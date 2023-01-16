 Skip to content

Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 16

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. William Blount (1)                 19-3    74   4

2. Bartlett (6)                      15-6    68   1

3. Germantown (1)                    16-3    66   5

4. Independence (1)                  18-3    60   6

5. Hillsboro                         14-3    54   2

6. Memphis East (1)                  15-5    44   8

7. Hardin Valley                     17-3    43   NR

8. Gallatin                          15-2    42   9

9. Cleveland                         16-4    38   3

10. Whitehaven                        11-4    37   7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Livingston Academy (10)            17-0    100  1

2. Crockett County                   17-2    75   4

3. Haywood County                    16-4    71   2

4. Lawrence County                   17-3    68   3

5. Stone Memorial                    15-3    48   5

6. Melrose                           13-4    40   7

7. Fulton                            15-5    36   6

8. Obion County                      16-2    32   10

9. Fayette Ware                      16-6    28   8

10. Tennessee                         15-5    20   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (10)                16-0    100  1

2. Fairview                          15-2    86   2

3. Chuckey-Doak                      17-2    77   4

4. Milan                             14-4    52   3

5. Douglass                          11-5    47   7

6. Kingston                          11-3    39   6

7. Cascade                           14-4    37   8

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman                 14-3    25   5

9. Cheatham County                   15-6    21   9

10. Tyner Academy                     10-4    20   NR

(tie) Power Center High School         12-8    20   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (9)                     12-1    99   1

2. Clay County (1)                   14-3    91   2

3. Richland                          14-3    74   3

4. East Robertson                    13-3    66   5

5. Hampton                           13-5    58   4

6. Eagleville                        14-5    43   6

7. Gordonsville                      14-4    42   8

8. McKenzie                          9-3     40   7

9. North Greene                      13-7    15   10

10. Pickett County                    11-7    12   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (10)                   22-1    100  1

2. Brentwood Academy                 14-2    83   2

3. MBA                               14-2    75   4

4. CBHS                              14-4    57   3

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy        14-5    45   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.<

Class Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (7)                   16-1    97   1

2. Boyd Buchanan (1)                 18-3    85   2

3. King’s Academy                    16-4    76   5

4. Davidson Academy                  15-3    61   3

5. Lausanne Collegiate (2)            15-2    49   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (7)                       20-0    97   1

2. Bradley Central (1)                18-0    81   T2

(tie) Coffee County (2)                22-1    81   T2

4. Blackman                          19-1    79   4

5. Heritage                          17-1    53   6

6. Cookeville                        16-3    33   8

7. Stewarts Creek                    18-3    25   7

8. Rockvale                          15-2    22   9

9. Arlington                         14-4    21   10

10. Gallatin                          17-2    18  NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 17. Sevier County 13.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (9)             17-0    99   T1

2. Upperman (1)                      18-3    81   T1

3. Creek Wood                        17-2    66   6

4. Elizabethton                      16-4    59   5

5. White County                      17-5    52   3

6. Livingston Academy                 15-3    51   8

7. Greeneville                       15-5    33   10

8. Dyer County                       15-2    31   4

9. Cumberland County                 14-5    27   7

10. Crockett County                   16-3    21   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 12.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (9)                      18-0    96   1

2. York Institute (1)                 17-2    86   3

3. Alcoa                             18-2    83   2

4. Gibson County                     18-4    63   6

5. Huntingdon                        18-2    59   4

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman                 15-4    40   5

7. Summertown                        14-5    38   10

8. Cheatham County                   18-3    35   7

9. McMinn Central                    13-5    21   8

(tie) Community                       14-5    21   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (10)                 18-0    100  1

2. Hampton                           16-0    84   2

3. McKenzie                          12-5    66   5

4. Clarkrange                        16-5    64   3

(tie) Clay County                     15-4    64   4

6. Dresden                           14-5    36   7

7. Richland                          11-4    35   10

8. Pickett County                    13-6    30   6

9. Houston County                    14-3    21   8

10. McEwen                            15-4    14   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 13.<

Division II – Class 2A

† 1. Briarcrest (2)                    18-3    90   1

†(tie) Ensworth (4)                    14-3    90   3

†(tie) Harpeth Hall (4)                 15-2    90   2

† 4. Knoxville Webb                    11-6    51   4

† 5. Father Ryan                       12-3    47   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 32.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Nashville Christian (7)            21-1    97   1

2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (3)        15-3    72   4

3. CAK                               17-5    69   2

4. Trinity Christian Academy          15-4    61   5

5. Ezell-Harding                     15-3    43   3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 32.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.

