Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 16

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. William Blount (1) 19-3 74 4

2. Bartlett (6) 15-6 68 1

3. Germantown (1) 16-3 66 5

4. Independence (1) 18-3 60 6

5. Hillsboro 14-3 54 2

6. Memphis East (1) 15-5 44 8

7. Hardin Valley 17-3 43 NR

8. Gallatin 15-2 42 9

9. Cleveland 16-4 38 3

10. Whitehaven 11-4 37 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

RANKINGS: Middleton boys reclaim No. 1 in West Tennessee basketball rankings after Week 9

STANDINGS: Updated West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 9

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Week 10

Division I – Class 3A

1. Livingston Academy (10) 17-0 100 1

2. Crockett County 17-2 75 4

3. Haywood County 16-4 71 2

4. Lawrence County 17-3 68 3

5. Stone Memorial 15-3 48 5

6. Melrose 13-4 40 7

7. Fulton 15-5 36 6

8. Obion County 16-2 32 10

9. Fayette Ware 16-6 28 8

10. Tennessee 15-5 20 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (10) 16-0 100 1

2. Fairview 15-2 86 2

3. Chuckey-Doak 17-2 77 4

4. Milan 14-4 52 3

5. Douglass 11-5 47 7

6. Kingston 11-3 39 6

7. Cascade 14-4 37 8

8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-3 25 5

9. Cheatham County 15-6 21 9

10. Tyner Academy 10-4 20 NR

(tie) Power Center High School 12-8 20 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.

Division I – Class 1A

1. Middleton (9) 12-1 99 1

2. Clay County (1) 14-3 91 2

3. Richland 14-3 74 3

4. East Robertson 13-3 66 5

5. Hampton 13-5 58 4

6. Eagleville 14-5 43 6

7. Gordonsville 14-4 42 8

8. McKenzie 9-3 40 7

9. North Greene 13-7 15 10

10. Pickett County 11-7 12 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (10) 22-1 100 1

2. Brentwood Academy 14-2 83 2

3. MBA 14-2 75 4

4. CBHS 14-4 57 3

5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 14-5 45 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.<

Class Division II – Class 1A

1. Goodpasture (7) 16-1 97 1

2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 18-3 85 2

3. King’s Academy 16-4 76 5

4. Davidson Academy 15-3 61 3

5. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 15-2 49 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bearden (7) 20-0 97 1

2. Bradley Central (1) 18-0 81 T2

(tie) Coffee County (2) 22-1 81 T2

4. Blackman 19-1 79 4

5. Heritage 17-1 53 6

6. Cookeville 16-3 33 8

7. Stewarts Creek 18-3 25 7

8. Rockvale 15-2 22 9

9. Arlington 14-4 21 10

10. Gallatin 17-2 18 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 17. Sevier County 13.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (9) 17-0 99 T1

2. Upperman (1) 18-3 81 T1

3. Creek Wood 17-2 66 6

4. Elizabethton 16-4 59 5

5. White County 17-5 52 3

6. Livingston Academy 15-3 51 8

7. Greeneville 15-5 33 10

8. Dyer County 15-2 31 4

9. Cumberland County 14-5 27 7

10. Crockett County 16-3 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 12.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Westview (9) 18-0 96 1

2. York Institute (1) 17-2 86 3

3. Alcoa 18-2 83 2

4. Gibson County 18-4 63 6

5. Huntingdon 18-2 59 4

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 40 5

7. Summertown 14-5 38 10

8. Cheatham County 18-3 35 7

9. McMinn Central 13-5 21 8

(tie) Community 14-5 21 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (10) 18-0 100 1

2. Hampton 16-0 84 2

3. McKenzie 12-5 66 5

4. Clarkrange 16-5 64 3

(tie) Clay County 15-4 64 4

6. Dresden 14-5 36 7

7. Richland 11-4 35 10

8. Pickett County 13-6 30 6

9. Houston County 14-3 21 8

10. McEwen 15-4 14 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 13.<

Division II – Class 2A

† 1. Briarcrest (2) 18-3 90 1

†(tie) Ensworth (4) 14-3 90 3

†(tie) Harpeth Hall (4) 15-2 90 2

† 4. Knoxville Webb 11-6 51 4

† 5. Father Ryan 12-3 47 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 32.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Nashville Christian (7) 21-1 97 1

2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (3) 15-3 72 4

3. CAK 17-5 69 2

4. Trinity Christian Academy 15-4 61 5

5. Ezell-Harding 15-3 43 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 32.

___

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.