Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 9

Here are the box scores from Week 9 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

District 13-1A Tournament

Bradford 16, Dresden 3

Bradford 065 05 X — 16 13 0 Dresden 200 01 X — 3 7 5

WP: Carver Cates (2-0). LP: Reese Bell (0-1). HR: B – Cason Sharp (4). 2B: B – Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Sharp 3-3, Braxton Whitney 3-4, Carver Cates 2-3, Ethan Richardson 2-4; D – Nick Turnbow 2-3, Parker Williams 2-3. Records: B 20-9; D 14-11.

Bradford 8, Dresden 0

Dresden 000 000 0 — 0 3 2 Bradford 061 001 X — 8 7 0

WP: Carver Cates (5-0). LP: Landon Carter (2-3). 2B: B – Cason Sharp. Leading hitters: B – Cole Cates 2-4, Carver Cates 2-3. Records: B 21-9; D 14-12.

Softball

District 13-1A Tournament

Dresden 12, Gleason 2

Gleason 100 10 X — 2 6 0 Dresden 066 0X X — 12 12 0

WP: Eva Stafford (15-2). LP: Marley Crews (5-10). 2B: D – Maggie Oliver, Tillie Hopper, Paisley Pittman, Stafford, Kaylee Jarred; G – Elaine Covington. Leading hitters: D – Stafford 2-3, Jarred 2-2. Records: D 15-2; G 9-10.

South Fulton 9, Bradford 7

Bradford 002 001 4 — 7 5 3 S. Fulton 420 003 X — 9 9 6

WP: Caroline Barclay. LP: Cara Copous. 2B: SF – Hadley Barnes. Leading hitters: B – Kendall Miller 2-4; SF – Anna Gore 2-4, Barclay 2-3.

District 14-1A Tournament

Middleton 13, Peabody 9

Middleton 110 008 3 — 13 8 2 Peabody 103 003 2 — 9 12 11

WP: Mott. LP: Kalli Hall (3-9). HR: M – Smith. 3B: P – Izzie Jones. 2B: P – Skylar Smith; M – Russell. Leading hitters: P – Jones 3-5, Macie Rowan 3-5, Smith 2-3, Carlie Speer 2-4; M – Maxwell 3-5. Records: P 9-14.

District 12-2A Tournament

Huntingdon 4, Westview 0

Huntingdon 001 300 0 — 4 8 0 Westview 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

WP: Kreuziger. LP: Braedyn Hazlewood (14-5). 2B: H – Fuller. Leading hitters: W – Piper Johnson 2-3; H – Sanders 2-3, Moore 2-2. Records: W 23-8.

Huntingdon 2, Westview 0

Westview 000 000 0 — 0 3 2 Huntingdon 110 000 X — 2 2 0

WP: Kreuziger. LP: McCall Sims (8-4). 2B: W – Addie Roberts. Records: W 23-9.

District 12-3A Tournament

South Side 1, South Gibson 0

S. Gibson 000 000 0 — 0 5 1 S. Side 000 100 X — 1 5 1

WP: Alyssa Clifft. LP: Emmi Whittemore (15-7). 2B: SG – Ryanne Baum; SS – Cox. Records: SG 23-11.