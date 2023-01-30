 Skip to content

Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 30

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Independence (8)                        22-3    115  1

2. Hillsboro (3)                           18-3    103  3

3. Bartlett (1)                            17-8    81   2

4. William Blount                          22-4    78   4

5. Oak Ridge                               18-3    59   T7

6. Germantown                              17-5    47   5

7. Bradley Central                         16-3    40   9

8. Gallatin                                19-4    38   10

9. Rossview                                19-4    27   NR

10. Houston                                 15-6    24   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland 18.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Haywood County (7)                      20-4    109  2

2. Stone Memorial                          19-3    99   4

3. Crockett County                         19-3    90   1

4. Fulton (4)                              19-5    87   6

5. Livingston Academy (1)                  20-3    70   3

6. Fayette Ware                            18-6    54   8

7. Lawrence County                         20-4    45   5

8. Tennessee                               20-6    39   10

9. Dyersburg                               17-4    18   NR

10. Dyer County                             15-5    13   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Melrose 12.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (12)                     19-0    120  1

2. Fairview                                19-3    98   2

3. Kingston                                17-3    70   5

4. Cascade                                 19-4    65   6

5. Douglass                                15-6    63   4

6. Chuckey-Doak                            20-4    62   3

7. Milan                                  17-5    50   7

8. Gibson County                           16-6    32   10

9. Gatlinburg-Pittman                      17-4    22   8

(tie) Power Center Academy High School         15-8    22   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Alcoa 16. Tyner Academy 14.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (12)                          16-1    120  1

2. Clay County                             18-3    108  2

3. Hampton                                 18-5    89   4

4. Richland                                17-4    73   3

5. Gordonsville                            17-5    72   7

6. East Robertson                          15-5    46   6

7. Eagleville                              16-7    39   8

8. McKenzie                                12-5    38   5

9. Chattanooga Preparatory                 18-8    23   10

10. Santa Fe                                15-6    13   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (8)                          24-2    114  1

2. Brentwood Academy (4)                   17-2    111  2

3. MBA                                    18-3    95   3

4. Knoxville Webb                          18-6    64   5

5. CBHS                                   16-5    44   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 26. Knoxville Catholic 14. MUS 12.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (10)                        21-1    118  1

2. Lausanne Collegiate (2)                 21-2    108  3

3. Boyd Buchanan                           20-3    77   2

4. Clarksville Academy                     18-5    69   5

5. Sacred Heart                            20-5    30   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: King’s Academy 27. Davidson Academy 22. First Assembly Christian 15. Columbia Academy 14.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (10)                      24-0    118  1

2. Bradley Central (2)                23-0    107  2

3. Coffee County                     26-1    98   3

4. Blackman                          22-2    82   4

5. Cookeville                        21-3    65   5

6. Heritage                          20-2    57   6

7. Stewarts Creek                    22-3    44   7

8. Arlington                         16-5    23   8

9. Bartlett                          21-7    19   10

10. Gallatin                          20-3    15   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

 1. Jackson South Side (10)            21-0    118  1

2. Livingston Academy (2)             21-3    104  2

3. Upperman                          21-3    95   3

4. Elizabethton                      20-4    75   4

(tie) Creek Wood                      21-3    75   5

6. Greeneville                       17-6    38   6

7. Cumberland County                 18-5    37   7

8. Lincoln County                    20-2    36   NR

9. White County                      19-7    28   9

10. South Gibson                      18-6    25   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (11)                     22-0    119  1

2. York Institute (1)                 20-2    107  2

3. Alcoa                             22-2    98   3

4. Gatlinburg-Pittman                 19-4    74   5

5. Gibson County                     20-6    66   4

6. Huntingdon                        20-4    49   6

7. McMinn Central                    17-5    44   8

8. Cheatham County                   21-4    40   9

9. Community                         18-5    23   10

(tie) Summertown                      17-6    23   7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (12)                 24-0    120  1

2. Hampton                           20-1    100  2

3. Clay County                       19-4    94   3

4. McKenzie                          15-6    82   4

5. Dresden                           18-5    69   5

6. Clarkrange                        18-6    52   6

7. Houston County                    17-4    33   T9

8. Richland                          14-5    29   8

9. Pickett County                    14-8    28   7

10. Oneida                            17-5    25   T9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Ensworth (11)                     20-3    119  1

2. Briarcrest (1)                    20-3    109  T2

3. Harpeth Hall                      18-4    87   T2

4. Knoxville Webb                    14-7    78   5

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy        15-7    32   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Father Ryan 28. Knoxville Catholic 21. <

Division II – Class 1A

1. Webb School-Bell Buckle (9)        21-4    117  1

2. Nashville Christian (3)            25-2    111  2

3. CAK                               21-5    92   3

4. Ezell-Harding                     19-4    66   5

5. Trinity Christian Academy          18-5    52   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 35.<

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

