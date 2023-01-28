 Skip to content

Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 30- Feb. 4

South Gibson’s Camden Lockett (11) drives to the basket against Obion County during a high school boys basketball game at South Gibson on Jan. 20, 2023.

Week 12 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full schedule of games for schools across the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Liberty; Bradford at Dresden

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – Milan at Gibson County; Halls at Peabody; Humboldt at Middleton; West Carroll at Perry County

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – South Gibson at South Side; Huntingdon at Milan; Westview at Gibson County; Peabody at Humboldt; Bradford at South Fulton

