 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball 2023 postseason brackets

| |

Gibson County’s Micah Hart (3) dribbles the ball against Westview during a District 12-2A high school girls basketball game at Gibson County on Feb. 4, 2023.

Postseason basketball in West Tennessee is here. Check out the schedules across West Tennessee for district and region tournaments:

BOYS

District 11-1A Tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 14

No. 4 Big Sandy at No. 1 McKenzie, 7 p.m.

No. 3 McEwen at No. 2 Houston County, 7 p.m.

at Bethel University

Friday, Feb. 17

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

District 11-1A Tournament

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 4 Big Sandy at No. 1 Houston County, 7 p.m.

No. 3 McEwen at No. 2 McKenzie, 7 p.m.

at Bethel University

Friday, Feb. 17

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment