Business Spotlight: AirMD

The winters in Humboldt have been biting and the summers have been sweltering. Heating and air conditioning are important to keep our days on track, and that’s where Air M.D. comes in.

Owners Brad and Diane Scruggs are both natives of Gibson County, Trenton and Humboldt respectively. The couple, who have been married for 15 years, are happy to talk about the uniqueness of being in business together.

“We are together 24/7,” says Diane. “With us, we aren’t just husband and wife, we’re best friends. We offset each other’s strengths and weakness, and stand behind each other through it all.”

The couple has four children, who all live in Gibson County, as well as six grandchildren.

Air M.D. has been in business for nine years, having opened in September of 2014. Its seven full-time staff members boast 175 years of combined experience in the heating, air and plumbing industry. The company handles all heating, air and plumbing needs, both commercial and residential, and covers all of West Tennessee with the exception of Shelby County.

As well as being licensed, bonded and insured, all technicians are NATE certified. This means their technicians have passed rigorous and specialized certifications to make sure all systems are properly installed and cared for by Air M.D.

Air M.D. runs the gamut on services. They specialize in HVAC repair and installation, plumbing and tankless water heaters, air quality detection and review, and air vent and dryer vent cleaning. They also offer a maintenance service membership, which offers customers priority and exclusive benefits.

The company services all makes and models of furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps.

Besides their eye-catching service trucks (white with cardiac line tracings down the sides), the Scruggs say Air M.D. stands out due to their dedication to help and please their customers, and keep long, lasting relationship with them. Honesty and affordability is also a big plus, with competitive pricing, and financing available.

Air M.D. is located at 2606 East End Dr., Suite A in Humboldt (beside the Humboldt Chronicle). They can be reached at 731-784-7106 or by going to their website, www.callairmd.com.