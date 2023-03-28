James Thomas Buford

Funeral services for Mr. James “Jim” Thomas Buford, 85, were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Antioch Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Espy officiating. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery.

Mr. Buford was born in Tigrett, Tenn. to the late Isaac Marion Buford and Lula Frances Perigan Buford.

He attended Peabody High School and graduated Class of 1955. After attending different colleges, he obtained his B.S. degree from Austin Peay. Mr. Buford married Jo Breathitt on September 7, 1963 and started his family whom he loved dearly, especially his grandchildren. He worked as an insurance adjuster for different companies until his retirement. At home, he was a farmer at heart and raised many different kinds of animals, including goats, horses and hogs. He was a member of Gibson County North Gideon camp where he served as a past president.

Mr. Buford was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Frances Buford; brother, Albert Sidney Buford; daughter, Catherine Buford; and brother-in-law, James Haak.

He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Jo Buford; daughters, Shawn (Nick) Butler, and Holly (Michael) Longmire; brother, Rex (Wanda) Buford; sister, Judy Haak; grandchildren, Olivia Butler, Tyler Longmire, Emma Butler and Logan Longmire; nephews, Brian Buford and Chris Haak.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donation for Bibles be made to the Gibson County North Gideon Camp.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home.