brown; Charges: possession of substances with intent to manufacture Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer: Ptl. Phillips.

Moriah Juliete Walker, H/F, 24, of Henderson; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2023, East End/State Farm; Charges: driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, display of plates. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Nicholas Alexander Warren, B/M, 23, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: May 7, 2023, 2225 McKnight; Charges: display of plates, evading arrest, stop sign violation, manufacture/deliver/sell/possess controlled substance analog, manufacture/deliver/sell controlled substance, violation open container law, driving on revoked/suspended/expired license, financial responsibility law, speeding. Arresting officer: Ptl. Douglas.

Jamaal Rafaell Wright, B/M, 36, of Milan; Arrest date and location: May 6, 2023, 45/Overpass; Charges: driving under influence. Arresting officer: Ptl. Keathley.

Building Permits

Joshua Ulrich, 30A Stavely Road, Medina

Andrew McDannold, 27 Paul Hale Road, Humboldt

Randy and Amy Richardson, 88 Salem Road, Rutherford

Todd Littleton, 13R Tate Road, Kenton

Roy and Emma Mays, 62 State Route 185, Dyer

Justin and Jill Williams, 25 Lewis Road, Humboldt

Mary and Timothy Kail, 237 State Route 186N, Humboldt

Kenneth H. Tozer, Jt., 235 Christmasville Road, Trenton

Dustin and Kendra Pollard, 331 Taylor Road, Bradford

Jerry D. George, 31 Farmwood Drive, Medina

James and Tina Kilbride, 375 Gibson Wells-Brazil Road, Trenton

Will Luckey, 17 Esquire Peek Road, Humboldt

Ernest Turner, 22 EP Smith Road, Trenton

Jim Brown, 160 Eldad Road, Trenton

Steve Miller, 1504 South College Street, Trenton

Larry Langston, 1810 South College Street, Trenton

Jesse Gordon, 310 South High Street, Trenton

Fristin Corlies, 520 West Eaton Street/Dyersburg Highway, Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Jackie T. Bruce and Sondra Eddings to Justin Jones and wife, Andrea Jones – Kenton – $244,900

Joedy M. Stringer and wife, Jennifer H. Stringer to Kevin Thibodaux and wife, Allison Thibodaux – Milan – $372,500

Norma Jane Duvall, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Michelle D. Blanton, to Bradley C. Gray and wife, Doylene D. Gray – Humboldt – $315,600

Scot Holloway, d/b/a H&W Development, and Billy Ramey to Joshua Youmans – Medina – $25,000

Tim Hutcherson to Desiree Brooks – Dyer – $115,000

Maverick, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Trenton – $550,203

Amigos Tres to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Trenton – $696,684

David Bunney and wife, Karley Bunney to William Coltan Smith and wife, Samantha Grisham Smith – Milan – $349,900

Superior Home Elegance Renovations LLC to Lastland, LLC – Milan – $177,500

Suzanne Wilson to Jerry Gray – Bradford – $90,425

Cary Prince and wife, Jennifer Prince to Tammy Lorraine Mares and husband, Jesus Andres Mares -Milan – $196,000

Teresa Carol Braddy Myers, Tonya Annette Braddy and George Arthur Braddy, Jr. to Kristopher Pollari and wife, Margaret Pollari – Humboldt – $139,000

SFR Jackson, LLC to Jason Richard Coleman – Milan – $52,000

Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith to James T. Newby and wife, Carrie H. Newby – Humboldt – $188,000

Kristopher Hardin and wife, Laura Hardin to Tommy Veasey and wife, Valerie Veasey – Bradford – $5,000

James T. Newby and wife, Carrie Newby to Jeffery C. Tolley and wife, Barbara Michelle Tolley – Milan – $300,000

Mitchell B. Higdon and wife, Mary G. Higdon to Gumwood Hunting Club, LLC – Gibson County – $1,300,000

Danny L. Smith and wife, Joan P. Smith to Barry Dolan and wife, Paula D. Dolan – Humboldt – $215,000

Jay Doebler to Jacob West – Milan – $150,000

Alexander Paul Fisher and wife, Breah Fisher to Jeremiah R. Oliver and Lauren Kelly – Kenton – $210,000

Joy Potter Fowler to Davis Investment Properties, LLC – Milan – $25,000

Barry Allen Construction, LLC to John H. East and Ashleigh Lehman – Milan – $239,900

Chasity D. Thornton, f/k/a Chasity D. Kail, to Lyle Lewis and wife, Morgan Lewis – Milan – $62,500

John Timothy Carter and John Alexander Carter to Samaritan’s Road, LLC – Milan, $81,900

Trevor Mutter to Rodney Donald Reape – Dyer – $105,000

Blake Rosberg and wife, Amanda Rosberg to Austin Purvis and Haley Moss – Trenton – $175,000

Breanna Woods to Brian A. Davis and wife, Dana A. Davis – Medina – $330,000

Heather McCaslin to Melvin Shaw and wife, Jaime Shaw – Trenton – $8,000

Cox Oil Company, Inc to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Humboldt – $617,878

Cox Oil Company, Inc. to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Humboldt – $737,525

Tripod LLC to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Milan – $411,010

Michael E. Cox to Tri Star Energy, LLC – Gibson – $445,704

Amigos Tres to Tri Star Energy – Rutherford – $544,232

Amigos Tres to Tri Star Energy – Dyer – $576,459

Marriages

Dylan Seth Forrester of Kenton and Abbie Elizabeth Sims of Kenton

Ryan Austin Milam of Trenton and Alexis Eaves Coleman of Trenton

Joshua Stephen Gant of Trenton and Brittany Carol Joyce Manns of Trenton

Joshua Hunter Hines of Milan and McKenzie Meshea Reed of Milan

Dionte Leon Warmack of Medina and Ashley Christina Pigram of Medina

Elton William Alvin Koan of Milan and Joanne Barnes of Milan

John Andrew King, Jr. of Brownsville and Donna Lynne Peterson Warmath of Trenton

Christian Dawson Poore of Dyer and Ashlynn Paige Tharpe of Dyer

Divorces

Bryan K. Jackson vs. Mikayla B. Jackson

Jacob Elroy Reynolds vs. Amy Marie Reynolds

Misty Nicole Snow vs. Steven Jeffrey Snow

Marlene Elizabeth Dean Wilson vs. Robert Arthur Wilson

Anthony D. Adams vs. Laurie A. Adams

Linda Susanne Bolton vs. Eddie Marion Bolton

Pagela Monique Jobe vs. Clarles Glynn Jobe

Kelley Marie Peete vs. Christal Dawn Peete

Roy Lee Evans vs. Wanda Kay Evans

Amy Burczak vs. Drew Maxey