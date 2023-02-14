Murray Hunter Pearson

Funeral services for Murray Pearson, 94, were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation was be Friday from 11:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Mr. Pearson died peacefully at his home in Humboldt, Tenn. on February 6, 2023.

He was born February 19, 1928 in Gadsden, Tenn. to James Oscar and Roxie Elizabeth Hunter Pearson.

Mr. Pearson graduated from Gadsden High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Army in November 1950 and served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged from the United States Army in October 1952. After his military service, Mr. Pearson returned to Gadsden and attended Union University from 1953-1956. He graduated in 1956 with a degree in business and economics. After graduation, he worked for the Brown Shoe Company as a time study engineer. He retired in 1992 after 35 years as a loyal employee.

In November of 1954, Mr. Pearson married the love of his life, Billie Jean Mason from Humboldt. She preceded him in death in October 2021 after 66 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mildred Odell, Agnes Ferguson and Roger Pearson.

Mr. Pearson is survived by two daughters, Jeanna (Jeff) Kitchens and Jan (Burt) Staples; five grandchildren Katie (Jake) Banks, Josie (John) Hammons, Hunter (Nicole) Kitchens, Caroline (Paul) Moody and Cole (Lily) Staples; and six great grandchildren, Lainey Banks, Elizabeth and Pearson Hammons, and Olivia, Luke and Nora Kitchens.

He spent his life devoted to God, family, friends and Humboldt. He and Billie Jean served many years as caregivers to both of their extended families. Mr. Pearson was a very active and enthusiastic member of First Baptist Church in Humboldt, now known as The Church at Sugar Creek. He and Billie Jean taught Sunday school, Mr. Pearson was a deacon for many years, served as chairman of the deacons, sang in the choir, served on various church committees and served as a relief worker when natural disasters struck the country.

In Humboldt, Mr. Pearson served on the school board from 1970-1974. He was chairman of the annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival in 1977 and was the Strawberry Festival honoree in 2007. He was proud to be a member of the Humboldt Lions Club, where he was voted Lion of the Year in 1973-74 and Lion of the Decade 2008-2017. Mr. Pearson took up golf after retirement and enjoyed playing a round of golf with his buddies. He remained active into his 90s and loved to be outside, taking a leisurely stroll with Billie Jean or working in his yard. Mr. Pearson set a wonderful example of how to live a full life and will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and his community.