Edwards indicted for murder in 2016 death of infant

Edwards indicted for murder in death of infant

By Logan Watson

The Gibson County Grand Jury returned 31 indictments on Monday, May 1, including a long-awaited indictment in the death of five-month-old Maxyn Killingsworth.

Braxton Prather Edwards, 27, of Kenton, was indicted on charges of Murder in Perpetration of a Felony – Aggravated Child Abuse, Aggravated Child Abuse (8 Years or Under), Murder in Perpetration of a Felony – Aggravated Child Neglect, and Aggravated Child Neglect, stemming from an incident that took place almost seven years ago.

According to Edwards’ arrest warrant, on July 27, 2016, Destiny Quick, neé McCurdy, who was dating Edwards at the time, left Maxyn with Edwards while she went to work. At approximately 6:45 p.m., Edwards called 911 stating that the child was unresponsive.

Edwards told investigators that he was walking into the living room with Maxyn when he was tripped by a dog, causing him to fall. Maxyn’s head hit the floor and Edwards landed on top of him.

Edwards then reportedly picked Maxyn up and placed him on the couch to change his diaper when the baby had a seizure.

He told investigators that after the Maxyn stopped seizing, he was unresponsive, but still breathing. He then shook the baby “three to four times,” but he did not respond.

Maxyn was taken to Union City Baptist Hospital, then transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, where he ultimately died from a “subdural hemorrhage with mass effect and traumatic compression fractures of the T11 and T12 vertebrae.”

According to court documents, doctors stated that Maxyn’s head trauma was considered non-accidental. The baby suffered from bleeding on the brain and brain swelling for more than two days before succumbing to his injuries.

Edwards is scheduled to appear in court on June 27, 2023.