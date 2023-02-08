West Tennessee high school basketball 2023 postseason brackets

Postseason basketball in West Tennessee is here. Check out the schedules across West Tennessee for district and region tournaments:

BOYS

District 11-1A Tournament

Tuesday, Feb. 14

No. 4 Big Sandy at No. 1 McKenzie, 7 p.m.

No. 3 McEwen at No. 2 Houston County, 7 p.m.

at Bethel University

Friday, Feb. 17

Consolation, 5 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

District 11-1A Tournament

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 4 Big Sandy at No. 1 Houston County, 7 p.m.

No. 3 McEwen at No. 2 McKenzie, 7 p.m.

at Bethel University

Friday, Feb. 17

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.