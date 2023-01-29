Sacred Heart boys re-enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 11

A full week of games is upon us before district play ends next week. Now is the time for teams to make a move up or down the district standings for the best possible seed in the upcoming tournaments.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (16-1) – Results: Beat Adamsville 68-22; Beat Halls 91-42. Up next: Tuesday vs. Humboldt; Friday at JCM. Last week: No. 1.

2. Haywood (20-4) – Results: Beat Ripley 48-39; Beat Brighton 87-31. Up next: Monday vs. Munford. Last week: No. 2.

3. Fayette-Ware (18-6) – Results: Did not play. Up next: Friday vs. Bolton. Last week: No. 5.

4. Dyersburg (17-4) – Results: Beat Dyer County 78-51. Up next: Monday at Crockett County; Friday at Obion County. Last week: No. 8.

5. Crockett County (19-3) – Results: Lost to Obion County 58-47. Up next: Monday vs. Dyersburg; Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 3.

6. Henry County (17-5) – Results: Lost to Obion County 66-59; Lost to Kenwood 63-55. Up next: Tuesday at Clarksville; Friday at Clarksville Northwest. Last week: No. 4.

7. Dyer County (15-5) – Results: Lost to Dyersburg 78-51. Up next: Tuesday vs. Obion County; Friday at Crockett County. Last week: No. 6.

8. Gibson County (16-6) – Results: Beat McKenzie 52-44; Beat Huntingdon 70-54. Up next: Tuesday vs. Milan; Friday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 9.

9. North Side (16-4) – Results: Beat Liberty 64-39; Lost to South Gibson 52-49. Up next: Monday at South Side; Friday vs. Liberty. Last week: No. 7.

10. Camden (19-6) – Results: Beat West Carroll 79-57; Beat East Hickman 83-51; Beat Stewart County 82-49. Up next: Tuesday vs. Waverly; Friday at Hickman County. Last week: No. 10.

11. Milan (17-5) – Results: Beat Westview 47-37; Beat Union City 39-29. Up next: Tuesday at Gibson County; Friday vs. Huntingdon. Last week: No. 11.

12. Sacred Heart (20-5) – Results: Beat TCA 64-59; Beat Natchez Trace 111-56; Beat Fayette Academy 87-49. Up next: Tuesday vs. Jackson Christian; Friday at USJ. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: McKenzie (12-5).

On the Bubble: Bradford (15-7); Chester County (13-9); Jackson Christian (17-6); Obion County (18-5).

Girls

1. South Side (21-0) – Results: Beat South Gibson 55-52; Beat Liberty 64-7. Up next: Monday vs. North Side; Friday vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (22-0) – Results: Beat Milan 57-22. Up next: Tuesday vs. Union City; Friday at Gibson County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (20-6) – Results: Beat Huntingdon 58-50; Lost to McKenzie 75-73. Up next: Tuesday vs. Milan; Friday vs. Westview. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Gibson (18-6) – Results: Beat North Side 87-7; Lost to South Side 55-52. Up next: Monday at Liberty; Friday at South Side. Last week: No. 5.

5. Huntingdon (20-4) – Results: Beat Union City 74-50; Lost to Gibson County 58-50. Up next: Tuesday at Clarksburg; Friday at Milan; Saturday at Waverly. Last week: No. 4.

6. McKenzie (15-6) – Results: Beat Gibson County 75-73; Beat McEwen 85-65. Up next: Monday vs. Gleason; Tuesday at Big Sandy; Friday at Houston County. Last week: No. 9.

7. Riverside (17-5) – Results: Beat Scotts Hill 53-41; Beat Madison 47-25. Up next: Tuesday at Adamsville; Friday vs. Lewis County. Last week: No. 7.

8. Dresden (18-5) – Results: Beat Gleason 47-35; Beat South Fulton 58-54. Up next: Monday vs. Bradford. Last week: No. 8.

9. Dyer County (16-3) – Results: Lost to Dyersburg 67-64. Up next: Tuesday vs. Obion County; Friday at Crockett County. Last week: No. 6.

10. TCA (18-5) – Results: Beat Jackson Christian 53-34. Up next: Monday at Tipton-Rosemark; Friday vs. Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 10.

11. Crockett County (18-4) – Results: Beat Obion County 30-21. Up next: Monday vs. Dyersburg; Friday vs. Dyer County. Last week: No. 11.

12. South Fulton (15-6) – Results: Beat Bruceton 53-22; Beat Fulton City (Ky.) 71-31; Lost to Dresden 58-54. Up next: Monday at Greenfield; Friday vs. Bradford. Last week: No. 12.

On the Bubble: Dyersburg (11-8); Fayette-Ware (19-6); Peabody (13-9); USJ (14-8).