Ray Anderson, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his residence in Humboldt, Tenn.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 30, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Bells Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jeff Keen officiating. Burial followed at Providence UMC Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn. Visitation was held to honor Mr. Anderson on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Anderson was born on March 29, 1934 in Linden, Tenn. to Clyde and Celia McDonald Anderson. He was a member of Bells Assembly of God in Bells, Tenn. Mr. Anderson had such a servant’s heart, sacrificing himself to serve this country for 21 years in the US Army with two tours to Vietnam where he received two Bronze Stars. After retiring from the military, Mr. Anderson gave his time in pastoring two churches and filled in whenever and wherever the need was. In his spare time, he loved playing horseshoes and collecting antique clocks. He also had the joy of traveling the world and enjoying the many sights.

He is survived by his wife, Clara Mae Ezell Anderson; two sons, Gary Anderson (Karen) of Maury City, Tenn. and Ricky Anderson (Norma) of Jackson, Tenn.; three daughters, Melinda Keen (Jeff) of Crockett Mills, Tenn., Chantal Creasy (Floyd) of the Providence community, and Shannon Dykstra (Von) of Holladay, Tenn.; three brothers, Lee Tibbs of Amarillo, Tex., Floyd Tibbs of Hohenwald, TNenn. and Larry Tibbs of Columbia, Tenn.; one sister, Joyce Tibbs of Franklin, Tenn.; a great legacy of 13 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Celia Anderson; his first wife of 58 years, Jenny Byrd Anderson; brother, Ralph Anderson; and sister, Shirley James.

Pallbearers for the service were Matt Reynolds, Scotty Rushing, Ryan Matthews, Clayton Dykstra, Chris Jeter and Paul Brinkley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Providence UMC Cemetery, Alton Williamson, 821 Providence Rd, Jackson, TN 38301, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.