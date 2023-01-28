| logout
Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 30- Feb. 4
Week 12 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — South Gibson at Liberty; Bradford at Dresden
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – Milan at Gibson County; Halls at Peabody; Humboldt at Middleton; West Carroll at Perry County
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. – South Gibson at South Side; Huntingdon at Milan; Westview at Gibson County; Peabody at Humboldt; Bradford at South Fulton