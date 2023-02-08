| logout
West Tennessee high school basketball 2023 postseason brackets
Postseason basketball in West Tennessee is here. Check out the schedules across West Tennessee for district and region tournaments:
BOYS
District 11-1A Tournament
Tuesday, Feb. 14
No. 4 Big Sandy at No. 1 McKenzie, 7 p.m.
No. 3 McEwen at No. 2 Houston County, 7 p.m.
at Bethel University
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation, 5 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
District 11-1A Tournament
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 4 Big Sandy at No. 1 Houston County, 7 p.m.
No. 3 McEwen at No. 2 McKenzie, 7 p.m.
at Bethel University
Friday, Feb. 17
Consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.