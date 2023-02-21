Business Spotlight

The Hemp Shop helps your body reach the balance it deserves

The Hemp Shop hemp wellness boutique has a newly-opened second location at 2535 North Central Ave. in Humboldt. The original store is in Milan located at 1125 South Main St. downtown.

Owner Kristin Taracki officially opened the store with her husband Alex in November 2021. The two have been in the cannabis industry for 10 years, giving them an advantage compared to competitors. The shop currently offers a wide range of cannabinoid products including CBD and Delta 8 gummies, topicals and vape cartridges.

“In your body attached to your central nervous system is an endocannabinoid system with cannabinoid receptors called CB1 and CB2,” Taracki said. “Your body naturally produces two cannabinoids through lipids and enzymes that help try and keep your body in homeostasis.”ristin said that for whatever reason, an individual may not be producing enough of those cannabinoids and may be in need of more.

“That’s where cannabis or hemp products come in,” Taracki said. “There’s over 100 different phytocannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants. The most common ones that I’m sure you’ve heard mentioned before are THC or CBD, but there are hundreds more.”

CBD gummies can assist with a number of needs including sleep aid, immune system bolstering and anxiety treatment. Delta 8 gummies are more powerful than their CBD relatives, but not as intense as Delta 9. They can assist with euphoric sleep, relaxation, pain relief and more.

The shop’s Humboldt location is open on Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Milan location is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of The Help Shop’s product brands are developed in-house, are certified by Tennessee Agriculture and are FDA approved. All products are made using Tennessee-grown hemp. The manufacturing side of the business that creates gummies for wholesale and extracts terpene oil is done by a staff of 10 workers in Chattanooga.

“If somebody comes to our shop to purchase a product, they know that they are purchasing something that is manufactured with Tennessee-grown hemp,” Taracki said. “It’s extracted in West Tennessee and its production is finished in Tennessee as well. It’s all local.”

The shop offers tinctures, treats, shampoo and balms for pets called “Happy Pet CBD.” Gummies, tinctures and a headache roller under the shop’s “Stress Less” line of products are available for anxiety, depression, stress, mood and ADD/ADHD.

The shop recently added its Royal line, sexual enhancement gummies that aren’t infused with any cannabinoids. These gummies can be taken alone or in conjunction with another product from the store.

Products can also be ordered online through the shop’s website at: www.thehempshoptn.com.