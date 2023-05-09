Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 9
Here are the box scores from Week 9 of the high school spring sports season:
MONDAY
Baseball
District 13-1A Tournament
Bradford 16, Dresden 3
|Bradford
|065
|05
|X
|—
|16 13 0
|Dresden
|200
|01
|X
|—
|3 7 5
WP: Carver Cates (2-0). LP: Reese Bell (0-1). HR: B – Cason Sharp (4). 2B: B – Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Sharp 3-3, Braxton Whitney 3-4, Carver Cates 2-3, Ethan Richardson 2-4; D – Nick Turnbow 2-3, Parker Williams 2-3. Records: B 20-9; D 14-11.
Bradford 8, Dresden 0
|Dresden
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 2
|Bradford
|061
|001
|X
|—
|8 7 0
WP: Carver Cates (5-0). LP: Landon Carter (2-3). 2B: B – Cason Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Cole Cates 2-4, Carver Cates 2-3. Records: B 21-9; D 14-12.
Softball
District 13-1A Tournament
Dresden 12, Gleason 2
|Gleason
|100
|10
|X
|—
|2 6 0
|Dresden
|066
|0X
|X
|—
|12 12 0
WP: Eva Stafford (15-2). LP: Marley Crews (5-10). 2B: D – Maggie Oliver, Tillie Hopper, Paisley Pittman, Stafford, Kaylee Jarred; G – Elaine Covington. Leading hitters: D – Stafford 2-3, Jarred 2-2. Records: D 15-2; G 9-10.
South Fulton 9, Bradford 7
|Bradford
|002
|001
|4
|—
|7 5 3
|S. Fulton
|420
|003
|X
|—
|9 9 6
WP: Caroline Barclay. LP: Cara Copous. 2B: SF – Hadley Barnes. Leading hitters: B – Kendall Miller 2-4; SF – Anna Gore 2-4, Barclay 2-3.
District 14-1A Tournament
Middleton 13, Peabody 9
|Middleton
|110
|008
|3
|—
|13 8 2
|Peabody
|103
|003
|2
|—
|9 12 11
WP: Mott. LP: Kalli Hall (3-9). HR: M – Smith. 3B: P – Izzie Jones. 2B: P – Skylar Smith; M – Russell. Leading hitters: P – Jones 3-5, Macie Rowan 3-5, Smith 2-3, Carlie Speer 2-4; M – Maxwell 3-5. Records: P 9-14.
District 12-2A Tournament
Huntingdon 4, Westview 0
|Huntingdon
|001
|300
|0
|—
|4 8 0
|Westview
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 4 1
WP: Kreuziger. LP: Braedyn Hazlewood (14-5). 2B: H – Fuller. Leading hitters: W – Piper Johnson 2-3; H – Sanders 2-3, Moore 2-2. Records: W 23-8.
Huntingdon 2, Westview 0
|Westview
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 3 2
|Huntingdon
|110
|000
|X
|—
|2 2 0
WP: Kreuziger. LP: McCall Sims (8-4). 2B: W – Addie Roberts. Records: W 23-9.
District 12-3A Tournament
South Side 1, South Gibson 0
|S. Gibson
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 5 1
|S. Side
|000
|100
|X
|—
|1 5 1
WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Emmi Whittemore (15-7). 2B: SG – Ryanne Baum; SS – Cox. Records: SG 23-11.