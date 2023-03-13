Gibson County area high school spring sports box scores for Week 1

Here are the box scores from Week 1 of the high school spring sports season:

MONDAY

Baseball

Soccer

Gibson County 5, South Fulton 0

Records: GC 1-0 (1-0).

Softball

South Gibson 9, Milan 0

S. Gibson 400 320 0 — 9 10 0 Milan 000 000 0 — 0 7 3

WP: Emmi Whittemore (1-0). LP: Shelby Greene (0-1). 3B: M – Mary Ellen Montgomery. Leading hitters: M – Montgomery 4-4, Kaylee Staten 2-3. Records: SG 1-0; M 0-1.

Bradford 24, Gleason 10

Bradford 335 706 X — 24 14 2 Gleason 002 431 X — 10 9 11

WP: Cara Copous (1-0). LP: Kami Thomas. HR: G – Claudia Pineda. 3B: B – Ashlin Hardin, Kaylee Campbell; G – Pineda 2. 2B: B – Calley Graves; G – Jaeda Perry 2, Kiley Corbin, Keely Spain. Leading hitters: B – Graves 3-6, Hardin 2-6, Rebecca Wood 2-3, Saniah Thomas 2-5, Kendall Miller 2-3; G – Pineda 3-4, Corbin 3-4, Perry 2-4. Records: B 1-0 (1-0 13-1A); G 0-1 (0-1).

Ripley 7, Gibson County 4

Gibson Co. 002 200 0 — 4 5 1 Ripley 411 001 X — 7 12 1

WP: Peyton Vaughan. LP: Hannah Prestininzi (0-1). 3B: R – Kaylee McNeal, Julia Manley. 2B: GC – Albrey Sanderson, Chloe Allmon; R – Manley, Vaughan. Leading hitters: R – Manley 2-4, McNeal 3-4, Vaughan 2-4. Records: GC 0-1.

