Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 30

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Independence (8) 22-3 115 1

2. Hillsboro (3) 18-3 103 3

3. Bartlett (1) 17-8 81 2

4. William Blount 22-4 78 4

5. Oak Ridge 18-3 59 T7

6. Germantown 17-5 47 5

7. Bradley Central 16-3 40 9

8. Gallatin 19-4 38 10

9. Rossview 19-4 27 NR

10. Houston 15-6 24 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland 18.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Haywood County (7) 20-4 109 2

2. Stone Memorial 19-3 99 4

3. Crockett County 19-3 90 1

4. Fulton (4) 19-5 87 6

5. Livingston Academy (1) 20-3 70 3

6. Fayette Ware 18-6 54 8

7. Lawrence County 20-4 45 5

8. Tennessee 20-6 39 10

9. Dyersburg 17-4 18 NR

10. Dyer County 15-5 13 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Melrose 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (12) 19-0 120 1

2. Fairview 19-3 98 2

3. Kingston 17-3 70 5

4. Cascade 19-4 65 6

5. Douglass 15-6 63 4

6. Chuckey-Doak 20-4 62 3

7. Milan 17-5 50 7

8. Gibson County 16-6 32 10

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 17-4 22 8

(tie) Power Center Academy High School 15-8 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Alcoa 16. Tyner Academy 14.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (12) 16-1 120 1

2. Clay County 18-3 108 2

3. Hampton 18-5 89 4

4. Richland 17-4 73 3

5. Gordonsville 17-5 72 7

6. East Robertson 15-5 46 6

7. Eagleville 16-7 39 8

8. McKenzie 12-5 38 5

9. Chattanooga Preparatory 18-8 23 10

10. Santa Fe 15-6 13 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (8) 24-2 114 1

2. Brentwood Academy (4) 17-2 111 2

3. MBA 18-3 95 3

4. Knoxville Webb 18-6 64 5

5. CBHS 16-5 44 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 26. Knoxville Catholic 14. MUS 12.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (10) 21-1 118 1

2. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 21-2 108 3

3. Boyd Buchanan 20-3 77 2

4. Clarksville Academy 18-5 69 5

5. Sacred Heart 20-5 30 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: King’s Academy 27. Davidson Academy 22. First Assembly Christian 15. Columbia Academy 14.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (10) 24-0 118 1

2. Bradley Central (2) 23-0 107 2

3. Coffee County 26-1 98 3

4. Blackman 22-2 82 4

5. Cookeville 21-3 65 5

6. Heritage 20-2 57 6

7. Stewarts Creek 22-3 44 7

8. Arlington 16-5 23 8

9. Bartlett 21-7 19 10

10. Gallatin 20-3 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (10) 21-0 118 1

2. Livingston Academy (2) 21-3 104 2

3. Upperman 21-3 95 3

4. Elizabethton 20-4 75 4

(tie) Creek Wood 21-3 75 5

6. Greeneville 17-6 38 6

7. Cumberland County 18-5 37 7

8. Lincoln County 20-2 36 NR

9. White County 19-7 28 9

10. South Gibson 18-6 25 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (11) 22-0 119 1

2. York Institute (1) 20-2 107 2

3. Alcoa 22-2 98 3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 19-4 74 5

5. Gibson County 20-6 66 4

6. Huntingdon 20-4 49 6

7. McMinn Central 17-5 44 8

8. Cheatham County 21-4 40 9

9. Community 18-5 23 10

(tie) Summertown 17-6 23 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (12) 24-0 120 1

2. Hampton 20-1 100 2

3. Clay County 19-4 94 3

4. McKenzie 15-6 82 4

5. Dresden 18-5 69 5

6. Clarkrange 18-6 52 6

7. Houston County 17-4 33 T9

8. Richland 14-5 29 8

9. Pickett County 14-8 28 7

10. Oneida 17-5 25 T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Ensworth (11) 20-3 119 1

2. Briarcrest (1) 20-3 109 T2

3. Harpeth Hall 18-4 87 T2

4. Knoxville Webb 14-7 78 5

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 15-7 32 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 28. Knoxville Catholic 21. <

Division II – Class 1A

1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9) 21-4 117 1

2. Nashville Christian (3) 25-2 111 2

3. CAK 21-5 92 3

4. Ezell-Harding 19-4 66 5

5. Trinity Christian Academy 18-5 52 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.