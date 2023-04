Gibson County area high school spring sports schedule for Week 4

The fourth week of the high school spring sports season is here with games all week across Gibson County. Here is what we have going on:

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Bradford (DH), 4:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Milan at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

South Side at Gibson County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Huntingdon at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; South Gibson at Liberty, 5 p.m.; Lexington at Milan, 5 p.m.; Bradford at South Fulton, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at Peabody, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Liberty at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Milan, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Haywood at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Ripley at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Gibson County at Milan, 5 p.m.; Dyersburg at Peabody, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Gibson County at Milan, 4 p.m.; Peabody at South Gibson, 4 p.m.

High School Track & Field

Milan in Huntingdon Meet, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody vs. Adamsville at Bethel University, 5:30 p.m.; Mid-Season Classic, at South Gibson, South Gibson vs. Kennett (Mo.), 7 p.m.; at Gibson County, Gibson County vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Milan, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody at Bradford, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.; Stewart County at Milan, 6 p.m.; Mid-Season Classic, at Gibson County, Gibson County vs. Obion County, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Madison at Peabody, 6 p.m.; Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at McKenzie, 6 p.m.; Milan at Huntingdon, TBA

High School Softball

South Gibson at South Side, 5 p.m.; Dresden at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Westview at Milan, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Lake County at Peabody, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson at Gibson County, 4 p.m.; Milan vs. South Side at Jackson Tennis Center, 4 p.m.

High School Track & Field

Milan, South Gibson in USJ Meet, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Milan at Mayfield (Ky.), 4 p.m.; Bradford at Halls, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Gibson County, 6:30 p.m.; Mid-Season Classic, at South Gibson, Munford vs. South Gibson, 2 p.m.

High School Softball

Lexington at South Gibson, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson, Munford, Dyer County, Huntingdon, McNairy Central in Hornet Cup Invitational at South Gibson, TBA

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody at Gordonsville (DH), 1 p.m.; Mid-Season Classic, at South Gibson, St. George’s vs. South Gibson, 10 a.m.; South Gibson vs. USJ, 3 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson, Munford, Dyer County, Huntingdon, McNairy Central in Hornet Cup Invitational at South Gibson, TBA