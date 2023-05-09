 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 9

| |

Bradford’s Carver Cates (5) pitches against Dresden in the District 13-1A championship game at South Fulton on May 8, 2023.

Here are the box scores from Week 9 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

District 13-1A Tournament

Bradford 16, Dresden 3

Bradford 065 05 X 16  13  0
Dresden 200 01 X 3   7   5

WP: Carver Cates (2-0). LP: Reese Bell (0-1). HR: B – Cason Sharp (4). 2B: B – Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Sharp 3-3, Braxton Whitney 3-4, Carver Cates 2-3, Ethan Richardson 2-4; D – Nick Turnbow 2-3, Parker Williams 2-3. Records: B 20-9; D 14-11.

Bradford 8, Dresden 0

Dresden 000 000 0 0   3   2
Bradford 061 001 X 8   7   0

WP: Carver Cates (5-0). LP: Landon Carter (2-3). 2B: B – Cason Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Cole Cates 2-4, Carver Cates 2-3. Records: B 21-9; D 14-12.

Softball

District 13-1A Tournament

Dresden 12, Gleason 2

Gleason 100 10 X 2   6   0
Dresden 066 0X X 12  12  0

WP: Eva Stafford (15-2). LP: Marley Crews (5-10). 2B: D – Maggie Oliver, Tillie Hopper, Paisley Pittman, Stafford, Kaylee Jarred; G – Elaine Covington. Leading hitters: D – Stafford 2-3, Jarred 2-2. Records: D 15-2; G 9-10.

South Fulton 9, Bradford 7

Bradford 002 001 4 7   5   3
S. Fulton 420 003 X 9   9   6

WP: Caroline Barclay. LP: Cara Copous. 2B: SF – Hadley Barnes. Leading hitters: B – Kendall Miller 2-4; SF – Anna Gore 2-4, Barclay 2-3.

District 14-1A Tournament

Middleton 13, Peabody 9

Middleton 110 008 3 13  8  2
Peabody 103 003 2 9  12  11

WP: Mott. LP: Kalli Hall (3-9). HR: M – Smith. 3B: P – Izzie Jones. 2B: P – Skylar Smith; M – Russell. Leading hitters: P – Jones 3-5, Macie Rowan 3-5, Smith 2-3, Carlie Speer 2-4; M – Maxwell 3-5. Records: P 9-14.

District 12-2A Tournament

Huntingdon 4, Westview 0

Huntingdon 001 300 0 4   8   0
Westview 000 000 0 0   4   1

WP: Kreuziger. LP: Braedyn Hazlewood (14-5). 2B: H – Fuller. Leading hitters: W – Piper Johnson 2-3; H – Sanders 2-3, Moore 2-2. Records: W 23-8.

Huntingdon 2, Westview 0

Westview 000 000 0 0   3   2
Huntingdon 110 000 X 2   2   0

WP: Kreuziger. LP: McCall Sims (8-4). 2B: W – Addie Roberts. Records: W 23-9.

District 12-3A Tournament

South Side 1, South Gibson 0

S. Gibson 000 000 0 0   5   1
S. Side 000 100 X 1   5   1

WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Emmi Whittemore (15-7). 2B: SG – Ryanne Baum; SS – Cox. Records: SG 23-11.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged , ,

Leave a Comment