Business Spotlight

Tea Time: A British Touch

When Kelly Howland joined her husband, Bob, on an overseas business trip in 1998, she was just looking to have a little fun. Little did she know that a chance experience in London would spark a passion for the refinement and simplistic elegance of tea that would drive her to open her own business.

After enjoying tea and biscuits at Herrod’s Department Store, Howland decided that she needed to share the experience with everyone back home.

Tea Time: A British Touch is geared toward just that.

“I got hooked on those biscuits,” Howland laughed. “I wanted it to be like England. A historic house in a small town with something special. It’s about the experience. Sitting down, enjoying yourself and not having to be rushed. Over here, we get our coffee and we’re out the door. I think we can all benefit from slowing down and enjoying ourselves. Even for me, I smell the tea and I’m there. It doesn’t matter what is going on, when my world gets crazy, it’s my get-away.”

Tea Time offers products from the United Kingdom, including snacks and beverages, as well as specialty seasonal items from places with their own unique culture, like Ireland. Everything Howland bakes at Tea Time is made with ingredients purchsed straight from England in order to make the experience as authentic as possible.

“When I came back, I corrupted everybody I could,” she laughed. “I told people, ‘You’ve got to try this.’”

Howland stated that she plans on offering traditional British sausage rolls and meat pies in the future. For more information on services offered at Tea Time or to book a party, contact Howland at 731-470-5047.