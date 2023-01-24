Olive Perry White, 105, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at AHC-Humboldt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral Services were conducted Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation was Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the service hour.

Mrs. White was born May 14, 1917 to the late John Turner Perry and Mattie Sarah Joyner Perry in Madison County, Tenn. near the Providence community.

She was named after her maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Olive Dougan Joyner. She was a beautician all her life, starting at the age of 16, except during World War II when she worked at Milan Arsenal.

Mrs. White was married to the late Richard Austin White in 1971. She was not blessed with children but had 20 nieces and nephews who love and respect her. She was saved at a Billy Graham crusade in Nashville and was a member of the Brownsville FUMC and choir for many years. She enjoyed singing in the choir for many years.

When asked what her secret to life is, she always said, “Drink lots of water, eat lots of vegetables and don’t ever give up.”

Mrs. White was preceded in death by four brothers, George Perry, Malcom Perry, John Turner Perry and Carrol Perry; and two sisters, Mabel Parker Booth and Mildred Greene.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s Choice in her loving memory.

The family wishes to personally thank Mrs. Stacy Mikkelson for her loving care and attention.

Serving as pallbearers were Mark Stanley, Parker Benton, Joe Benton, Marty Perry, Jeff Perry and David Perry.