West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 9

Peabody’s Jamya Carter (21) drives the baseline against Halls during a District 14-1A high school girls basketball game on Jan. 13, 2023.
Week 9 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:
BOYS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|2-0
|9-3
|McEwen
|1-1
|9-7
|Houston Co.
|1-1
|7-10
|Big Sandy
|0-2
|7-9
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Frank Hughes
|3-0
|11-4
|Perry Co.
|2-1
|7-7
|West Carroll
|1-2
|3-14
|Clarksburg
|1-2
|6-8
|Bruceton
|0-3
|4-11
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Greenfield
|2-0
|9-8
|Bradford
|2-1
|10-7
|Dresden
|2-1
|4-10
|S. Fulton
|0-2
|4-9
|Gleason
|0-2
|1-17
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|2-0
|12-1
|Peabody
|2-0
|6-12
|Humboldt
|1-1
|9-7
|Lake Co.
|1-1
|7-7
|JCM
|0-2
|2-16
|Halls
|0-2
|1-14
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|3-0
|14-6
|Stewart Co.
|1-1
|5-13
|Hickman Co.
|1-1
|6-10
|E. Hickman
|0-1
|5-14
|Waverly
|0-2
|3-10
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|2-0
|12-6
|Milan
|2-1
|14-4
|Huntingdon
|1-1
|8-10
|Union City
|1-2
|5-14
|Westview
|0-2
|4-14
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|2-0
|8-6
|Scotts Hill
|2-1
|9-5
|Madison
|1-1
|3-16
|Riverside
|1-2
|6-12
|Adamsville
|0-2
|2-12
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|10-8
|McNairy
|0-0
|9-8
|Lexington
|0-0
|8-8
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|8-9
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|North Side
|0-0
|12-3
|South Gibson
|0-0
|7-10
|Liberty
|0-0
|6-9
|South Side
|0-0
|1-9
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|17-2
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|16-2
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|14-4
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|14-4
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|1-0
|10-7
|Brighton
|1-0
|7-8
|Haywood
|1-1
|15-4
|Ripley
|1-1
|6-12
|Munford
|0-2
|9-7
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|2-1
|15-5
|Sacred Heart
|2-1
|15-5
|Jackson Chr.
|2-1
|13-5
|USJ
|2-1
|8-9
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-2
|4-15
|Fayette Aca.
|0-3
|7-12
GIRLS
District 11-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|2-0
|14-3
|McKenzie
|2-0
|12-5
|McEwen
|0-2
|15-4
|Big Sandy
|0-2
|2-14
District 12-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Perry Co.
|3-0
|11-6
|Bruceton
|2-1
|5-10
|West Carroll
|2-2
|8-9
|Clarksburg
|1-2
|3-11
|Frank Hughes
|0-3
|1-14
District 13-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Greenfield
|2-0
|8-10
|Dresden
|2-1
|14-5
|S. Fulton
|1-1
|11-5
|Gleason
|1-1
|11-7
|Bradford
|0-3
|4-13
District 14-1A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|2-0
|9-9
|JCM
|2-0
|8-9
|Middleton
|2-0
|5-8
|Lake Co.
|0-2
|6-10
|Halls
|0-2
|4-14
|Humboldt
|0-2
|2-12
District 11-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|E. Hickman
|1-0
|11-8
|Camden
|2-1
|7-10
|Hickman Co.
|1-1
|7-9
|Stewart Co.
|1-1
|6-12
|Waverly
|0-2
|2-10
District 12-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|2-0
|18-0
|Gibson Co.
|2-0
|19-4
|Huntingdon
|1-1
|18-2
|Union City
|1-2
|6-13
|Milan
|0-3
|5-11
District 13-2A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Riverside
|3-0
|12-5
|Scotts Hill
|2-1
|14-4
|Bolivar
|1-1
|8-8
|Adamsville
|0-2
|9-8
|Madison
|0-2
|9-8
District 11-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|11-6
|Lexington
|0-0
|9-6
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|9-9
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|5-11
District 12-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|17-0
|South Gibson
|0-0
|15-5
|Liberty
|0-0
|1-13
|North Side
|0-0
|1-15
District 13-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|16-3
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|15-2
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|8-8
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|8-10
District 14-3A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|1-0
|4-12
|Munford
|1-1
|8-7
|Ripley
|1-1
|6-12
|Haywood
|1-1
|2-16
|Brighton
|0-1
|4-10
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|USJ
|3-0
|11-8
|TCA
|2-0
|15-4
|Fayette Aca.
|1-1
|12-4
|Jackson Chr.
|0-2
|13-5
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-3
|3-11