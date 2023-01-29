West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 11

Week 11 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:

BOYS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 4-0 12-5 McEwen 2-2 11-10 Houston Co. 2-2 10-11 Big Sandy 0-4 8-12

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Frank Hughes 5-1 16-5 Perry Co. 5-1 10-7 West Carroll 4-3 6-17 Clarksburg 2-5 7-11 Bruceton 0-6 4-17

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Bradford 5-1 15-7 Dresden 4-2 6-12 Greenfield 3-2 11-10 S. Fulton 2-3 8-10 Gleason 0-6 1-22

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 5-0 16-1 Peabody 5-1 9-13 Humboldt 3-2 10-8 Lake Co. 2-3 8-11 JCM 1-4 3-18 Halls 0-6 1-19

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 6-0 19-6 Waverly 3-2 6-11 Hickman Co. 3-3 8-12 Stewart Co. 2-4 6-17 E. Hickman 0-5 5-18

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 5-0 16-6 Milan 5-1 17-5 Union City 2-4 6-17 Westview 1-4 7-16 Huntingdon 1-5 8-14

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Bolivar 5-0 11-8 Scotts Hill 4-2 12-7 Riverside 3-3 10-12 Madison 2-4 4-19 Adamsville 0-5 2-16

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 2-0 13-9 Hardin Co. 1-1 10-11 Lexington 1-1 9-12 McNairy 0-2 10-11

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. South Side 2-0 3-11 South Gibson 1-1 10-11 North Side 1-1 16-4 Liberty 0-2 6-11

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 1-0 17-4 Obion Co. 1-0 18-5 Crockett Co. 0-1 19-3 Dyer Co. 0-1 15-5

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Haywood 4-1 20-4 Munford 3-2 14-7 Covington 2-2 12-9 Ripley 2-3 8-14 Brighton 1-4 8-12

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 6-1 20-5 Jackson Chr. 5-2 17-6 TCA 4-3 18-7 USJ 4-3 10-11 Tip-Rosemark 2-5 5-18 Fayette Aca. 0-7 7-16

GIRLS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 4-0 15-6 Houston Co. 3-1 17-4 McEwen 1-3 18-6 Big Sandy 0-4 2-18

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Perry Co. 6-0 14-6 West Carroll 5-2 12-11 Bruceton 3-3 7-14 Clarksburg 2-5 4-14 Frank Hughes 0-6 2-19

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Dresden 5-1 18-5 Greenfield 3-2 10-12 S. Fulton 3-2 15-6 Gleason 3-3 14-9 Bradford 0-6 6-16

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Peabody 6-0 13-9 JCM 5-1 11-10 Middleton 3-2 6-11 Lake Co. 2-3 8-13 Humboldt 1-5 3-15 Halls 0-6 4-19

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. E. Hickman 5-0 15-8 Hickman Co. 4-2 10-10 Stewart Co. 3-3 8-15 Camden 2-4 9-13 Waverly 0-5 3-14

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Westview 5-0 22-0 Gibson Co. 4-1 20-6 Huntingdon 3-3 20-4 Union City 2-4 7-16 Milan 0-6 5-15

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Riverside 6-0 17-5 Scotts Hill 4-2 17-6 Bolivar 3-2 10-11 Adamsville 1-4 11-10 Madison 0-6 9-12

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 2-0 12-10 McNairy 1-1 14-7 Lexington 1-1 11-9 Hardin Co. 0-2 5-15

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. South Side 2-0 21-0 South Gibson 1-1 18-6 Liberty 1-1 2-14 North Side 0-2 1-19

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 1-0 18-4 Dyersburg 1-0 11-8 Dyer Co. 0-1 16-3 Obion Co. 0-1 9-14

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Covington 3-1 7-13 Munford 3-2 12-8 Ripley 3-2 8-15 Haywood 3-2 5-17 Brighton 0-5 4-14

Division II-A West