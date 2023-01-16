Tennessee Associated Press high school basketball rankings for Jan. 16
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 9, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. William Blount (1) 19-3 74 4
2. Bartlett (6) 15-6 68 1
3. Germantown (1) 16-3 66 5
4. Independence (1) 18-3 60 6
5. Hillsboro 14-3 54 2
6. Memphis East (1) 15-5 44 8
7. Hardin Valley 17-3 43 NR
8. Gallatin 15-2 42 9
9. Cleveland 16-4 38 3
10. Whitehaven 11-4 37 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Livingston Academy (10) 17-0 100 1
2. Crockett County 17-2 75 4
3. Haywood County 16-4 71 2
4. Lawrence County 17-3 68 3
5. Stone Memorial 15-3 48 5
6. Melrose 13-4 40 7
7. Fulton 15-5 36 6
8. Obion County 16-2 32 10
9. Fayette Ware 16-6 28 8
10. Tennessee 15-5 20 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Dyer County 15.
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (10) 16-0 100 1
2. Fairview 15-2 86 2
3. Chuckey-Doak 17-2 77 4
4. Milan 14-4 52 3
5. Douglass 11-5 47 7
6. Kingston 11-3 39 6
7. Cascade 14-4 37 8
8. Gatlinburg-Pittman 14-3 25 5
9. Cheatham County 15-6 21 9
10. Tyner Academy 10-4 20 NR
(tie) Power Center High School 12-8 20 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gibson County 12.
Division I – Class 1A
1. Middleton (9) 12-1 99 1
2. Clay County (1) 14-3 91 2
3. Richland 14-3 74 3
4. East Robertson 13-3 66 5
5. Hampton 13-5 58 4
6. Eagleville 14-5 43 6
7. Gordonsville 14-4 42 8
8. McKenzie 9-3 40 7
9. North Greene 13-7 15 10
10. Pickett County 11-7 12 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II – Class 2A
1. Briarcrest (10) 22-1 100 1
2. Brentwood Academy 14-2 83 2
3. MBA 14-2 75 4
4. CBHS 14-4 57 3
5. Christ Presbyterian Academy 14-5 45 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Knoxville Catholic 25. Knoxville Webb 15.
Class Division II – Class 1A
1. Goodpasture (7) 16-1 97 1
2. Boyd Buchanan (1) 18-3 85 2
3. King’s Academy 16-4 76 5
4. Davidson Academy 15-3 61 3
5. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 15-2 49 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
GIRLS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bearden (7) 20-0 97 1
2. Bradley Central (1) 18-0 81 T2
(tie) Coffee County (2) 22-1 81 T2
4. Blackman 19-1 79 4
5. Heritage 17-1 53 6
6. Cookeville 16-3 33 8
7. Stewarts Creek 18-3 25 7
8. Rockvale 15-2 22 9
9. Arlington 14-4 21 10
10. Gallatin 17-2 18 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bartlett 17. Sevier County 13.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (9) 17-0 99 T1
2. Upperman (1) 18-3 81 T1
3. Creek Wood 17-2 66 6
4. Elizabethton 16-4 59 5
5. White County 17-5 52 3
6. Livingston Academy 15-3 51 8
7. Greeneville 15-5 33 10
8. Dyer County 15-2 31 4
9. Cumberland County 14-5 27 7
10. Crockett County 16-3 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Gibson 12.
Division I – Class 2A
1. Westview (9) 18-0 96 1
2. York Institute (1) 17-2 86 3
3. Alcoa 18-2 83 2
4. Gibson County 18-4 63 6
5. Huntingdon 18-2 59 4
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 15-4 40 5
7. Summertown 14-5 38 10
8. Cheatham County 18-3 35 7
9. McMinn Central 13-5 21 8
(tie) Community 14-5 21 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (10) 18-0 100 1
2. Hampton 16-0 84 2
3. McKenzie 12-5 66 5
4. Clarkrange 16-5 64 3
(tie) Clay County 15-4 64 4
6. Dresden 14-5 36 7
7. Richland 11-4 35 10
8. Pickett County 13-6 30 6
9. Houston County 14-3 21 8
10. McEwen 15-4 14 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oneida 13.
Division II – Class 2A
† 1. Briarcrest (2) 18-3 90 1
†(tie) Ensworth (4) 14-3 90 3
†(tie) Harpeth Hall (4) 15-2 90 2
† 4. Knoxville Webb 11-6 51 4
† 5. Father Ryan 12-3 47 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Christ Presbyterian Academy 32.
Division II – Class 1A
1. Nashville Christian (7) 21-1 97 1
2. Webb School-Bell Buckle (3) 15-3 72 4
3. CAK 17-5 69 2
4. Trinity Christian Academy 15-4 61 5
5. Ezell-Harding 15-3 43 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: Middle Tennessee Christian 32.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Williamson Herald, Franklin; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin; The Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin.