West Tennessee high school basketball district standings after Week 9

Week 9 of the high school basketball season is in the books, and multiple districts started playing district games this week. So here are the updated standings:

BOYS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 2-0 9-3 McEwen 1-1 9-7 Houston Co. 1-1 7-10 Big Sandy 0-2 7-9

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Frank Hughes 3-0 11-4 Perry Co. 2-1 7-7 West Carroll 1-2 3-14 Clarksburg 1-2 6-8 Bruceton 0-3 4-11

SCHEDULE: Gibson County area high school basketball schedule for Week 10

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Greenfield 2-0 9-8 Bradford 2-1 10-7 Dresden 2-1 4-10 S. Fulton 0-2 4-9 Gleason 0-2 1-17

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Middleton 2-0 12-1 Peabody 2-0 6-12 Humboldt 1-1 9-7 Lake Co. 1-1 7-7 JCM 0-2 2-16 Halls 0-2 1-14

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. Camden 3-0 14-6 Stewart Co. 1-1 5-13 Hickman Co. 1-1 6-10 E. Hickman 0-1 5-14 Waverly 0-2 3-10

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 2-0 12-6 Milan 2-1 14-4 Huntingdon 1-1 8-10 Union City 1-2 5-14 Westview 0-2 4-14

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Bolivar 2-0 8-6 Scotts Hill 2-1 9-5 Madison 1-1 3-16 Riverside 1-2 6-12 Adamsville 0-2 2-12

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. Chester Co. 0-0 10-8 McNairy 0-0 9-8 Lexington 0-0 8-8 Hardin Co. 0-0 8-9

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. North Side 0-0 12-3 South Gibson 0-0 7-10 Liberty 0-0 6-9 South Side 0-0 1-9

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 17-2 Obion Co. 0-0 16-2 Dyer Co. 0-0 14-4 Dyersburg 0-0 14-4

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Covington 1-0 10-7 Brighton 1-0 7-8 Haywood 1-1 15-4 Ripley 1-1 6-12 Munford 0-2 9-7

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. TCA 2-1 15-5 Sacred Heart 2-1 15-5 Jackson Chr. 2-1 13-5 USJ 2-1 8-9 Tip-Rosemark 1-2 4-15 Fayette Aca. 0-3 7-12

GIRLS

District 11-1A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 2-0 14-3 McKenzie 2-0 12-5 McEwen 0-2 15-4 Big Sandy 0-2 2-14

District 12-1A

Dist. Over. Perry Co. 3-0 11-6 Bruceton 2-1 5-10 West Carroll 2-2 8-9 Clarksburg 1-2 3-11 Frank Hughes 0-3 1-14

District 13-1A

Dist. Over. Greenfield 2-0 8-10 Dresden 2-1 14-5 S. Fulton 1-1 11-5 Gleason 1-1 11-7 Bradford 0-3 4-13

District 14-1A

Dist. Over. Peabody 2-0 9-9 JCM 2-0 8-9 Middleton 2-0 5-8 Lake Co. 0-2 6-10 Halls 0-2 4-14 Humboldt 0-2 2-12

District 11-2A

Dist. Over. E. Hickman 1-0 11-8 Camden 2-1 7-10 Hickman Co. 1-1 7-9 Stewart Co. 1-1 6-12 Waverly 0-2 2-10

District 12-2A

Dist. Over. Westview 2-0 18-0 Gibson Co. 2-0 19-4 Huntingdon 1-1 18-2 Union City 1-2 6-13 Milan 0-3 5-11

District 13-2A

Dist. Over. Riverside 3-0 12-5 Scotts Hill 2-1 14-4 Bolivar 1-1 8-8 Adamsville 0-2 9-8 Madison 0-2 9-8

District 11-3A

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 11-6 Lexington 0-0 9-6 Chester Co. 0-0 9-9 Hardin Co. 0-0 5-11

District 12-3A

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 17-0 South Gibson 0-0 15-5 Liberty 0-0 1-13 North Side 0-0 1-15

District 13-3A

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 16-3 Dyer Co. 0-0 15-2 Dyersburg 0-0 8-8 Obion Co. 0-0 8-10

District 14-3A

Dist. Over. Covington 1-0 4-12 Munford 1-1 8-7 Ripley 1-1 6-12 Haywood 1-1 2-16 Brighton 0-1 4-10

Division II-A West