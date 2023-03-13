Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 1
Here are the box scores from Week 1 of the high school spring sports season:
MONDAY
Baseball
Soccer
Gibson County 5, South Fulton 0
Records: GC 1-0 (1-0).
Softball
South Gibson 9, Milan 0
|S. Gibson
|400
|320
|0
|—
|9 10 0
|Milan
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0 7 3
WP: Emmi Whittemore (1-0). LP: Shelby Greene (0-1). 3B: M – Mary Ellen Montgomery. Leading hitters: M – Montgomery 4-4, Kaylee Staten 2-3. Records: SG 1-0; M 0-1.
Bradford 24, Gleason 10
|Bradford
|335
|706
|X
|—
|24 14 2
|Gleason
|002
|431
|X
|—
|10 9 11
WP: Cara Copous (1-0). LP: Kami Thomas. HR: G – Claudia Pineda. 3B: B – Ashlin Hardin, Kaylee Campbell; G – Pineda 2. 2B: B – Calley Graves; G – Jaeda Perry 2, Kiley Corbin, Keely Spain. Leading hitters: B – Graves 3-6, Hardin 2-6, Rebecca Wood 2-3, Saniah Thomas 2-5, Kendall Miller 2-3; G – Pineda 3-4, Corbin 3-4, Perry 2-4. Records: B 1-0 (1-0 13-1A); G 0-1 (0-1).
Ripley 7, Gibson County 4
|Gibson Co.
|002
|200
|0
|—
|4 5 1
|Ripley
|411
|001
|X
|—
|7 12 1
WP: Peyton Vaughan. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (0-1). 3B: R – Kaylee McNeal, Julia Manley. 2B: GC – Albrey Sanderson, Chloe Allmon; R – Manley, Vaughan. Leading hitters: R – Manley 2-4, McNeal 3-4, Vaughan 2-4. Records: GC 0-1.
