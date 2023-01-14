 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 9

Peabody’s Jamya Carter (21) drives the baseline against Halls during a District 14-1A high school girls basketball game on Jan. 13, 2023.

Week 9 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:

BOYS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 2-0 9-3
McEwen 1-1 9-7
Houston Co. 1-1 7-10
Big Sandy 0-2 7-9

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Frank Hughes 3-0 11-4
Perry Co. 2-1 7-7
West Carroll 1-2 3-14
Clarksburg 1-2 6-8
Bruceton 0-3 4-11

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Greenfield 2-0 9-8
Bradford 2-1 10-7
Dresden 2-1 4-10
S. Fulton 0-2 4-9
Gleason 0-2 1-17

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 2-0 12-1
Peabody 2-0 6-12
Humboldt 1-1 9-7
Lake Co. 1-1 7-7
JCM 0-2 2-16
Halls 0-2 1-14

District 11-2A

Dist. Over.
Camden 3-0 14-6
Stewart Co. 1-1 5-13
Hickman Co. 1-1 6-10
E. Hickman 0-1 5-14
Waverly 0-2 3-10

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 2-0 12-6
Milan 2-1 14-4
Huntingdon 1-1 8-10
Union City 1-2 5-14
Westview 0-2 4-14

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 2-0 8-6
Scotts Hill 2-1 9-5
Madison 1-1 3-16
Riverside 1-2 6-12
Adamsville 0-2 2-12

District 11-3A

Dist. Over.
Chester Co. 0-0 10-8
McNairy 0-0 9-8
Lexington 0-0 8-8
Hardin Co. 0-0 8-9

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
North Side 0-0 12-3
South Gibson 0-0 7-10
Liberty 0-0 6-9
South Side 0-0 1-9

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 17-2
Obion Co. 0-0 16-2
Dyer Co. 0-0 14-4
Dyersburg 0-0 14-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Covington 1-0 10-7
Brighton 1-0 7-8
Haywood 1-1 15-4
Ripley 1-1 6-12
Munford 0-2 9-7

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 2-1 15-5
Sacred Heart 2-1 15-5
Jackson Chr. 2-1 13-5
USJ 2-1 8-9
Tip-Rosemark 1-2 4-15
Fayette Aca. 0-3 7-12

GIRLS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 2-0 14-3
McKenzie 2-0 12-5
McEwen 0-2 15-4
Big Sandy 0-2 2-14

District 12-1A

Dist. Over.
Perry Co. 3-0 11-6
Bruceton 2-1 5-10
West Carroll 2-2 8-9
Clarksburg 1-2 3-11
Frank Hughes 0-3 1-14

District 13-1A

Dist. Over.
Greenfield 2-0 8-10
Dresden 2-1 14-5
S. Fulton 1-1 11-5
Gleason 1-1 11-7
Bradford 0-3 4-13

District 14-1A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 2-0 9-9
JCM 2-0 8-9
Middleton 2-0 5-8
Lake Co. 0-2 6-10
Halls 0-2 4-14
Humboldt 0-2 2-12

District 11-2A

Dist. Over.
E. Hickman 1-0 11-8
Camden 2-1 7-10
Hickman Co. 1-1 7-9
Stewart Co. 1-1 6-12
Waverly 0-2 2-10

District 12-2A

Dist. Over.
Westview 2-0 18-0
Gibson Co. 2-0 19-4
Huntingdon 1-1 18-2
Union City 1-2 6-13
Milan 0-3 5-11

District 13-2A

Dist. Over.
Riverside 3-0 12-5
Scotts Hill 2-1 14-4
Bolivar 1-1 8-8
Adamsville 0-2 9-8
Madison 0-2 9-8

District 11-3A

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 11-6
Lexington 0-0 9-6
Chester Co. 0-0 9-9
Hardin Co. 0-0 5-11

District 12-3A

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 17-0
South Gibson 0-0 15-5
Liberty 0-0 1-13
North Side 0-0 1-15

District 13-3A

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 16-3
Dyer Co. 0-0 15-2
Dyersburg 0-0 8-8
Obion Co. 0-0 8-10

District 14-3A

Dist. Over.
Covington 1-0 4-12
Munford 1-1 8-7
Ripley 1-1 6-12
Haywood 1-1 2-16
Brighton 0-1 4-10

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
USJ 3-0 11-8
TCA 2-0 15-4
Fayette Aca. 1-1 12-4
Jackson Chr. 0-2 13-5
Tip-Rosemark 0-3 3-11

